Wyatt James Kunze – On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in Hays County, our most precious son and friend left this world and made his way home to heaven. Wyatt was born on January 14, 2004, in Austin, Texas. He was predeceased by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kunze Sr., and Mr. and Mrs. James New Sr. Wyatt leaves behind his most loving parents, Jennifer and CP Williams of Lockhart, Texas, as well as siblings, Brandon Kunze, Cheryl Patterson and her partner Jamie Hayes, Matthew Patterson, and Stetson Williams. He is also survived by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Walter Kunze Jr., aunt Kristie Cruz and her husband Michael, uncle Brian Kunze, nieces Skyla and Avery, nephew Kaydin, and many other very special cousins and close friends. Wyatt was a 10th grader at Prairie Lea I.S.D. He was athletic and enjoyed playing football, mudding, fishing, hunting, and spending time on his grandparents’ ranch with his cousins. He also loved being with his friends. Wyatt was great at making others laugh and will always be known for his big head of curls. He was a very loving, spirited, happy, young man who will be dearly missed by all who had the opportunity to know him. The family of Wyatt would like to thank the Cruz family for all of their assistance with the go fund me account, as well as Prairie Lea I.S.D. for all of their support, but most notably Mr. Hardaway, Mr. Santos, Mr. Perez, Mrs. Guillory, and Mr. and Mrs. Markert for all of the love given to Wyatt. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday July 5, 2019 at Legends Funeral Home at 101B Centerpoint Rd., San Marcos, Texas. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Legends Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at Live Oak Cemetery at 10739 Twin Creeks Rd., Manchaca, Texas 78652. Meal will follow at Prairie Lea ISD in the small gym at 6910 San Marcos Hwy, Prairie Lea, Texas 78666. Arrangements under the direction of Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX 512-256-1220.

