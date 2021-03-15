Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 10 Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter

March 8, 2021

06:38 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock

08:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a follow up on a previous call

09:36 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Dale Lane regarding mail theft

09:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Joe’s Place regarding a follow up on a previous call

11:46 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

12:15 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for an animal complaint

12:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Austin regarding lost property

12:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671/Farm to Market 2984 for a follow up on a previous call

01:32 PM: Deputies responded to Cherryville Parkway for loose livestock

01:59 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for an animal complaint

02:27 PM: Deputies responded to S. Colorado for a suspicious subject

02:48 PM: Deputies responded to City View for a warrant service

03:56 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 183 regarding a civil matter

04:48 PM: Deputies responded to Holz Road for a neighbor complaint

04:53 PM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for a road hazard

05:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 2984 regarding an animal complaint

05:44 PM: Deputies responded to Plains Drive for loud music

07:21 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from San Marcos regarding a missing person

08:37 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for debris in the roadway

09:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a civil matter

09:40 PM: Deputies responded to Joe’s Place for a noise complaint

March 9, 2021

06:04 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a collision

06:39 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a follow up on a previous call

10:28 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Misty Lane/Farmers Road

10:40 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sierra Drive regarding an animal complaint

10:44 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

11:03 AM: Deputies responded to Paloma Bend for a welfare concern

11:26 AM: Deputies responded to Oilfield Road/Old Colony Line Road for loose livestock

11:32 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 20

11:48 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 3158

12:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for debris in the roadway

01:15 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 713

02:06 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Barth Road for loose livestock

03:23 PM: Deputies responded to Graham Road for an animal complaint

03:37 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Tumbleweed Trail

03:44 PM: Deputies responded to William Evans Street for a welfare concern

04:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hidden Oak Road regarding an animal complaint

05:01 PM: Deputies responded to Church Street for a welfare concern

06:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Joe’s Place regarding harassment

07:35 PM: Deputies responded to Homann Road for a citizen contact

07:40 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on the area of Marisas Cove

08:04 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1854/Highway 21

09:33 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185

09:42 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20

10:26 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store

March 10, 2021

12:12 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 183/Chisholm Trail RV Park

01:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maverick Drive

01:55 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of S. Colorado

02:31 AM: Deputies responded to Silvermine Road for discharge of firearms

03:16 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Woody Hollow Road

05:56 AM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street to assist another agency

06:12 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision

06:35 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose livestock

08:29 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for loose livestock

09:22 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Joe’s Place regarding an animal complaint

10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a welfare concern

10:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a follow up on a previous call

10:37 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Black Walnut regarding a suspicious vehicle

11:12 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at St. John’s Road/Farm to Market 672

11:17 AM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for an animal complaint

11:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Kinsey Trail regarding an animal complaint

01:24 PM: Deputies responded to Mule Creek Road for a livestock complaint

01:27 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1966 regarding a welfare concern

01:27 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1854

02:30 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on State Park Road

02:54 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Cherryville Parkway

03:50 PM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for an animal complaint

03:53 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185 for traffic control

03:56 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at the American Legion

04:09 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

04:31 PM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for a stray dog

05:15 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for loose livestock

05:27 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a welfare concern

05:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose livestock

06:01 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern

06:49 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a dog bite

06:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a suspicious circumstance

07:25 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

08:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for an assault

10:27 PM: Deputies responded to N. Colorado Street to assist Lockhart Police Department

March 11, 2021

04:38 AM: Deputies responded to River Park Road for a collision

05:56 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20

06:24 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an injured animal

07:10 AM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for an animal complaint

08:13 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130/FM11854

08:56 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Dry Creek Road

08:55 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a suspicious vehicle

09:33 AM: Deputies responded to Hillview Road for an animal complaint

09:36 AM: Deputies responded to Skyking Drive for a public assist

10:02 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rylea Court regarding a threat

10:54 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a stray dog

11:03 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for a suspicious subject

11:23 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sutton Lane regarding missing livestock

11:35 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Taylorsville Road

12:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 142 regarding a civil matter

12:53 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for discharge of firearms

01:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a civil matter

01:46 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for 911 abuse

01:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a runaway

02:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock

03:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Schuelke Road for a collision

