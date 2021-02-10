Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 5 Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter

February 1, 2021

12:14 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maxwell Water Supply

12:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Chisholm Trail RV Park

12:49 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for found property

01:56 AM: Deputies responded to Dale Lane for a suspicious vehicle

04:27 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose horses

08:26 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding harassment

08:51 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 672

09:25 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for an assault

10:19 AM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for a livestock complaint

11:46 AM: Deputies responded to Sierra Drive for a stray dog

12:48 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sandhollar Road regarding an animal complaint

01:55 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a collision

02:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Crossroads Drive regarding a dog bite

03:34 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for an assault

05:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an assault on Packard Drive

05:52 PM: Deputies responded to Neiderwald Drive for a dog bite

07:26 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for a suspicious vehicle

09:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a threat on Highway 80

10:17 PM: Deputies responded to Packard Drive for a follow up on a previous call

February 2, 2021

12:31 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 to assist Lockhart Police Department

02:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Forister Ranch Subdivision

03:04 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a suspicious circumstance

04:06 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a welfare concern/recovered runaway

05:46 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a collision

07:05 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a loose horse

07:09 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at SH130/Blackankle Road

07:49 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Farm to Market 671 for a loose cow

08:13 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for traffic control

09:15 AM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for a disturbance

10:15 AM: Deputies responded to Prairie Lea ISD for a stray dog

10:20 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Barth Road for a loose cow

10:20 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

10:56 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

11:28 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

12:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud

12:42 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Squirrel Run regarding theft

01:55 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a threat

02:17 PM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Reed Drive

03:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sanhollar regarding an animal complaint

03:08 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

03:36 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for an animal complaint

04:02 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Farm to Market 2984

04:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Chestnut regarding an animal complaint

06:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Country Lane

06:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a threat

06:49 PM: Deputies responded to Dry Creek Road for a suspicious vehicle

07:16 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for loud music

07:46 PM: Deputies responded to Young Lane/ Seawillow Road for loose cows

07:49 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a suspicious vehicle

09:41 PM: Deputies responded to Reata Ranch Road for a disturbance

10:31 PM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Barth Road

10:38 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185

10:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a trespass

11:13 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a loose horse

11:27 PM: Deputies responded to Cesar Chavez to assist Lockhart Police Department

February 3, 2021

12:45 AM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail to assist EMS

12:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Houston regarding a follow up on a previous call

02:26 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

05:34 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for loose cows

07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for loose cows

08:31 AM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for a livestock complaint

09:01 AM: Deputies responded to Clark Road for an animal complaint

09:52 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

10:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skycrest Drive regarding an animal complaint

10:18 AM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for an animal complaint

10:44 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a loose cow

11:11 AM: Deputies responded to the area of Friar Court for discharge of firearms

11:15 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a follow up on a previous call

11:30 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a theft

01:00 PM: Deputies responded to Gary Job Corps for possession of controlled substance

03:18 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a theft

03:28 PM: Deputies responded to Paintbrush Trail for a welfare concern

03:35 PM: Deputies responded to Reata Ranch for a welfare concern

03:55 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a suspicious subject

04:11 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a collision

04:32 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 86 regarding a suspicious vehicle

05:26 PM: Deputies responded to Church Street for a welfare concern

05:33 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for an animal complaint

05:41 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a collision

06:41 PM: Deputies responded to the animal shelter for a stray dog found on Old Kelley Road

06:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a livestock complaint on Hazelnut Cove

07:33 PM: Deputies responded to Morgan Road for a suspicious circumstance

07:47 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pinto Pony Path regarding a juvenile complaint

08:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skycrest Drive regarding an animal complaint

09:01 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Prairie Lea area

09:19 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spanish Oaks Estates

09:29 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Westwood Road

09:43 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Pecan Plantation

10:04 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Reed Creek Drive

10:14 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 713/Highway 304

10:28 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Elm Grove Community Center

10:37 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highland Ranch Way

10:38 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the Lytton Spring General Store

10:44 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

10:49 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Salt Flat Road

10:49 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH130

11:17 PM: Deputies responded to E. Pierce to assist Luling Police Department

January 4, 2021

01:17 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on State Park Road

02:06 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the McMahan Country Store

02:07 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Brook Road

03:59 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

06:39 AM: Deputies responded to Muleshoe Road for a welfare concern

06:54 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1854

07:02 AM: Deputies responded to Ivy Street to assist EMS

07:30 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a suspicious vehicle

07:35 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Squirrel Run regarding a theft

08:31 AM: Deputies responded to Dow Lane for a stray dog

09:00 AM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for a stray dog

09:32 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a livestock complaint

10:12 AM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a suspicious subject

11:01 AM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Cove for a livestock complaint

