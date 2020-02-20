Zoning change could bring ‘Tank Town’ to Lockhart Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The Lockhart City Council on Tuesday approved a zoning change that could eventually turn a group of old silos located on Pecos Street into a mixed-use facility that could house new businesses, art studios and facilities, residential space and more.

Councilmembers approved the measure 6-0, with Lockhart Mayor Pro Tem Angie Gonzales-Sanchez abstaining from the vote.

The project – dubbed Tank Town – was presented to council members by property owners and co-owners of Tank Town LLC. Amanda West and Ian Stowe.

According to Stowe, the project will reuse existing structures already on the land, which include 22 grain silos and four larger 64-foot silos, to create multiple floors in each structure for office and retail space and residential areas.

“All the historic structures that were built well we plan to keep and reuse,” said Stowe. “They’re non-combustible, they can hold over 75,000 pounds of dead weight, and structurally, there are no problems taking what’s there, scratching out some rust and building them up on the inside.”

West noted the project aims to house many types of businesses but could be particularly useful for the city’s growing art community and start-up businesses looking to open up shop in Lockhart.

Nita Molina, who owns a home adjacent to the property, was at Tuesday’s meeting to express concern over the project.

“I’m not against what Amanda and Ian are trying to accomplish, but my main concern is the zoning,” said Molina. “It’s just a concern of what [the property] could turn into if their project doesn’t take off the way they want it to.”

West assured Molina the pair had no intention of ever selling the property.

Jeff Durst, another neighbor with nearby property, said that while he was initially concerned, the young developers won him over.

“When [Amanda and Ian] first told me about this project I went over and looked at it and I immediately thought they lost their mind,” said Durst. “But they’re an energetic couple with a vision and when they told me about the vision it sucked me right in.

District 3 Councilmember Kara McGregor touted the proposed project.

“I’ve seen several of Ian’s projects that he’s built around central Texas and he’s made some beautiful things,” said McGregor. “I’m excited about your vision.”