03:35 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for discharge of firearms

03:45 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130

04:06 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

04:32 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for loose livestock

05:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 183 regarding criminal mischief

05:44 PM: Deputies responded to Jolley Road to assist EMS

06:01 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

06:09 PM: Deputies responded to S. Main Street for a stray dog

06:21 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 3158 regarding a livestock complaint

07:10 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 to assist EMS

09:27 PM: Deputies responded to Cherryville Parkway for loose livestock

09:50 PM: Deputies responded to Borchert Loop for an alarm

11:19 PM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for an assault

March 12, 2021

12:23 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Old Luling Road

12:30 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Mineral Springs Road

12:46 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

12:58 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rudolph Lane

01:10 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Whisper Road

01:39 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on the south end of Silvermine Road

02:18 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Big Ranch Road

02:27 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Blue Jay Road

02:53 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on the north end of Silvermine Road

03:28 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Washburn Road

03:47 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Sierra Drive

05:08 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a collision

07:08 AM: Deputies responded to Sandy Pine Road for a welfare concern

08:18 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at W. San Antonio Street/Mockingbird Lane

08:28 AM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for an animal complaint

08:29 AM: Deputies responded to Calloway Court for an animal complaint

09:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a livestock retrieval

09:36 AM: Deputies responded to Joe’s Place for a follow up on a previous call

09:46 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for loose livestock

09:49 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

09:51 AM: Deputies responded to Skyking Drive for harassment

10:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS

10:32 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a motorist assist

10:36 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for harassment

10:47 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Longhorn Road regarding an animal complaint

12:58 PM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for an animal complaint

02:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Seals Creek Road regarding a civil matter

02:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth Road regarding a neighbor complaint

03:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Trailside Drive regarding a stolen vehicle

04:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision

06:27 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for disorderly conduct

06:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud

07:49 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for debris in the roadway

08:57 PM: Deputies responded to St. John’s Road for a trespass

10:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Willowbrook Court

10:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area

10:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for an alarm

10:23 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a collision

10:37 PM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road to assist EMS

March 13, 2021

02:32 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of The Fountains

02:33 AM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road to assist EMS

02:40 AM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road to assist Lockhart Police Department

03:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a disturbance

03:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

04:11 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Zepeda Lane for an obstruction in roadway

06:24 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Muleshoe Road regarding a welfare concern

07:06 AM: Deputies responded to Main Street for a welfare concern

07:46 AM: Deputies responded to Highland Ranch Way for welfare concern

09:23 AM: Deputies responded to Bartlett Lane for a civil matter

10:18 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1984

10:43 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a trespass

10:42 AM: Deputies conducted a public assist on the Prairie Lea bridge

11:09 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854/Highway 21 for a collision

02:37 PM: Deputies responded to Political Road for a civil matter

03:03 PM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for an animal complaint

03:27 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a follow up on a previous call

05:17 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a juvenile complaint

05:56 PM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail for discharge of firearms

06:57 PM: Deputies responded to Borchert Loop for a welfare concern

07:34 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road to assist EMS

07:47 PM: Deputies responded to Acorn Road for loud music

08:05 PM: Deputies conducted a public assist on Farm to Market 1984

08:44 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

08:53 PM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run for deadly conduct

08:56 PM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for discharge of firearms

08:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Brandon Lane regarding a civil matter

09:40 PM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a welfare concern

09:43 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

11:00 PM: Deputies responded to Cowboy RV Park for loud music

11:30 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for discharge of firearms

11:28 PM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for loud music

11:45 PM: Deputies responded to Cowboy RV Park for loud music

March 14, 2021

12:00 AM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a welfare concern

12:38 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Borchert Loop

01:02 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for an alarm

01:31 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the Justice Center

01:56 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1966 for a collision

04:37 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 142

06:23 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a suspicious vehicle

08:25 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Highway 142 for loose livestock

09:31 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a suspicious circumstance

12:38 PM: Deputies responded to Cross Pointe to assist Lockhart Police Department

12:38 PM: Deputies responded to River Garden Trail for an animal complaint

03:00 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock

05:07 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loose livestock

06:32 PM: Deputies responded to Bonanza Lane for a neighbor complaint

06:37 PM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for discharge of firearms

