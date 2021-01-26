Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 3 Share:







January 18, 2021

06:34 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for Debris in the roadway

07:35 AM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a suspicious vehicle

08:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Maxwell regarding a dog bite

10:06 AM: Deputies responded to Skyline Road for a civil matter

10:17 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter

10:23 AM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for stolen property

11:14 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 to assist Spectrum with traffic control

11:20 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road/ Farm to Market 672 for debris in the roadway

11:41 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter

12:04 PM: Deputies responded to Rolling Oaks Drive for an injured animal

12:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for debris in the roadway

02:09 PM: Deputies responded to Shady Lane/ Old Kelley Road to assist Lockhart Police Department

02:10 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for theft

02:20 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject with a subject regarding a civil matter

02:45 PM: Deputies responded to Broken Arrow Lane for a report of animal cruelty

03:07 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a civil matter

03:51 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130

04:16 PM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for harassment

04:37 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a juvenile complaint on Driftwood Cove

04:40 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

05:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in McMahan regarding illegal dumping

05:43 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern

05:54 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

06:15 PM: Deputies responded to the Maxwell Social Club for a suspicious vehicle

06:18 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a loose calf

07:38 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for debris in the roadway

07:42 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

08:01 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a theft

08:44 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loud music

09:13 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

10:08 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding a disturbance

10:26 PM: Deputies responded to Greenhouse Road for a runaway

January 19, 2021

01:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Aspen regarding information for a previous call

06:35 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

07:10 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

07:11 AM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for a suspicious vehicle

07:18 AM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for debris in the roadway

07:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sunkist Drive regarding a civil matter

07:51 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/ Old Colony Line Road for an animal complaint

08:17 AM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for loose cows

08:54 AM: Deputies responded to Saddlebred Drive for a runaway

09:53 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a scam

09:54 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for a disturbance

09:52 AM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a stray dog

10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a civil matter

10:50 AM: Deputies responded to Buck Branch Road for a stray dog

10:56 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

11:39 AM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for a disturbance

12:53 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pebblestone Road regarding harassment

01:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint on Burdette Wells Road

01:43 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a disturbance

01:59 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a stray dog

02:22 PM: Deputies responded to Dustin’s Drive for a stray dog

02:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Mustang Hollow Loop

02:32 PM: Deputies responded to Pebblestone Road for a stray dog

03:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint at Plant Road/ Stairtown Loop

03:54 PM: Deputies responded to Packard Drive for an animal complaint

04:17 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road for a collision

04:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Seminole Trail regarding fraud

05:41 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Street for a warrant service

05:50 PM: Deputies responded to Dawn Drive for a dog bite

08:21 PM: Deputies responded to River Park Road for a suspicious vehicle

09:23 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS

January 20, 2021

12:33 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Sandy Creek Road

01:03 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130 to assist Lockhart Police Department

01:52 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142/ Highway 80 for a collision

03:51 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Seals Creek Road

04:04 AM: Deputies responded to Cedar Street for a disturbance

04:15 AM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for a close patrol

07:53 AM: Deputies responded to the area of Plant Road/Highway 80 for a suspicious subject

07:46 AM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for a juvenile complaint

09:37 AM: Deputies responded to Airport Highway to assist MHMR

09:41 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a loose cow

09:59 AM: Deputies responded to Deer Run for a stray dog

10:10 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding debit/credit card abuse

10:17 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Soda Springs Road regarding suspicious activity

10:32 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding found property

10:46 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Quail Run regarding a livestock complaint

11:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Ivy Switch Road regarding a trespass

11:50 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a welfare concern

12:11 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a motorist assist

12:25 PM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for a welfare concern

02:01 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

02:04 PM: Deputies responded to Driftwood Cove for a disturbance

03:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Maverick Drive regarding an animal complaint

04:44 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a suspicious subject

05:02 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter

05:28 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2001 for a collision

07:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Holt Drive regarding a disturbance

08:37 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a collision

08:42 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for a suspicious circumstance

09:13 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol near the Elm Grove Community Center

10:11 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a welfare concern

11:47 PM: Deputies responded to Skycrest Drive for a welfare concern

January 21, 2021

12:39 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a suspicious circumstance

