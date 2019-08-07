Voters to decide $92.35 million bond issue Share:







A new school for fifth and sixth graders that would mitigate crowding at existing facilities could be on its way to Lockhart depending on what voters say in November.

The Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees on Monday unanimously approved an order calling a $92.35 million bond election for Nov. 5 at the recommendation of the district’s long-range facility planning committee, which said more facilities are needed to accommodate a rapidly growing student population.

According to a demographic report by School District Strategies, student enrollment in Lockhart ISD has increased from 4,500 in 2008 to a record enrollment of 6,120 in 2018. During that same time period, student enrollment increased by 34 percent in elementary schools, 50 percent at the junior high school, and 25 percent in high schools.

If approved, the $92.35 million bond would result in a net tax increase ranging between 3.9 to 8.9 cents per $100 of property value, depending on the bond issuance strategy the board selects.

