Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 3
January 18, 2021
06:34 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for Debris in the roadway
07:35 AM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a suspicious vehicle
08:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Maxwell regarding a dog bite
10:06 AM: Deputies responded to Skyline Road for a civil matter
10:17 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter
10:23 AM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for stolen property
11:14 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 to assist Spectrum with traffic control
11:20 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road/ Farm to Market 672 for debris in the roadway
11:41 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter
12:04 PM: Deputies responded to Rolling Oaks Drive for an injured animal
12:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for debris in the roadway
02:09 PM: Deputies responded to Shady Lane/ Old Kelley Road to assist Lockhart Police Department
02:10 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for theft
02:20 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject with a subject regarding a civil matter
02:45 PM: Deputies responded to Broken Arrow Lane for a report of animal cruelty
03:07 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a civil matter
03:51 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130
04:16 PM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for harassment
04:37 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a juvenile complaint on Driftwood Cove
04:40 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
05:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in McMahan regarding illegal dumping
05:43 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern
05:54 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
06:15 PM: Deputies responded to the Maxwell Social Club for a suspicious vehicle
06:18 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a loose calf
07:38 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for debris in the roadway
07:42 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
08:01 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a theft
08:44 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loud music
09:13 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
10:08 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding a disturbance
10:26 PM: Deputies responded to Greenhouse Road for a runaway
January 19, 2021
01:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Aspen regarding information for a previous call
06:35 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
07:10 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
07:11 AM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for a suspicious vehicle
07:18 AM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for debris in the roadway
07:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sunkist Drive regarding a civil matter
07:51 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/ Old Colony Line Road for an animal complaint
08:17 AM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for loose cows
08:54 AM: Deputies responded to Saddlebred Drive for a runaway
09:53 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a scam
09:54 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for a disturbance
09:52 AM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a stray dog
10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a civil matter
10:50 AM: Deputies responded to Buck Branch Road for a stray dog
10:56 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
11:39 AM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for a disturbance
12:53 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pebblestone Road regarding harassment
01:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint on Burdette Wells Road
01:43 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a disturbance
01:59 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a stray dog
02:22 PM: Deputies responded to Dustin’s Drive for a stray dog
02:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Mustang Hollow Loop
02:32 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a stray dog
03:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint at Plant Road/ Stairtown Loop
03:54 PM: Deputies responded to Packard Drive for an animal complaint
04:17 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road for a collision
04:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Seminole Trail regarding fraud
05:41 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Street for a warrant service
05:50 PM: Deputies responded to Dawn Drive for a dog bite
08:21 PM: Deputies responded to River Park Road for a suspicious vehicle
09:23 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS
January 20, 2021
12:33 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Sandy Creek Road
01:03 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130 to assist Lockhart Police Department
01:52 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142/ Highway 80 for a collision
03:51 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Seals Creek Road
04:04 AM: Deputies responded to Cedar Street for a disturbance
04:15 AM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for a close patrol
07:53 AM: Deputies responded to the area of Plant Road/Highway 80 for a suspicious subject
07:46 AM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for a juvenile complaint
09:37 AM: Deputies responded to Airport Highway to assist MHMR
09:41 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a loose cow
09:59 AM: Deputies responded to Deer Run for a stray dog
10:10 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding debit/credit card abuse
10:17 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Soda Springs Road regarding suspicious activity
10:32 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding found property
10:46 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Quail Run regarding a livestock complaint
11:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Ivy Switch Road regarding a trespass
11:50 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a welfare concern
12:11 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a motorist assist
12:25 PM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for a welfare concern
02:01 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
02:04 PM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for a disturbance
03:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Maverick Drive regarding an animal complaint
04:44 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a suspicious subject
05:02 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter
05:28 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2001 for a collision
07:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Holt Drive regarding a disturbance
08:37 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a collision
08:42 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for a suspicious circumstance
09:13 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol near the Elm Grove Community Center
10:11 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a welfare concern
11:47 PM: Deputies responded to Skycrest Drive for a welfare concern
January 21, 2021
12:39 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a suspicious circumstance
07:43 AM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for a follow up on a previous call
07:38 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle
07:57 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding criminal mischief
08:29 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an abandoned vehicle
12:06 PM: Deputies responded to Homann Road for an animal complaint