07:43 AM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for a follow up on a previous call

07:38 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle

07:57 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding criminal mischief

08:29 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an abandoned vehicle

12:06 PM: Deputies responded to Homann Road for an animal complaint

12:30 PM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail for a stray dog

12:43 PM: Deputies responded to Deer Run for an animal complaint

01:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a previous assault

01:41 PM: Deputies responded to Crane Lane for a suspicious subject

01:43 PM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog

02:16 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a welfare concern

02:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Barth Road for an injured animal

02:46 PM: Deputies responded to Easy Street for a welfare concern

03:03 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an injured animal

04:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding harassment

04:04 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding identity theft

04:21 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a loose bull

05:15 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

05:19 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for an injured animal

06:47 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Greenhouse Road for a recovered runaway

08:18 PM: Deputies responded to NW River Road for a disturbance

08:44 PM: Deputies responded to Greenhouse Road for a welfare concern

09:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern

09:31 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area

10:53 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for discharge of firearms

11:25 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern

January 22, 2021

12:50 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

03:01 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Polonia Water Supply

03:10 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Quail Ridge Drive

03:18 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs Park

04:03 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Community Center

05:16 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a collision

07:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Whisper Road regarding a civil matter

08:09 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose cows

08:11 AM: Deputies responded to Amancer Drive for a livestock complaint

09:01 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose cows

09:06 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hazelnut Drive regarding a livestock complaint

09:17 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint

09:20 AM: Deputies spoke with Lockhart Police Department regarding an recovered abandoned vehicle

09:30 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a civil matter

09:32 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 304

09:34 AM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Drive for a livestock impound

10:11 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1854

10:34 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

10:53 AM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run to assist the Fire Department

11:04 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 672 regarding a civil matter

11:16 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 713 regarding an animal complaint

11:30 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a disturbance

11:34 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Prairie Lea regarding theft

12:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Greenhouse Road regarding fraud

12:07 PM: Deputies responded to Old Martindale Road/ Squirrel Run for a stray dog

12:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Broadhead Trail regarding a livestock complaint

01:01 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Holz Road regarding an abandoned vehicle

01:05 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a disturbance

01:42 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mulberry Street regarding a civil matter

02:16 PM: Deputies responded to the Justice Center for a warrant service

02:31 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Farm to Market 713 for a loose cow

03:18 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a disturbance

03:57 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for a stray dog

04:03 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a trap retrieval

05:09 PM: Deputies responded to Ivy Switch Road for a welfare concern

05:35 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision

06:34 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding illegal dumping

06:58 PM: Deputies responded to Valley Way for an assault

08:01 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for a disturbance

08:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an assault

08:33 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for a suspicious subject

10:36 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Highland Ranch subdivision

10:44 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for debris in the roadway

10:49 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1854

10:57 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Crooked Road

11:22 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Forister Ranch subdivision

January 23, 2021

12:14 AM: Deputies responded to S. Oak Avenue to assist Luling Police Department

12:48 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a civil matter

12:49 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Track Road

01:16 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Farm to Market 1185/SH 130

01:26 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Quail Ridge Drive

01:35 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Calder Road

01:37 AM: Deputies responded to I10 for a collision

03:53 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spring River Estates

04:23 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Blackankle Road

08:06 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Coyote Run regarding stray cats

08:59 AM: Deputies responded to Nelle Lane to assist EMS

09:24 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Homanville Trail

09:28 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an animal complaint on Broken Arrow

10:02 AM: Deputies responded to Oak Grove Road for an abandoned vehicle

10:15 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Highway 21

10:42 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Lily Lane regarding missing property

10:45 AM: Deputies responded to CM Allen Road for criminal mischief

11:05 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a trespass

11:06 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a welfare concern

11:56 AM: Deputies responded to Ivy Switch Road for an animal complaint

02:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a follow up on a previous call

03:58 PM: Deputies conducted a citizen contact at Livengood Feeds

04:05 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a neighbor complaint

04:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose cows

04:35 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for an assault

05:04 PM: Deputies responded to Harwood Road for a collision

06:18 PM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for a loose donkey

06:20 PM: Deputies responded to Willow Street for a welfare concern

06:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS

07:07 PM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for loud music

07:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a previous call

07:09 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a stray dog

07:28 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1185

08:55 PM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Cove for loud music

10:18 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on State Park Road

10:26 PM: Deputies responded to White Sand Trail for loud music

10:39 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spanish Oaks Blvd.

10:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for loose horses

11:17 PM: Deputies responded to Branding Iron Trail for discharge of firearms

11:09 PM: Deputies discovered a fire near Farm to Market 713/Fox Lane

January 24, 2021

12:21 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Old Kelly Road

12:49 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sunkist Drive regarding stolen property

01:35 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loud music

02:13 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Crooked Road

02:20 AM: Deputies responded to Maverick Drive for loud music

02:21 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 to assist Mustang Ridge Police Department

02:37 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loud music

02:40 AM Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Avis Road

03:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Polonia Road

03:27 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Boggy Creek Road

04:10 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Martindale Road

04:11 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious subject on Highway 80

04:19 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1979

05:05 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a welfare concern

07:01 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 20 regarding a follow up on a previous call

09:23 AM: Deputies responded to Sandy Creek Road for a stray dog

10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision

11:06 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog at Blackjack/ Old McMahan Road

11:35 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a criminal mischief

11:38 AM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a stray dog

03:26 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for a structure fire

03:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for loose cows

03:32 PM: Deputies responded to the area of Farm to Market 1185/ Highway 183 for an explosion

03:40 PM: Deputies responded to Pegasus Road for a neighbor complaint

04:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a stray dog

05:20 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an assault

06:20 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for an alarm

07:09 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a discharge of firearms

07:38 PM: Deputies discovered an open door on Farm to Market 2984

08:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Bailey Lane regarding a follow up on a previous call

11:29 PM: Deputies responded to Crooked Road for a suspicious vehicle

Caldwell County Arrests

The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

January 18, 2021

Douglas Warren Whitley 05/30/1975 (Luling PD)

Burglary of Habitation $25,000 Conley

Curtis Nuells Jr. 02/24/1978 (Luling PD)

Burglary of Habitation $25,000 Conley

Donovan Adam Mendez 10/02/2003 (Luling PD)

Burglary of Habitation $20,000 Conley

January 19, 2021

Meeghan Ann Mitchell 11/29/1980 (CCSO)

Fail to Appear – Theft $5,000 Conley

Joshua Lee Mitchell 06/01/1981 (CCSO)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g $35,000 Conley

Jose Antonio Aceituno-Urbina 06/13/1999 (CCSO)

Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child $100,000

ICE Hold Conley

January 21, 2021

Dalton Lee Goehring 06/24/1990 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=1G<4G $25,000

Possession of Marijuana >2oz<=4oz $1,000 Conley

David Lopez 07/03/1968 (Luling PD)

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $5,000

Criminal Trespass $5,000 Conley

January 22, 2021

Armando Zapata Jr. 07/02/1967 (Lockhart PD)

Public Intoxication $500

Failure to Appear $500

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $500

Consume/Permit Alcoholic beverage on licensed premises during prohibited hrs $500

Failure to Appear $500

Public Intoxication $500 Conley

Jose Lizandro Valdivia 05/01/1970 (CCSO)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 >=4g<200g – Bond Violation $40,000 Conley

Christopher Troimaggio Bell 01/04/1999 (CCSO)

Indictment – Assault Family Violence w/ Previous Convictions $50,000

Interfering w/Emergency Request for Assistance – Previous Convictions $5,000

Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 $5,000 Conley

Audrey Elrod 08/06/1975 (CCSO)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury $3,000 Conley

January 23, 2021

Joseph Julian Dean Sandoval 10/15/1992 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3 < 28g $5,000 Conley

Aubrey Elton Nash 08/18/1984 (Lockhart PD)

Burglary of a Building $25,000 Conley

Dezmeon Hawkins 08/25/1995 (Luling PD)

Speeding $422.50

No Driver’s License $455

Failure to Appear/ Bail Jumping $297 Conley

January 24, 2021

Francisco Rosales 07/29/1998 (Mustang Ridge)

Driving w/ Intoxicated $3,000 Conley

Kiyla Nacole Martinez 09/08/1998 (Lockhart PD)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury $5,000 Kiely