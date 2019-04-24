Victor C. Lopez Share:







Mr. Victor C. Lopez, 88, beloved Brother and Uncle, was called to his eternal resting place on April 17, 2019. He entered this world on June 2, 1930 in Gonzales, Texas, born to Manuel and Antonia Lopez. He is survived by his wife Ramona Lopez; sisters Oralia Villanueva and Maria Luisa Espinosa, and nephew Rudy Perez.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