12:30 PM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail for a stray dog
12:43 PM: Deputies responded to Deer Run for an animal complaint
01:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a previous assault
01:41 PM: Deputies responded to Crane Lane for a suspicious subject
01:43 PM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog
02:16 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a welfare concern
02:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Barth Road for an injured animal
02:46 PM: Deputies responded to Easy Street for a welfare concern
03:03 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an injured animal
04:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding harassment
04:04 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding identity theft
04:21 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a loose bull
05:15 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
05:19 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for an injured animal
06:47 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Greenhouse Road for a recovered runaway
08:18 PM: Deputies responded to NW River Road for a disturbance
08:44 PM: Deputies responded to Greenhouse Road for a welfare concern
09:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern
09:31 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area
10:53 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for discharge of firearms
11:25 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern
January 22, 2021
12:50 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
03:01 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Polonia Water Supply
03:10 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Quail Ridge Drive
03:18 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs Park
04:03 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Community Center
05:16 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a collision
07:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Whisper Road regarding a civil matter
08:09 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose cows
08:11 AM: Deputies responded to Amancer Drive for a livestock complaint
09:01 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose cows
09:06 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hazelnut Drive regarding a livestock complaint
09:17 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint
09:20 AM: Deputies spoke with Lockhart Police Department regarding an recovered abandoned vehicle
09:30 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a civil matter
09:32 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 304
09:34 AM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Drive for a livestock impound
10:11 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1854
10:34 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
10:53 AM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run to assist the Fire Department
11:04 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 672 regarding a civil matter
11:16 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 713 regarding an animal complaint
11:30 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a disturbance
11:34 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Prairie Lea regarding theft
12:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Greenhouse Road regarding fraud
12:07 PM: Deputies responded to Old Martindale Road/ Squirrel Run for a stray dog
12:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Broadhead Trail regarding a livestock complaint
01:01 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Holz Road regarding an abandoned vehicle
01:05 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a disturbance
01:42 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mulberry Street regarding a civil matter
02:16 PM: Deputies responded to the Justice Center for a warrant service
02:31 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Farm to Market 713 for a loose cow
03:18 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a disturbance
03:57 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for a stray dog
04:03 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a trap retrieval
05:09 PM: Deputies responded to Ivy Switch Road for a welfare concern
05:35 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision
06:34 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding illegal dumping
06:58 PM: Deputies responded to Valley Way for an assault
08:01 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for a disturbance
08:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an assault
08:33 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for a suspicious subject
10:36 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Highland Ranch subdivision
10:44 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for debris in the roadway
10:49 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1854
10:57 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Crooked Road
11:22 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Forister Ranch subdivision
January 23, 2021
12:14 AM: Deputies responded to S. Oak Avenue to assist Luling Police Department
12:48 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a civil matter
12:49 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Track Road
01:16 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Farm to Market 1185/SH 130
01:26 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Quail Ridge Drive
01:35 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Calder Road
01:37 AM: Deputies responded to I10 for a collision
03:53 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spring River Estates
04:23 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Blackankle Road
08:06 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Coyote Run regarding stray cats
08:59 AM: Deputies responded to Nelle Lane to assist EMS
09:24 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Homanville Trail
09:28 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an animal complaint on Broken Arrow
10:02 AM: Deputies responded to Oak Grove Road for an abandoned vehicle
10:15 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Highway 21
10:42 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Lily Lane regarding missing property
10:45 AM: Deputies responded to CM Allen Road for criminal mischief
11:05 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a trespass
11:06 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern
11:56 AM: Deputies responded to Ivy Switch Road for an animal complaint
02:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a follow up on a previous call
03:58 PM: Deputies conducted a citizen contact at Livengood Feeds
04:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a neighbor complaint
04:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose cows
04:35 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for an assault
05:04 PM: Deputies responded to Harwood Road for a collision
06:18 PM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for a loose donkey
06:20 PM: Deputies responded to Willow Street for a welfare concern
06:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS
07:07 PM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for loud music
07:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a previous call
07:09 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a stray dog
07:28 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1185
08:55 PM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Cove for loud music
10:18 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Park Road
10:26 PM: Deputies responded to White Sand Trail for loud music
10:39 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spanish Oaks Blvd.
10:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for loose horses
11:17 PM: Deputies responded to Branding Iron Trail for discharge of firearms
11:09 PM: Deputies discovered a fire near Farm to Market 713/Fox Lane
January 24, 2021
12:21 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Old Kelly Road
12:49 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sunkist Drive regarding stolen property
01:35 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loud music
02:13 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Crooked Road
02:20 AM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for loud music
02:21 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 to assist Mustang Ridge Police Department
02:37 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loud music
02:40 AM Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Avis Road
03:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Polonia Road
03:27 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Boggy Creek Road
04:10 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Martindale Road
04:11 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious subject on Highway 80
04:19 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1979
05:05 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a welfare concern
07:01 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 20 regarding a follow up on a previous call
09:23 AM: Deputies responded to Sandy Creek Road for a stray dog
10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision
11:06 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog at Blackjack/ Old McMahan Road
11:35 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a criminal mischief
11:38 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a stray dog
03:26 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for a structure fire
03:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for loose cows
03:32 PM: Deputies responded to the area of Farm to Market 1185/ Highway 183 for an explosion
03:40 PM: Deputies responded to Pegasus Road for a neighbor complaint
04:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a stray dog
05:20 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an assault
06:20 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for an alarm
07:09 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a discharge of firearms
07:38 PM: Deputies discovered an open door on Farm to Market 2984
08:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Bailey Lane regarding a follow up on a previous call
11:29 PM: Deputies responded to Crooked Road for a suspicious vehicle
Caldwell County Arrests
The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
January 18, 2021
Douglas Warren Whitley 05/30/1975 (Luling PD)
Burglary of Habitation $25,000 Conley
Curtis Nuells Jr. 02/24/1978 (Luling PD)
Burglary of Habitation $25,000 Conley
Donovan Adam Mendez 10/02/2003 (Luling PD)
Burglary of Habitation $20,000 Conley
January 19, 2021
Meeghan Ann Mitchell 11/29/1980 (CCSO)
Fail to Appear – Theft $5,000 Conley
Joshua Lee Mitchell 06/01/1981 (CCSO)
Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g $35,000 Conley
Jose Antonio Aceituno-Urbina 06/13/1999 (CCSO)
Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child $100,000
ICE Hold Conley
January 21, 2021
Dalton Lee Goehring 06/24/1990 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=1G<4G $25,000
Possession of Marijuana >2oz<=4oz $1,000 Conley
David Lopez 07/03/1968 (Luling PD)
Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $5,000
Criminal Trespass $5,000 Conley
January 22, 2021
Armando Zapata Jr. 07/02/1967 (Lockhart PD)
Public Intoxication $500
Failure to Appear $500
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $500
Consume/Permit Alcoholic beverage on licensed premises during prohibited hrs $500
Failure to Appear $500
Public Intoxication $500 Conley
Jose Lizandro Valdivia 05/01/1970 (CCSO)
Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g – Bond Violation $40,000 Conley
Christopher Troimaggio Bell 01/04/1999 (CCSO)
Indictment – Assault Family Violence w/ Previous Convictions $50,000
Interfering w/Emergency Request for Assistance – Previous Convictions $5,000
Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 $5,000 Conley
Audrey Elrod 08/06/1975 (CCSO)
Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3,000 Conley
January 23, 2021
Joseph Julian Dean Sandoval 10/15/1992 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 < 28g $5,000 Conley
Aubrey Elton Nash 08/18/1984 (Lockhart PD)
Burglary of a Building $25,000 Conley
Dezmeon Hawkins 08/25/1995 (Luling PD)
Speeding $422.50
No Driver’s License $455
Failure to Appear/ Bail Jumping $297 Conley
January 24, 2021
Francisco Rosales 07/29/1998 (Mustang Ridge)
Driving w/ Intoxicated $3,000 Conley
Kiyla Nacole Martinez 09/08/1998 (Lockhart PD)
Assault Causes Bodily Injury $5,000 Kiely