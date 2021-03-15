Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 10
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter
March 8, 2021
06:38 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock
08:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a follow up on a previous call
09:36 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Dale Lane regarding mail theft
09:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Joe’s Place regarding a follow up on a previous call
11:46 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
12:15 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for an animal complaint
12:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Austin regarding lost property
12:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671/Farm to Market 2984 for a follow up on a previous call
01:32 PM: Deputies responded to Cherryville Parkway for loose livestock
01:59 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for an animal complaint
02:27 PM: Deputies responded to S. Colorado for a suspicious subject
02:48 PM: Deputies responded to City View for a warrant service
03:56 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 183 regarding a civil matter
04:48 PM: Deputies responded to Holz Road for a neighbor complaint
04:53 PM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for a road hazard
05:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 2984 regarding an animal complaint
05:44 PM: Deputies responded to Plains Drive for loud music
07:21 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from San Marcos regarding a missing person
08:37 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for debris in the roadway
09:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a civil matter
09:40 PM: Deputies responded to Joe’s Place for a noise complaint
March 9, 2021
06:04 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a collision
06:39 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a follow up on a previous call
10:28 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Misty Lane/Farmers Road
10:40 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sierra Drive regarding an animal complaint
10:44 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
11:03 AM: Deputies responded to Paloma Bend for a welfare concern
11:26 AM: Deputies responded to Oilfield Road/Old Colony Line Road for loose livestock
11:32 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 20
11:48 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 3158
12:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for debris in the roadway
01:15 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 713
02:06 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Barth Road for loose livestock
03:23 PM: Deputies responded to Graham Road for an animal complaint
03:37 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Tumbleweed Trail
03:44 PM: Deputies responded to William Evans Street for a welfare concern
04:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hidden Oak Road regarding an animal complaint
05:01 PM: Deputies responded to Church Street for a welfare concern
06:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Joe’s Place regarding harassment
07:35 PM: Deputies responded to Homann Road for a citizen contact
07:40 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on the area of Marisas Cove
08:04 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1854/Highway 21
09:33 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185
09:42 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20
10:26 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store
March 10, 2021
12:12 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 183/Chisholm Trail RV Park
01:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maverick Drive
01:55 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of S. Colorado
02:31 AM: Deputies responded to Silvermine Road for discharge of firearms
03:16 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Woody Hollow Road
05:56 AM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street to assist another agency
06:12 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision
06:35 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose livestock
08:29 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for loose livestock
09:22 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Joe’s Place regarding an animal complaint
10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a welfare concern
10:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a follow up on a previous call
10:37 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Black Walnut regarding a suspicious vehicle
11:12 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at St. John’s Road/Farm to Market 672
11:17 AM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for an animal complaint
11:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Kinsey Trail regarding an animal complaint
01:24 PM: Deputies responded to Mule Creek Road for a livestock complaint
01:27 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1966 regarding a welfare concern
01:27 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1854
02:30 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on State Park Road
02:54 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Cherryville Parkway
03:50 PM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for an animal complaint
03:53 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185 for traffic control
03:56 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at the American Legion
04:09 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
04:31 PM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for a stray dog
05:15 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for loose livestock
05:27 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a welfare concern
05:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose livestock
06:01 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern
06:49 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a dog bite
06:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a suspicious circumstance
07:25 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
08:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for an assault
10:27 PM: Deputies responded to N. Colorado Street to assist Lockhart Police Department
March 11, 2021
04:38 AM: Deputies responded to River Park Road for a collision
05:56 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20
06:24 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an injured animal
