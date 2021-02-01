Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 4
January 25, 2021
12:23 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Rd. for a welfare concern
02:26 AM: Deputies responded to Alamo Drive for an alarm
07:08 AM: Deputies responded to Alamo Drive for a welfare concern
07:24 AM: Deputies responded to Boggy Creek Road/Old Fentress Road for loose sheep
07:44 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183
08:20 AM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for loose cows
09:03 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
09:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Homanville Trail regarding suspicious activity
10:19 AM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for theft
10:35 AM: Deputies responded to Mimosa Street for a welfare concern
12:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an assault
12:52 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
01:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a civil matter
03:58 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720/Highway 21 for a stray dog
04:08 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 304/Farm to Market 713 for a loose cow
05:43 PM: Deputies responded to Aubrey Lane for a civil matter
06:22 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Old Luling Road
07:29 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Stairtown Road
07:52 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a grass fire
07:57 PM: Deputies responded to Pikes Peak Bend for a runaway
08:02 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for discharge of firearms
09:08 PM: Deputies responded to Oak Grove Road for a loose cow
09:16 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding harassment
10:11 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for deadly conduct
January 26, 2021
12:34 AM: Deputies responded to Old Luling road for a suspicious circumstance
01:41 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court
02:15 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a burglary
02:18 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a disturbance
07:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a traffic hazard
08:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint
08:22 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Highland Ranch Way
09:52 AM: Deputies responded to Plant Road/Meridian Lane for an animal complaint
10:48 AM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road for a stray dog
10:59 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Misty Drive regarding an animal complaint
12:31 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist near Taylorsville Road/Pebblestone
12:41 PM: Deputies responded to Lost Cowboy Lane for criminal mischief
12:55 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for a trap retrieval
01:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Martindale regarding an animal complaint
02:07 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
02:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Aransas Pass regarding a civil matter
02:26 PM: Deputies responded to River Park Road for a trap retrieval
03:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a disturbance
03:16 PM: Deputies responded to Freedom Lane for a follow up on a previous call
04:00 PM: Deputies responded to NW River Road for an animal complaint
04:28 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
06:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a theft on W. Davis
06:06 PM: Deputies responded to Whitesands Trail for loud music
06:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for discharge of firearms
06:33 PM: Deputies responded to Harwood Road/Farm to Market 1386 for a collision
07:58 PM: Deputies responded to Indian Trail for a welfare concern
08:18 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil matter
08:30 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a suspicious vehicle
09:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Ivy Switch Road regarding a SM
10:06 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a follow up on a previous call
January 27, 2021
12:47 AM: Deputies responded to W. Davis for a follow up on a previous call
01:37 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 183
06:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision
06:50 AM: Deputies discovered stray dogs on Homann Road
08:08 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose horse
08:33 AM: Deputies responded to Harwood Road/ Farm to Market 1386 for a follow up on a previous call
08:36 AM: Deputies responded to W. Prairie Lea to follow up on an assault
10:23 AM: Deputies responded to Schuleke Road for stray cats
10:23 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rylea Court regarding stray dogs
10:29 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Washburn Road/Farm to Market 671
10:51 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a loose cow
12:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pettytown Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
12:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mimosa Street regarding harassment
01:07 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
02:48 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 80
03:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highland Ranch Way regarding a civil matter
04:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding animal cruelty on Farm to Market 1854
04:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up
04:11 PM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for loose goats
04:28 PM: Deputies responded to Wild Plum for an animal complaint
05:18 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Farm to Market 1386
05:17 PM: Deputies responded to Arrowhead Cove for an animal complaint
06:31 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road to assist Lockhart Police Department
09:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up
January 28, 2021
12:15 AM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street to assist EMS
05:15 AM: Deputies responded to Trinity Street/Garcia Street to assist Lockhart Police Department
05:25 AM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for loose cows
06:52 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Seawillow Road regarding a livestock complaint
09:09 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
09:32 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a disturbance
09:42 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding animal cruelty on Sage Hollow
10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2001 for a loose cow
10:24 AM: Deputies responded to the Justice Center for a warrant service
10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a follow up on a previous call
11:57 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
12:26 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
12:44 PM: Deputies responded to Sunrise Street to assist EMS
01:42 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
02:06 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a follow up on a previous call
02:34 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a trespass
03:11 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hillview Road regarding discharge of firearms
03:14 PM: Deputies responded to Tower Road for a loose cow
03:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Nelle Lane regarding a threat
04:32 PM: Deputies responded to Calder Road for a disturbance
04:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for a collision
04:48 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding a livestock complaint
05:16 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Wild Plum regarding an animal complaint
05:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up on a previous call
06:03 PM: Deputies responded to the area of Packard Drive for a suspicious vehicle
06:19 PM: Deputies responded to Acorn Road for a loose cow
09:13 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a welfare concern
09:42 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for a disturbance
January 29, 2021
03:29 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for a loose cow
09:09 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a suspicious subject
09:29 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Farm to Market 1854 for an animal complaint
09:43 AM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog
10:08 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
10:16 AM: Deputies responded to Walnut Creek for a welfare concern
11:39 AM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Farm to Market 672
11:52 AM: Deputies responded to Clark Road for an animal complaint
01:01 PM: Deputies responded to I10 for a loose cow
02:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Arabian Stallion Run regarding an animal complaint
02:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Packard Drive regarding an animal complaint
02:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Ivy Switch Road regarding an animal complaint
02:56 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a disturbance
03:45 PM: Deputies responded to Morgan Road for a theft.
04:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on River Bend Lane regarding an animal complaint
04:56 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Burdette Wells regarding a neighbor complaint
05:45 PM: Deputies responded to Track Road for a loose cow
05:47 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a loose cow
05:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a loose cow
06:45 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a collision
07:46 PM: Deputies responded to Dustin’s Drive for a suspicious vehicle
11:12 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the McMahan Country Store
11:26 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Community Center
11:59 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Brook Road
January 30, 2021
12:32 AM: Deputies responded to Trailside Drive for a suspicious circumstance
02:05 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cherryville Parkway
02:07 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at William Pettus/ Farm to Market 1984
02:07 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Country Glen Road
02:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Borchert Loop
02:21 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Chisholm Trail RV Park
08:11 AM: Deputies responded to Rolling Ridge/ Highway 183 for loose cows
08:57 AM: Deputies responded to Farmers Road to assist EMS
09:23 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Neiderwald Drive regarding a runaway
09:44 AM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog
09:53 AM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for loose cows
10:32 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 2720
11:51 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an abandoned vehicle
11:57 AM: Deputies responded to Quail Ridge Drive for discharge of firearms
11:57 AM: Deputies responded to Sandhill Road for a traffic complaint
12:40 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for an livestock complaint
02:44 PM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog
03:53 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 713 regarding an animal complaint
03:58 PM: Deputies responded to William Pettus Court for discharge of firearms
04:03 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for discharge of firearms
04:36 PM: Deputies responded to Old Fentress Road/SH130 for loose sheep
04:46 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Appaloosa Trail regarding an animal complaint
05:07 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for discharge of firearms
05:48 PM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for loose cows
05:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for discharge of firearms
06:09 PM: Deputies responded to the area of Mineral Springs Road for an explosion
06:18 PM: Deputies responded to Grandpa Road for criminal mischief
07:08 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a disturbance
07:19 PM: Deputies responded to Tractor Supply to assist Lockhart Police Department
08:41 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for discharge of firearms
08:51 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a collision
09:02 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 672
09:04 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for discharge of firearms
09:14 PM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Barth Road
09:45 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a juvenile complaint
09:55 PM: Deputies responded to Wolf Creek Road for a civil matter
10:03 PM: Deputies responded to Spring River Drive for a disturbance
10:05 PM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run for an assault
10:41 PM: Deputies responded to Arrowhead Cove for loud music
11:05 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
January 31, 2021
12:26 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for a collision
01:12 AM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for a disturbance
01:49 AM: Deputies responded to Cattleman’s Row for a civil matter
02:01 AM: Deputies responded to N. Old Spanish Trail for loud music
02:08 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for discharge of firearms
04:00 AM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for a follow up on a previous call
07:50 AM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for a juvenile complaint
07:56 AM: Deputies responded to Grandpa Road for a follow up on a previous call
08:29 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding a livestock complaint
08:59 AM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for an animal complaint
09:57 AM: Deputies responded to Grandpa Road for a stray dog
10:07 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a loose cow
10:15 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle
11:06 AM: Deputies responded to Irma’s Drive for a neighbor complaint
11:22 AM: Deputies responded to Pegasus Road for a livestock complaint
11:59 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 near Walmart to assist Lockhart Police Department
12:08 PM: Deputies responded to Whitetail Lane for a trespass
12:10 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a livestock impound
