WEEKEND IN PHOTOS: Memorial Day







Memorial Day featured two big events in which people took time to remember American soldiers who gave their lives fighting for freedom. The Wear Blue: Run to Remember made its debut in Lockhart on Memorial Day. Before running either a 1-mile or 5K route, people pinned the names of soldiers on their clothing and took a moment to say who they were running to remember. Later in the day, folks gathered on the Caldwell County Courthouse lawn to listen to the names of area residents who died in combat. Photos by Miles Smith/LPR