07:10 AM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for an animal complaint
08:13 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130/FM11854
08:56 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Dry Creek Road
08:55 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a suspicious vehicle
09:33 AM: Deputies responded to Hillview Road for an animal complaint
09:36 AM: Deputies responded to Skyking Drive for a public assist
10:02 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rylea Court regarding a threat
10:54 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a stray dog
11:03 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for a suspicious subject
11:23 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sutton Lane regarding missing livestock
11:35 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Taylorsville Road
12:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 142 regarding a civil matter
12:53 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for discharge of firearms
01:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a civil matter
01:46 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for 911 abuse
01:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a runaway
02:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock
03:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Schuelke Road for a collision
03:35 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for discharge of firearms
03:45 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130
04:06 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
04:32 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for loose livestock
05:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 183 regarding criminal mischief
05:44 PM: Deputies responded to Jolley Road to assist EMS
06:01 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
06:09 PM: Deputies responded to S. Main Street for a stray dog
06:21 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 3158 regarding a livestock complaint
07:10 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 to assist EMS
09:27 PM: Deputies responded to Cherryville Parkway for loose livestock
09:50 PM: Deputies responded to Borchert Loop for an alarm
11:19 PM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for an assault
March 12, 2021
12:23 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Old Luling Road
12:30 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Mineral Springs Road
12:46 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
12:58 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rudolph Lane
01:10 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Whisper Road
01:39 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on the south end of Silvermine Road
02:18 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Big Ranch Road
02:27 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Blue Jay Road
02:53 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on the north end of Silvermine Road
03:28 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Washburn Road
03:47 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Sierra Drive
05:08 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a collision
07:08 AM: Deputies responded to Sandy Pine Road for a welfare concern
08:18 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at W. San Antonio Street/Mockingbird Lane
08:28 AM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for an animal complaint
08:29 AM: Deputies responded to Calloway Court for an animal complaint
09:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a livestock retrieval
09:36 AM: Deputies responded to Joe’s Place for a follow up on a previous call
09:46 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for loose livestock
09:49 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
09:51 AM: Deputies responded to Skyking Drive for harassment
10:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS
10:32 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a motorist assist
10:36 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for harassment
10:47 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Longhorn Road regarding an animal complaint
12:58 PM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for an animal complaint
02:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Seals Creek Road regarding a civil matter
02:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth Road regarding a neighbor complaint
03:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Trailside Drive regarding a stolen vehicle
04:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision
06:27 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for disorderly conduct
06:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud
07:49 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for debris in the roadway
08:57 PM: Deputies responded to St. John’s Road for a trespass
10:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Willowbrook Court
10:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area
10:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for an alarm
10:23 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a collision
10:37 PM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road to assist EMS
March 13, 2021
02:32 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of The Fountains
02:33 AM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road to assist EMS
02:40 AM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road to assist Lockhart Police Department
03:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a disturbance
03:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
04:11 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Zepeda Lane for an obstruction in roadway
06:24 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Muleshoe Road regarding a welfare concern
07:06 AM: Deputies responded to Main Street for a welfare concern
07:46 AM: Deputies responded to Highland Ranch Way for welfare concern
09:23 AM: Deputies responded to Bartlett Lane for a civil matter
10:18 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1984
10:43 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a trespass
10:42 AM: Deputies conducted a public assist on the Prairie Lea bridge
11:09 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854/Highway 21 for a collision
02:37 PM: Deputies responded to Political Road for a civil matter
03:03 PM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for an animal complaint
03:27 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a follow up on a previous call
