Vickie Rene Wilson Share:







Vickie Rene Wilson, 60 years of age, passed at Chisolm Trail Nursing Home surrounded by her family. Vickie entered the gates of Heaven on Wednesday morning March 25, 2020 at 3:30 AM. She was born in San Antonio, Texas in the summer of 1959. Vickie was the oldest of five children to the parents of Buford Hicks and Myrtle Shannon (Clay). Back in the early 70’s she met Mr. Alfred “Chubby” Thompson, who helped her raised her 3 sons as if they were his own.

Vickie leaves many behind to carry on her memory including: her 3 sons, Rodney Wilson and his wife Candice, Shawn Wilson and his wife Tamara and her youngest Charles Wilson better known as CJ; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Davis, Jordan Gutierrez, Tyson Wilson and Kaisen Wilson; one great grandchild Aariyah Rosas; her 3 brothers, Robert Clay, Terry Clay, Isaiah Clay; 2 sisters, Pamela Clay and Colesia Clay; and numerous other extended family members especially her cousins, Alexander and Jasmine Hedspeth who she raised as her own. A special heart felt thank you to her nurse Savannah Officer, for her loving care of Vickie.

Vickie was a member of the St. James AME Church of Lockhart, even in her last days Rev. Cynthia Ladson and church members would visit her at the nursing home and pray for Vickie. She leaves so many people behind to carry on her memories.

Vickie is preceded in death by her mother, father, a niece, La’Shawn Swiss, her grandmother Colesia Bell Shannon, her aunts Norma Jean Wright and Ade Shannon, her better half Alfred “Chubby” Thompson and her best friend, Julia Jennings.

A come and go visitation will be on Friday, April 3, 2020 from 3-8 PM at McCurdy Funeral Home. A graveside service will begin Saturday at 2pm at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Larry Rodriguez, Mark Ramirez, Joe Ramirez, John Handley, P. Troy Torres and Jason Roland. Honorary pallbearers are Homer Shaw, Gregory Haynes, Fredrick Carter and Daniel Hughes. The Wilson Family would like to thank the staff of Chisolm Trail Nursing Home and Kindred Hospice for their care. You may visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/vickie-rene-wilson