Mary Lilly Cruz Share:







Mrs. Mary Lilly Cruz was born September 3, 1964 and passed away on March 23, 2018. She is survived by her son, John Cruz, daughter, Alicia Cruz, grandson, Alexander Cruz, and daughter- in-law, Katie Cruz. Rosary was held at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. on March 28, 2018. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Honored to serve as pallbearers were Mark Martinez, Ronnie Martinez, Michael Martinez, Johnny Martinez, Larry Maciel, Pablo De Velasco, Chris Cruz, Nick Cruz. Services were held under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home,110 Cedar St. Lockhart Texas 78644.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit http://post-register.com/obituaries/Mary-Lilly-Cruz