Corporal William Nathan Garza, Jr, beloved son, brother, husband and father passed away on March 4, 2019 after a valiant battle against cancer. William was born September 20, 1980 in Harlingen, TX and was raised in Los Fresnos, TX where he spent his childhood honing and developing his love of fishing in his own backyard. After graduating from Los Fresnos high school, William joined and served with honor in our United States Marine Corps. A war time veteran of Iraq, he served alongside his brothers in arms with valor and courage. Leadership, integrity, and resolve were traits that William took with him to the Marine Corps. William honored the loyalties of God, Family, and Country.

William, with the guidance of his mother Rose, assumed a prominent role in is family as the eldest brother assisting his mother in raising, nurturing, and protecting his two younger siblings Wendy and Wesley. A brother to Wesley, and a lighthouse to guide him. A big brother to Wendy, and the man that would walk her down the aisle at her wedding. A devoted son to his mother, always eager to hear her voice on the phone.

William would carry these virtues throughout his life and into his marriage to the love of his life Melanie Garza and their two children Andre and Alex. He led a dedicated life to God and his family. William was never happier in life than he was when he was sharing time with his family. His smile never leaving his face that was captured countless times in photographs. William lived a life of giving and selflessness. An example in his community. A pillar in his home along with his loving wife. A father to his sons, passing along his passion for peaceful moments fishing, camping, hiking, and working with his hands.

To know William is to know what is right in the world. To hear his laugh is to hear joy. To receive his hug is to feel strength. To be in his company is to witness humility. To watch his actions are lessons of integrity. William contributed more to our world than he took. A friend to all, who everyone should be so blessed to have.

William is survived by his Wife-Melanie Garza, Sons-Andre Coats and Alexzander Freeman, Mother- Rose Mary Stanford, Father-William Nathan Garza, Sr, Younger Sister-Wendy Nicole Garza-Escobar, Brother-In-Law Rogelio Escobar, Niece and Godchild Olivia Taylor Escobar, Younger Brother-Wesley Nathaniel Garza, Niece-Penelope Rose Garza, Close Uncle-Ruben Ramirez, numerous other uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Preceded in death by Maternal Grandfather-Leroy Stanford, Maternal Grandmother-Frances Stanford, Paternal Grandfather-Frank Garza, Sr., Uncle-Johnny Garza

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Mineral Springs Baptist Church, 1386 Mineral Springs Rd., Lockhart, TX 78644 at 3pm. Burial with full military honors to directly follow at Mineral Springs Cemetery. Donations can be made to Burn Pits 360 at www.burnpits360.org.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/William-Nathan-Garcia-Jr