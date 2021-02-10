Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 5
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter
February 1, 2021
12:14 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maxwell Water Supply
12:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Chisholm Trail RV Park
12:49 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for found property
01:56 AM: Deputies responded to Dale Lane for a suspicious vehicle
04:27 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose horses
08:26 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding harassment
08:51 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 672
09:25 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for an assault
10:19 AM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for a livestock complaint
11:46 AM: Deputies responded to Sierra Drive for a stray dog
12:48 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sandhollar Road regarding an animal complaint
01:55 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a collision
02:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Crossroads Drive regarding a dog bite
03:34 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for an assault
05:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an assault on Packard Drive
05:52 PM: Deputies responded to Neiderwald Drive for a dog bite
07:26 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for a suspicious vehicle
09:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a threat on Highway 80
10:17 PM: Deputies responded to Packard Drive for a follow up on a previous call
February 2, 2021
12:31 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 to assist Lockhart Police Department
02:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Forister Ranch Subdivision
03:04 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a suspicious circumstance
04:06 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a welfare concern/recovered runaway
05:46 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a collision
07:05 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a loose horse
07:09 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at SH130/Blackankle Road
07:49 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Farm to Market 671 for a loose cow
08:13 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for traffic control
09:15 AM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for a disturbance
10:15 AM: Deputies responded to Prairie Lea ISD for a stray dog
10:20 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Barth Road for a loose cow
10:20 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
10:56 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
11:28 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
12:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud
12:42 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Squirrel Run regarding theft
01:55 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a threat
02:17 PM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Reed Drive
03:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sanhollar regarding an animal complaint
03:08 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
03:36 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for an animal complaint
04:02 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Farm to Market 2984
04:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Chestnut regarding an animal complaint
06:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Country Lane
06:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a threat
06:49 PM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a suspicious vehicle
07:16 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for loud music
07:46 PM: Deputies responded to Young Lane/ Seawillow Road for loose cows
07:49 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a suspicious vehicle
09:41 PM: Deputies responded to Reata Ranch Road for a disturbance
10:31 PM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Barth Road
10:38 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185
10:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a trespass
11:13 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a loose horse
11:27 PM: Deputies responded to Cesar Chavez to assist Lockhart Police Department
February 3, 2021
12:45 AM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail to assist EMS
12:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Houston regarding a follow up on a previous call
02:26 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
05:34 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose cows
07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for loose cows
08:31 AM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for a livestock complaint
09:01 AM: Deputies responded to Clark Road for an animal complaint
09:52 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
10:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skycrest Drive regarding an animal complaint
10:18 AM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for an animal complaint
10:44 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a loose cow
11:11 AM: Deputies responded to the area of Friar Court for discharge of firearms
11:15 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a follow up on a previous call
11:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a theft
01:00 PM: Deputies responded to Gary Job Corps for possession of controlled substance
03:18 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a theft
03:28 PM: Deputies responded to Paintbrush Trail for a welfare concern
03:35 PM: Deputies responded to Reata Ranch for a welfare concern
03:55 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a suspicious subject
04:11 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a collision
04:32 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 86 regarding a suspicious vehicle
05:26 PM: Deputies responded to Church Street for a welfare concern
05:33 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for an animal complaint
05:41 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a collision
06:41 PM: Deputies responded to the animal shelter for a stray dog found on Old Kelley Road
06:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a livestock complaint on Hazelnut Cove
07:33 PM: Deputies responded to Morgan Road for a suspicious circumstance
07:47 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pinto Pony Path regarding a juvenile complaint
08:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skycrest Drive regarding an animal complaint
09:01 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Prairie Lea area
09:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spanish Oaks Estates
09:29 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Westwood Road
09:43 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Pecan Plantation
10:04 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Reed Creek Drive
10:14 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 713/Highway 304
10:28 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Elm Grove Community Center
10:37 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highland Ranch Way
10:38 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the Lytton Spring General Store
10:44 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
10:49 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Salt Flat Road
10:49 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130
11:17 PM: Deputies responded to E. Pierce to assist Luling Police Department
January 4, 2021
01:17 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on State Park Road
02:06 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the McMahan Country Store
02:07 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Brook Road
03:59 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
06:39 AM: Deputies responded to Muleshoe Road for a welfare concern
06:54 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1854
07:02 AM: Deputies responded to Ivy Street to assist EMS
07:30 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a suspicious vehicle
07:35 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Squirrel Run regarding a theft
08:31 AM: Deputies responded to Dow Lane for a stray dog
09:00 AM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for a stray dog
09:32 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a livestock complaint
10:12 AM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a suspicious subject
11:01 AM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Cove for a livestock complaint
11:27 AM: Deputies responded to Calder Road for a civil matter
12:00 PM: Deputies responded to River Garden Trail for a stray dog
12:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Longhorn Road regarding a neighbor complaint
12:32 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a suspicious circumstance
01:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Nueces Street regarding identity theft
01:40 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth Road regarding a civil matter
01:47 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a disturbance
