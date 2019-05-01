Victoria Partida Garcia Share:







Victoria Partida Garcia, 87, passed away, Friday, April 26 in her home surrounded by family. She leaves her husband of 67 years, Antonio Garcia, Sr., 10 children, Rosemary G. Arredondo & husband Rick, Anna Garcia, Becky G. Yanez & husband Alex, son, Tony Garcia Jr. & wife Cindy. Daughter Dede G. Readley & husband Wayne, Son Richard Garcia, son Edward Garcia & wife Sonia, Son Adam Garcia & wife Norma Jean and daughter Veronica G. Saldana. Also, 24 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Born and raised in Lockhart, Texas, daughter of Apolinar and Angelita Partida of Lockhart. Mrs. Garcia was a lifelong resident of Lockhart. After raising her children Vicky worked as a teacher assistant for 20 years at Carver Kindergarten.

She is preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers: Pete, Rudolfo and Apolinar, Jr. Also, her daughter, Angela Patrice and grandson, Ricardo Gilberto Arredondo and Katelynn Elizabeth Wilkes.

Among her many interests Vicky loved cooking for anyone who came to visit. She loved to garden (it is said that Vicky could take a spent rose stem and grow a whole new rose bush!), her greatest love was her family.

Special thanks to: Encompass Health Care and its nurses: Angie Haynes, Jenny Endesley, and Stacey Kneely.

