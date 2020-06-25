U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud joins Caldwell County Juneteenth celebration Share:







LPR staff report

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud (R-27) visited St. John Colony in Dale on Friday to see the work that has been done to preserve the history of the original black colony founded after the abolition of slavery.

Founded in 1873, the community took its name from the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, shortly after settlers arrived in the area.

“I was honored to be invited to tour St. John’s Colony today for Juneteenth with other leaders of the community and members of St. John’s Colony,” said Cloud. “This was the 148th year of their Juneteenth celebration.

“Together, we saw the St. John’s Missionary Baptist church, which was constructed in 1956, and the original schoolhouse that’s since been revitalized. St. John’s Colony was started by 14 black families who had been freed from slavery following the emancipation proclamation. This is one of the many colonies that was started as new freedmen worked to become self-sufficient and provide for their families.”

Cloud noted his staff had raised a flag out his office in Washington D.C. in honor of St. John’s Colony and that the flag would be sent St. John’s in the near future.

Cloud also touched on recent tensions felt across the nation.

“By listening and learning, we can work together towards unity as a country,” said Cloud. “The work that began with our founding documents in ensuring liberty and justice for all continues today. Juneteenth gives us hope as we continue to work toward a more perfect union.”