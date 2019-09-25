Trustees renew dual-credit program Share:







The Lockhart school Board of Trustees on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Austin Community College that will provide students with opportunities to accrue college credits while still in high school.

Trustees met at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening.

According to the MOU, the district will again work with Austin Community College to provide a dual credit partnership, allowing students to enroll in college credit courses that also fulfill high school graduation requirements.

Officials noted more than 60 students enrolled in ACC dual credit courses during the 2018-19 school year.

According to the agreement, the community college will waive tuition and fees for up to 12 eligible classes, which equates to 36 course hours. Out-of-district students will be charged a $150 fee per course at any ACC campus, center or via distance learning.

Officials noted out-of-district students will not be charged the per-course fee if they take classes scheduled at a high school campus or demonstrate financial need through documented eligibility for free lunch or family eligibility for public assistance.

