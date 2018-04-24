Deborah Kay Hill Share:







Deborah Kay Hill, 66, of Lockhart passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at her residence, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Lockhart Texas on April 28, 1951 to Tillman Lee Hill and Gussie Lee Hill. She graduated from San Marcos High School in 1970. Deborah loved helping others and putting every individual’s needs before her own. She was a well known and loved minister. Deborah is preceded in death by her mother and father, Gussie and Tillman Lee Hill and her brothers Tillman Lee Hill Jr., Wesley Lee Hill. She is survived by her son Wesley S Hill, his Wife Ira Lisa Hill, sisters, Sharon Williams, Cynthia Patterson Hill, Sandra Mendez, grandchildren, Ayanna L Hill, Zachariah Z Hill, Jeremiah W Hill, numerous cousins, other relatives and friend also survive. A viewing/visitation was held at First Apostolic Church on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m., with interment following the funeral service at Hooks Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Deborah-Hill