07:14 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Leisure Resort

07:26 PM: Deputies conducted a citizen contact at Old Colony Line Rd/Highway 20

07:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose livestock

07:56 PM: Deputies conducted a citizen contact at the McMahan Country Store

09:23 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cowboy RV Park

09:30 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Barber Street

09:34 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road/Taylorsville Road for a stray dog

09:43 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Prairie Lea area

09:50 PM: Deputies responded to Burdette Wells to assist Laredo Police Department

10:18 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department

10:58 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a disturbance

11:16 PM: Deputies spoke with another agency regarding a recovered stolen vehicle

11:26 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a follow up on a previous call

The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of March 8 – March 14, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Caldwell County Arrests

March 8, 2021

Christopher Leach 12/23/1994 (CCSO)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $5,000 Conley

John Anthony Zurita 08/16/1989 (Lockhart PD)

Warrant – Fail to Appear/Criminla Non-Support $2,000 Conley

March 9, 2021

Aaron Jeremiah Cubit 03/13/1981 (Luling PD)

Warrant – Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $5,000 Conley

Atanacio Mateo Partida 03/23/2000 (Lockhart PD)

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Conv/Susp w/o Financial Resp. $500 Conley

Cynthia Whitis 07/29/1956 (Luling PD)

Driving While Intoxicated $3,000 Conley

March 10, 2021

Cecil Quinn Jr. 11/24/1983 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG2 >=4g<400g $75,000

Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon $50,000

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g $50,000

Theft of Firearm $40,000

Evading Arrest/Detention $7,500

Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28g $7,500

Possession of Marijuana <2oz $2,500 Kiely

March 11, 2021

Brandyn Wayne Lee 07/03/2000 (CCSO)

Assault by Contact – Family Violence $1,000 Conley

March 12, 2021

Bradley Jay Noel 02/22/1960 (CCSO)

Disorderly Conduct $500

Public Intoxication $500 Conley

Allan Michael Wimberly 07/13/1995 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Marijuana >4oz <=5lbs $5,000 Conley

Matthew Alexander Wimberly 03/15/1993 (Lockhart PD)

Warrant – Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3,000 Conley

Kimberly Rubio 07/12/1989 (Lockhart PD)

Driving w/License Invalid w/ Previous Conv/Susp w/o Financial Resp $1,000

Warrant – Failure to Appear – DWLI w/ Previous Conv. $6,000

Warrant – Capias Profine/Failure to Maintain Financial Resp. 2 nd $515 / $515 fine

Warrant – Capias Profine/DWLI $646 / $646 fine

Warrant – Capias Profine/Failure to Maintain Financial Resp $474 / $474 Fine

Warrant – Capias Profine/DWLI $676 / $636 fine Conley

March 13, 2021

Nicholas Sanchez 02/07/2003 (Luling PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Conley

Osiel Reyes-Gonzales 11/30/2003 (Luling PD)

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $3,000 Conley

Ashley Alegandra Abundis 12/27/2002 (Luling PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Conley

Dezmeon Hawkins 08/25/1995 (Luling PD)

Assault of Pregnant Person $20,000 Conley

Graciela Marie Lerma 10/21/1998 (Lockhart PD)

Warrant – RDA – Driving w/License Invalid w/ Previous Conv/Susp w/o Fin Resp $5,000

Warrant- No Driver’s Licnese $321

Warrant – FTA – No Driver’s License $194 Conley

Alvin Franklin Felder Jr. 01/14/1975 (Luling PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Conley

March 14, 2021

Marlene Mendoza 05/09/1984 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Marijuana >4oz <=5lbs $5,000 Conley

Moises Mendez 09/19/1976 (Lockhart PD)

Driving w/ License Invalid w/ Previous Conv/Susp w/o Fin Resp $2,000 Conley

Casey David Hopson 12/06/1986 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g $75,000

Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle >=$200 $5,000 Kiely

Jim Anthony Gilder 09/08/1981 (DPS)

Fail to ID Fugitive – Intent to Give False Info $5,000

Warrant – Assault Fam/Household Member/Impede Breath/Circulation $15,000

Warrant – Forgery Financial Instrument/Probation Violation No Bond Kiely