02:00 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142/Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department
02:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Colorado Drive regarding a neighbor complaint
02:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Williamson Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
02:36 PM: Deputies responded to the Dale Post Office for a stray dog
02:45 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Chestnut Road regarding a civil matter
02:59 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 to assist Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office
03:01 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
03:14 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
03:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a stolen vehicle
03:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint on Hidden Path
03:42 PM: Deputies discovered a vehicle at Farm to Market 20/FM713 for the Bastrop Co. assist
04:43 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for an animal complaint
06:19 PM: Deputies responded to Crooked Road for a suspicious subject
06:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Harwood Road
06:27 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Avery Road regarding a close patrol
06:31 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Longhorn Road
06:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Fourth Street regarding a scam
08:19 PM: Deputies responded to Crooked Road for a suspicious subject
08:48 PM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street for a suspicious circumstance
08:48 PM: Deputies responded to Clint Court for loud music
09:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Main Street
09:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a disturbance
10:24 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a suspicious vehicle
10:44 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 80
10:59 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of The Fountains
11:38 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Countryside RV Park
February 5, 2021
01:08 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway at Farm to Market 20/Farm to Market 713
01:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
01:33 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highland Ranch Way
01:46 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Crooked Road
02:04 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Forister Ranch Subdivision
02:46 AM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street for a suspicious circumstance
06:27 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 142
08:52 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for an animal complaint
10:07 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Longhorn Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for a stray dog
10:29 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 713 regarding an animal complaint
11:41 AM: Deputies responded to the office for a livestock retrieval
12:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter
12:58 PM: Deputies discovered loose cows on Farm to Market 713/Old McMahan Road
01:21 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a neighbor complaint
01:27 PM: Deputies responded to Old Luling Road for animal cruelty
02:14 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern
02:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding inappropriate visual content
03:43 PM: Deputies responded to Whizzerville Road for a stray dog
04:27 PM: Deputies responded to Sierra Drive for two loose pigs
04:49 PM: Deputies responded to Lively Stone for a verbal disturbance
06:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a welfare concern
06:24 PM: Deputies spoke with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office regarding a recovered stolen vehicle
07:12 PM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for two loose calves
07:27 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a welfare concern
07:48 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
09:40 PM: Deputies responded to Ward Lane for a verbal disturbance
10:03 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist the Lockhart Police Department
11:54 PM: Deputies responded to Pecos Street to assist the Lockhart Police Department
February 6, 2021
12:45 AM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a theft
01:18 AM: Deputies responded to Nelle Lane for an assault
01:48 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a welfare concern
02:25 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a road hazard
07:13 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose pony
07:40 AM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for several loose cows
08:13 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1854/Dale Lane
08:48 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle
09:02 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a collision
11:02 AM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for several loose cows
11:14 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a collision
11:31 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a suspicious vehicle
11:49 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20
12:01 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Quail Ridge Drive for a neighbor complaint
12:20 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a reckless driver
12:40 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for discharge of firearms
12:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Pikes Peak Bend regarding a follow up
03:05 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a suspicious vehicle
03:09 PM: Deputies responded to Salt Flat Road for a loose bull
03:29 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for an animal complaint
04:41 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185 for a stray dog
06:02 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Kirk Corners regarding a livestock complaint
08:00 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a road hazard
08:02 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an explosion
08:33 PM: Deputies responded to Union Hill Road for a civil matter
08:37 PM: Deputies responded to Sundance Court for a stray dog
08:48 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a stray dog
08:54 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for a suspicious vehicle
09:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision 09:21 PM: Deputies responded to Adams Lane for several reckless drivers
09:43 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for discharge of firearms
09:44 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for discharge of firearms
10:04 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for suspicious circumstances
11:00 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for an attempted sexual assault
11:10 PM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Rio Vista Drive
February 7, 2021
01:03 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a disturbance
01:19 AM: Deputies responded to Spring River Drive for suspicious circumstances
02:37 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Blackjack Street/Pancho Street
07:44 AM: Deputies responded to Sundance Court for a stray dog
09:07 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Mustang Hollow Loop regarding social media hacking
09:59 AM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for an animal complaint
10:30 AM: Deputies responded to Bee Creek Road for a livestock complaint
10:33 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for an animal complaint
10:57 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a stolen vehicle
12:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Adams Lane regarding a juvenile complaint
12:19 PM: Deputies responded to Kirks Corner for a livestock complaint
01:44 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a livestock complaint
02:13 PM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for a loose cow and calf
04:37 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for discharge of firearms
04:48 PM: Deputies responded to Shadow Lane for a follow up
05:56 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Mimosa regarding a civil matter
06:16 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a verbal disturbance
07:49 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an abandoned vehicle
10:13 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist the Lockhart Police Department
10:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720/Jolly Road for discharge of firearms
11:28 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Old Lytton Springs Road for discharge of firearms
11:32 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for a welfare concern
Caldwell County Arrests
The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
February 1, 2021
Claudio Sebastian Peralez 02/21/1992 (Lockhart PD)
Terroristic Threat $6,000 Sojak
Donald Nenn Broadnax 08/31/1964 (Luling PD)
Violation of Occupational Driver’s License $500 Sojak
Jason Ira Albarez 05/15/1991 (CCSO)
Assault on Family/Household Member w/Previous Convictions Sentenced to ISF
Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28g 90 Day Sentence
Possession of Marijuana <2oz 90 Day Sentence .