05:17 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a juvenile complaint
05:56 PM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail for discharge of firearms
06:57 PM: Deputies responded to Borchert Loop for a welfare concern
07:34 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road to assist EMS
07:47 PM: Deputies responded to Acorn Road for loud music
08:05 PM: Deputies conducted a public assist on Farm to Market 1984
08:44 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
08:53 PM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run for deadly conduct
08:56 PM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for discharge of firearms
08:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Brandon Lane regarding a civil matter
09:40 PM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a welfare concern
09:43 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
11:00 PM: Deputies responded to Cowboy RV Park for loud music
11:30 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for discharge of firearms
11:28 PM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for loud music
11:45 PM: Deputies responded to Cowboy RV Park for loud music
March 14, 2021
12:00 AM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a welfare concern
12:38 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Borchert Loop
01:02 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for an alarm
01:31 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the Justice Center
01:56 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1966 for a collision
04:37 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 142
06:23 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a suspicious vehicle
08:25 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Highway 142 for loose livestock
09:31 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a suspicious circumstance
12:38 PM: Deputies responded to Cross Pointe to assist Lockhart Police Department
12:38 PM: Deputies responded to River Garden Trail for an animal complaint
03:00 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock
05:07 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loose livestock
06:32 PM: Deputies responded to Bonanza Lane for a neighbor complaint
06:37 PM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for discharge of firearms
07:14 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Leisure Resort
07:26 PM: Deputies conducted a citizen contact at Old Colony Line Rd/Highway 20
07:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose livestock
07:56 PM: Deputies conducted a citizen contact at the McMahan Country Store
09:23 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cowboy RV Park
09:30 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Barber Street
09:34 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road/Taylorsville Road for a stray dog
09:43 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Prairie Lea area
09:50 PM: Deputies responded to Burdette Wells to assist Laredo Police Department
10:18 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department
10:58 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a disturbance
11:16 PM: Deputies spoke with another agency regarding a recovered stolen vehicle
11:26 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a follow up on a previous call
The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of March 8 – March 14, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Caldwell County Arrests
March 8, 2021
Christopher Leach 12/23/1994 (CCSO)
Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $5,000 Conley
John Anthony Zurita 08/16/1989 (Lockhart PD)
Warrant – Fail to Appear/Criminla Non-Support $2,000 Conley
March 9, 2021
Aaron Jeremiah Cubit 03/13/1981 (Luling PD)
Warrant – Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $5,000 Conley
Atanacio Mateo Partida 03/23/2000 (Lockhart PD)
Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conv/Susp w/o Financial Resp. $500 Conley
Cynthia Whitis 07/29/1956 (Luling PD)
Driving While Intoxicated $3,000 Conley
March 10, 2021
Cecil Quinn Jr. 11/24/1983 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4g<400g $75,000
Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon $50,000
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g $50,000
Theft of Firearm $40,000
Evading Arrest/Detention $7,500
Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28g $7,500
Possession of Marijuana <2oz $2,500 Kiely
March 11, 2021
Brandyn Wayne Lee 07/03/2000 (CCSO)
Assault by Contact – Family Violence $1,000 Conley
March 12, 2021
Bradley Jay Noel 02/22/1960 (CCSO)
Disorderly Conduct $500
Public Intoxication $500 Conley
Allan Michael Wimberly 07/13/1995 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Marijuana >4oz <=5lbs $5,000 Conley
Matthew Alexander Wimberly 03/15/1993 (Lockhart PD)
Warrant – Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3,000 Conley
Kimberly Rubio 07/12/1989 (Lockhart PD)
Driving w/License Invalid w/ Previous Conv/Susp w/o Financial Resp $1,000
Warrant – Failure to Appear – DWLI w/ Previous Conv. $6,000
Warrant – Capias Profine/Failure to Maintain Financial Resp. 2 nd $515 / $515 fine
Warrant – Capias Profine/DWLI $646 / $646 fine
Warrant – Capias Profine/Failure to Maintain Financial Resp $474 / $474 Fine
Warrant – Capias Profine/DWLI $676 / $636 fine Conley
March 13, 2021
Nicholas Sanchez 02/07/2003 (Luling PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Conley
Osiel Reyes-Gonzales 11/30/2003 (Luling PD)
Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $3,000 Conley
Ashley Alegandra Abundis 12/27/2002 (Luling PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Conley
Dezmeon Hawkins 08/25/1995 (Luling PD)
Assault of Pregnant Person $20,000 Conley
Graciela Marie Lerma 10/21/1998 (Lockhart PD)
Warrant – RDA – Driving w/License Invalid w/ Previous Conv/Susp w/o Fin Resp $5,000
Warrant- No Driver’s Licnese $321
Warrant – FTA – No Driver’s License $194 Conley
Alvin Franklin Felder Jr. 01/14/1975 (Luling PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Conley
March 14, 2021
Marlene Mendoza 05/09/1984 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Marijuana >4oz <=5lbs $5,000 Conley
Moises Mendez 09/19/1976 (Lockhart PD)
Driving w/ License Invalid w/ Previous Conv/Susp w/o Fin Resp $2,000 Conley
Casey David Hopson 12/06/1986 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g $75,000
Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200 $5,000 Kiely
Jim Anthony Gilder 09/08/1981 (DPS)
Fail to ID Fugitive – Intent to Give False Info $5,000
Warrant – Assault Fam/Household Member/Impede Breath/Circulation $15,000
Warrant – Forgery Financial Instrument/Probation Violation No Bond Kiely