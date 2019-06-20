Training rides begin for Martindale’s Mamma Jamma fundraiser Share:







The 11th annual Texas Mamma Jamma Ride, a bike ride that raises funds to support local services for breast cancer fighters and survivors in Central Texas, will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 in Martindale.

A summer-long training program for the ride kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22 with a three-hour ride that will begin and end at Livestrong’s offices at 2201 E. 6th St. in Austin.

The 13-mile training ride will give riders a first-hand taste of what makes Texas Mamma Jamma training rides special and allow riders to register for the Sept. 21 ride in person. Buda Bike Company will be onsite to provide bike checks for riders, and representatives from the Sustainable Food Center — one of the ride beneficiaries — will be there to meet riders and give info on their “Cooking After Cancer” series.

“The preview ride is a great opportunity to see what makes Texas Mamma Jamma such a fun and fulfilling fundraising event,” said Marion Martin, Executive Director of Texas Mamma Jamma Ride. “Additionally, we’ll have training rides throughout the summer to welcome new riders, help returning riders get into form, and to celebrate the work we continue to do for breast cancer fighters and survivors in our community.”

Additional training rides take place in the Austin area on July 13, July 27, Aug. 4, Aug. 18, Aug. 24, and Sept. 7. The training rides offer routes of varied length and difficulty and are led by experienced ride guides. Riders of every level are welcome and encouraged to participate. A bicycle and a helmet are the only requirements. There is no fee to attend.

Training ride details can be found at mammajammaride.org/events

Registration for the Sep. 21 ride is just $35 for adults and $50 for children under 18. Adult riders ride are required to raise at least $300 in funds from donors to receive Ride Day benefits including the commemorative ride T-shirt, food, live music and more along historic Main St. in Martindale, with prizes available to riders who raise additional funds. Those interested in participating who can’t ride on Sept. 21 can be a virtual rider at the $35 level and fundraise (and earn prizes) along with the riders.

Teams made up of family, friends and colleagues are encouraged to participate. Registration is now open at mammajammaride.org/become-a-fundraiser.