11:27 AM: Deputies responded to Calder Road for a civil matter

12:00 PM: Deputies responded to River Garden Trail for a stray dog

12:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Longhorn Road regarding a neighbor complaint

12:32 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a suspicious circumstance

01:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Nueces Street regarding identity theft

01:40 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Barth Road regarding a civil matter

01:47 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a disturbance

02:00 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142/Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department

02:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Colorado Drive regarding a neighbor complaint

02:29 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Williamson Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

02:36 PM: Deputies responded to the Dale Post Office for a stray dog

02:45 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Chestnut Road regarding a civil matter

02:59 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 to assist Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office

03:01 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

03:14 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

03:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a stolen vehicle

03:28 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint on Hidden Path

03:42 PM: Deputies discovered a vehicle at Farm to Market 20/FM713 for the Bastrop Co. assist

04:43 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for an animal complaint

06:19 PM: Deputies responded to Crooked Road for a suspicious subject

06:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Harwood Road

06:27 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Avery Road regarding a close patrol

06:31 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Longhorn Road

06:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Fourth Street regarding a scam

08:19 PM: Deputies responded to Crooked Road for a suspicious subject

08:48 PM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street for a suspicious circumstance

08:48 PM: Deputies responded to Clint Court for loud music

09:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Main Street

09:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a disturbance

10:24 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a suspicious vehicle

10:44 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 80

10:59 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of The Fountains

11:38 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Countryside RV Park

February 5, 2021

01:08 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway at Farm to Market 20/Farm to Market 713

01:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

01:33 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highland Ranch Way

01:46 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Crooked Road

02:04 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Forister Ranch Subdivision

02:46 AM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street for a suspicious circumstance

06:27 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 142

08:52 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for an animal complaint

10:07 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Longhorn Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for a stray dog

10:29 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 713 regarding an animal complaint

11:41 AM: Deputies responded to the office for a livestock retrieval

12:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on State Park Road regarding a civil matter

12:58 PM: Deputies discovered loose cows on Farm to Market 713/Old McMahan Road

01:21 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a neighbor complaint

01:27 PM: Deputies responded to Old Luling Road for animal cruelty

02:14 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern

02:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding inappropriate visual content

03:43 PM: Deputies responded to Whizzerville Road for a stray dog

04:27 PM: Deputies responded to Sierra Drive for two loose pigs

04:49 PM: Deputies responded to Lively Stone for a verbal disturbance

06:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a welfare concern

06:24 PM: Deputies spoke with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office regarding a recovered stolen vehicle

07:12 PM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for two loose calves

07:27 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a welfare concern

07:48 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

09:40 PM: Deputies responded to Ward Lane for a verbal disturbance

10:03 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist the Lockhart Police Department

11:54 PM: Deputies responded to Pecos Street to assist the Lockhart Police Department

February 6, 2021

12:45 AM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a theft

01:18 AM: Deputies responded to Nelle Lane for an assault

01:48 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a welfare concern

02:25 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a road hazard

07:13 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose pony

07:40 AM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for several loose cows

08:13 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1854/Dale Lane

08:48 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle

09:02 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for a collision

11:02 AM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for several loose cows

11:14 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a collision

11:31 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a suspicious vehicle

11:49 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 20

12:01 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Quail Ridge Drive for a neighbor complaint

12:20 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a reckless driver

12:40 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for discharge of firearms

12:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Pikes Peak Bend regarding a follow up

03:05 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a suspicious vehicle

03:09 PM: Deputies responded to Salt Flat Road for a loose bull

03:29 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for an animal complaint

04:41 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185 for a stray dog

06:02 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Kirk Corners regarding a livestock complaint

08:00 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a road hazard

08:02 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an explosion

08:33 PM: Deputies responded to Union Hill Road for a civil matter

08:37 PM: Deputies responded to Sundance Court for a stray dog

08:48 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a stray dog

08:54 PM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for a suspicious vehicle

09:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision 09:21 PM: Deputies responded to Adams Lane for several reckless drivers

09:43 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for discharge of firearms

09:44 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for discharge of firearms

10:04 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for suspicious circumstances

11:00 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for an attempted sexual assault

11:10 PM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Rio Vista Drive

February 7, 2021

01:03 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a disturbance

01:19 AM: Deputies responded to Spring River Drive for suspicious circumstances

02:37 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Blackjack Street/Pancho Street

07:44 AM: Deputies responded to Sundance Court for a stray dog

09:07 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Mustang Hollow Loop regarding social media hacking

09:59 AM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for an animal complaint

10:30 AM: Deputies responded to Bee Creek Road for a livestock complaint

10:33 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for an animal complaint

10:57 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a stolen vehicle

12:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Adams Lane regarding a juvenile complaint

12:19 PM: Deputies responded to Kirks Corner for a livestock complaint

01:44 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a livestock complaint

02:13 PM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for a loose cow and calf

