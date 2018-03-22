RELISHING SPRING: Lockhart celebrates new season with fishing tourney, chili cookoff and 500 hot dogs Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Although the official first day of spring didn’t happen until Tuesday, you’d be hard pressed to believe that as you walked around Lockhart City Park on Saturday.

Smoke wafted from barbecue pits, adding to an ambience already scented by chili and cumin powder while children fished in a pond surrounded by vibrant redbud trees on a warm St. Patrick’s Day at the park, the site of the city’s annual Welcome Spring Day event, which included a kid’s fishing tournament in the park’s pond and 4th Annual Tolbert Texas State Chili Championship.

Read the full story and see the cookoff winners in this week’s Post-Register.