Kendal Paige Pounds 11/26/1997 (Luling PD)
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle $2,500
Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info – # items <5 $5,000 Sojak
February 2, 2021
David Earl Tomlinson 09/07/1973 (CCSO)
Stalking $40,000 Sojak
Gloria Jasmine Clark 01/09/1999 (CCSO)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g $50,000 Sojak
Johnny Lee Clemons 09/05/1971 (CCSO)
Bond Violation/Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g Heroin $75,000
Bond Violation/Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g Methamphetamine $75,000 Sojak
Isiah Reyna 05/23/1998 (CCSO)
Motion to Revoke Probation/ Driving While Intoxicated $10,000 Sojak
February 3, 2021
Christian Martell Daniel 01/26/2000 (Luling PD)
Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon $50,000 Sojak
February 4, 2021
Arnold Torres-Vasquez 05/12/1990 (Lockhart PD)
Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or More $4,000 Sojak
Pedro Gallegos Jr. 03/24/1982 (CCSO)
Attempt to Take Weapon From an Officer/States Indictment $150,000 Sojak
Timothy Leroy Chandler 09/17/1976 (Lockhart PD)
Theft of Service >=$2,500<$30,000 $33,000
Unauthorized Use of Vehicle $33,000
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g $33,000 Sojak
Ernesto Soliz II 07/07/1997 (CCSO)
MTA- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft $35,000 Sojak
Thomas Booth MacDonald 05/20/1968 (Luling PD)
Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Individual $50,000 Sojak
February 5, 2021
Clifford Nelson Locklin III 10/19/1994 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)
Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000 (Lee County Warrant) $10,000.00
Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Bastrop County Warrant) $10,000.00
Criminal Mischief >=$100 <$750 $500.00 Sojak
Nicholas Joseph Timms 07/30/1987 (Lockhart Police Department)
Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000 (Collin County Warrant) $2,000.00
Faustino Venancio-Espinoza 04/30/1953 (Lockhart Police Department)
Driving While Intoxicated $2,000.00
Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle $5,000.00 Sojak
February 6, 2021
Trevor Steadman 01/17/1996 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)
Assault Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation $5,000.00 Sojak
Kareem Abdual Harrison 01/12/1979 (Luling Police Department)
Parole Violation Blue Warrant NO BOND
Adrian Silvas 03/10/1999 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)
Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle $10,000.00 Sojak
Parole Violation Blue Warrant NO BOND
Noah Ezrea LaGarde 03/31/1998 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)
Burglary of a Vehicle (Hays County Warrant) $6,000.00 Sojak
Susano Morales-Renteria 08/11/1983 (Luling Police Department)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1gram <4gram $5,000.00 Sojak
Jermaine Lamon Williams 10/26/1985 (Lockhart Police Department)
Burglary of a Habitation Intend other Felony (City of Austin Warrant) $30,000.00 Sojak
Pedro Hernandez-Garcia 08/22/1972 (Lockhart Police Department)
Public Intoxication $500.00 Sojak
February 7, 2021
Sandra Frausto Morales 09/05/1978 (Lockhart Police Department)
Driving While Intoxicated $3,000.00
Duty Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle $3,000.00 Sojak
Joshua Alejandro Cantu 06/22/1986 (Texas Department of Public Safety)
Public Intoxication $500.00 Sojak
Gabriel Vega Saucedo 03/24/1993 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)
Assault by Contact $500.00 Sojak
Brenda Annemarie Wade 11/11/1987 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)
Assault by Contact $500.00 A. DeLeon
Carlos Medina-Flores 05/09/1983 (Lockhart Police Department)
Public Intoxication $500.00 A. DeLeon