12:55 PM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street for an animal complaint
03:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a stray dog
03:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up on a previous call
04:41 PM: Deputies responded to Neiderwald Drive for an animal complaint
04:46 PM: Deputies responded to Track Road for a welfare concern
05:18 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1966
05:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding an animal complaint
05:33 PM: Deputies responded to Muleshoe Road for a welfare concern
06:48 PM: Deputies responded to W. Austin Street for a dog bite
07:08 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 183
07:21 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Prairie Lea area
08:35 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a suspicious circumstance
10:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Cattleman’s Row regarding a follow up on a previous call
11:46 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Mustang Street/Mill Street
11:52 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at the Prairie Lea School
Caldwell County Arrests
January 25, 2021
Jocelyn Lopez 06/22/2000 (CCSO)
Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1g $10,000
Fail to ID Fugitive-Intent to Give False Info $5,000
Burglary of Habitation/Probation Violation $0 Kiely
Santana Hiracheta 12/17/1986 (CCSO)
Motion to Revoke Probation/Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $7,500 Kiely
Jeremy Bragg 01/05/1981 (CCSO)
Theft of Property >=$100<$750 30 day Commitment Kiely
Korbin Leon Smith 09/29/1999 (CCSO)
Indictment/Evading Arrest w/Vehicle $75,000 Kiely
Epifanio Ramirez Jr. 07/27/1981 (Lockhart PD)
Motion to Revoke Probation- Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police $10,000 Kiely
James Gutierrez 12/01/1965 (Lockhart PD)
Indictment – Driving w/Intoxicated 3rd or more $50,000 Kiely
January 26, 2021
Garrett Lee Duckworth 03/06/1991 (CCSO)
Driving w/Intoxicated 3rd or more $15,000
Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 $5,000
Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions $2,500
Theft of Property >=$100<$750 $2,500 Kiely
January 27, 2021
Stephen Peyton Roberts Jr. 08/16/1998 (Luling PD)
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $641
Capias Profine $254 Conley
Shane Dextiz French 04/05/1989 (Luling PD)
Assault Class C Released .
Daniel Hughes 02/28/1966 (CCSO)
Fleeing Police Officer 30 Day Sentence
Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions 30 Day Sentence Molina
Robert Marin Short 10/15/1968 (Luling PD)
Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g / Bond Forfeiture $25,000 Kiely
January 28, 2021
Arthur Britton 06/29/1962 (CCSO)
Violate Rules/ Regulations of Litter $5,000
Motion to Revoke Probation/Illegal Dumping =>500lbs<1000lbs $5,000 Kiely
Cassidy Cheri Clay 05/12/1999 (CCSO)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g Cocaine $50,000
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g Ecstacy $50,000
Bond Violation/Possession Controlled Substance PG3 <28g $5,000
Bond Violation/ DWI/ Open Alcohol Container $5,000 Kiely
Joshua Thomas Britt 03/06/1990 (CCSO)
Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30,000 $35,000 Kiely
Brandon Kyle Guzman 10/23/1986 (CCSO)
Theft of Property >=$750<$2,500/ Court Ordered Prints
False Statement Property/Credit >=$750<$2,500 Released (DPS prints only) .
Robert Branch 10/19/2001 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Marijuana <2oz $5,000 Kiely
Luis Angel Noriega-Mendoza 01/16/2001(Martindale PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1g $10,000
Tamper w/Government Record $5,000 Kiely
Alicia Bethany Yanez 12/18/1999 (Martindale PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1g $10,000 Kiely
January 29, 2021
Josiah Nathaniel Byars 12/03/1989 (Luling PD)
Driving w/ Intoxicated $5,000 Kiely
Jimmy Montana 04/02/1985 (Lockhart PD)
Driving w/Intoxicated 2nd $7,500
Motion to Revoke Probation/ DWI BAC>=0.15 $7,500
Motion to Revoke Probation/Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle $7,500 Kiely
Marion Vega 05/20/1974 (Lockhart PD)
Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 >=1g<4g $100,000
Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info <5 $75,000
False Drug Test/Falsification Device $5,000
Indictment/Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info $50,000 Kiely
January 30, 2021
Nicholas Lee Bird 12/09/1994 (DPS)
Possession of Marijuana <2oz $2,500
Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions $5,000 Kiely
January 31, 2021
Austyn Shawn Runyon 02/26/1993 (CCSO)
Unlawful Restraint $5,000 Kiely
Bobbie Darlane Lentz 11/14/1997 (Lockhart PD)
Failure to Appear for
Manufacture/Deliver Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >1<4 Methamphetamine $30,000 Kiely
Daniel Christopher Carrera 10/16/1990 (DPS)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >=4g<400g $4,000
Possession of Marijuana <2oz $500 Sojak
Francisco Moreno 02/16/1995 (Lockhart PD)
Unlawful Carry of a Weapon $4,000
False Drug Test/Falsification Device $2,000
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $500 Sojak