04:37 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for discharge of firearms

04:48 PM: Deputies responded to Shadow Lane for a follow up

05:56 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Mimosa regarding a civil matter

06:16 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a verbal disturbance

07:49 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an abandoned vehicle

10:13 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist the Lockhart Police Department

10:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720/Jolly Road for discharge of firearms

11:28 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Old Lytton Springs Road for discharge of firearms

11:32 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for a welfare concern

Caldwell County Arrests

The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Jan. 18 – Jan. 24, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

February 1, 2021

Claudio Sebastian Peralez 02/21/1992 (Lockhart PD)

Terroristic Threat $6,000 Sojak

Donald Nenn Broadnax 08/31/1964 (Luling PD)

Violation of Occupational Driver’s License $500 Sojak

Jason Ira Albarez 05/15/1991 (CCSO)

Assault on Family/Household Member w/Previous Convictions Sentenced to ISF

Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28g 90 Day Sentence

Possession of Marijuana <2oz 90 Day Sentence .

Kendal Paige Pounds 11/26/1997 (Luling PD)

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle $2,500

Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info – # items <5 $5,000 Sojak

February 2, 2021

David Earl Tomlinson 09/07/1973 (CCSO)

Stalking $40,000 Sojak

Gloria Jasmine Clark 01/09/1999 (CCSO)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g $50,000 Sojak

Johnny Lee Clemons 09/05/1971 (CCSO)

Bond Violation/Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g Heroin $75,000

Bond Violation/Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g Methamphetamine $75,000 Sojak

Isiah Reyna 05/23/1998 (CCSO)

Motion to Revoke Probation/ Driving While Intoxicated $10,000 Sojak

February 3, 2021

Christian Martell Daniel 01/26/2000 (Luling PD)

Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon $50,000 Sojak

February 4, 2021

Arnold Torres-Vasquez 05/12/1990 (Lockhart PD)

Driving While Intoxicated – 3rd or More $4,000 Sojak

Pedro Gallegos Jr. 03/24/1982 (CCSO)

Attempt to Take Weapon From an Officer/States Indictment $150,000 Sojak

Timothy Leroy Chandler 09/17/1976 (Lockhart PD)

Theft of Service >=$2,500<$30,000 $33,000

Unauthorized Use of Vehicle $33,000

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g $33,000 Sojak

Ernesto Soliz II 07/07/1997 (CCSO)

MTA- Evading Arrest Detention w/Vehicle or Watercraft $35,000 Sojak

Thomas Booth MacDonald 05/20/1968 (Luling PD)

Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled Individual $50,000 Sojak

February 5, 2021

Clifford Nelson Locklin III 10/19/1994 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000 (Lee County Warrant) $10,000.00

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (Bastrop County Warrant) $10,000.00

Criminal Mischief >=$100 <$750 $500.00 Sojak

Nicholas Joseph Timms 07/30/1987 (Lockhart Police Department)

Theft of Property >=$2,500 <$30,000 (Collin County Warrant) $2,000.00

Faustino Venancio-Espinoza 04/30/1953 (Lockhart Police Department)

Driving While Intoxicated $2,000.00

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle $5,000.00 Sojak

February 6, 2021

Trevor Steadman 01/17/1996 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Assault Family Violence Impede Breath/Circulation $5,000.00 Sojak

Kareem Abdual Harrison 01/12/1979 (Luling Police Department)

Parole Violation Blue Warrant NO BOND

Adrian Silvas 03/10/1999 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle $10,000.00 Sojak

Parole Violation Blue Warrant NO BOND

Noah Ezrea LaGarde 03/31/1998 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Burglary of a Vehicle (Hays County Warrant) $6,000.00 Sojak

Susano Morales-Renteria 08/11/1983 (Luling Police Department)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1gram <4gram $5,000.00 Sojak

Jermaine Lamon Williams 10/26/1985 (Lockhart Police Department)

Burglary of a Habitation Intend other Felony (City of Austin Warrant) $30,000.00 Sojak

Pedro Hernandez-Garcia 08/22/1972 (Lockhart Police Department)

Public Intoxication $500.00 Sojak

February 7, 2021

Sandra Frausto Morales 09/05/1978 (Lockhart Police Department)

Driving While Intoxicated $3,000.00

Duty Upon Striking Unattended Vehicle $3,000.00 Sojak

Joshua Alejandro Cantu 06/22/1986 (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Public Intoxication $500.00 Sojak

Gabriel Vega Saucedo 03/24/1993 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Assault by Contact $500.00 Sojak

Brenda Annemarie Wade 11/11/1987 (Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

Assault by Contact $500.00 A. DeLeon

Carlos Medina-Flores 05/09/1983 (Lockhart Police Department)

Public Intoxication $500.00 A. DeLeon