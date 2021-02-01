Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 4 Share:







January 25, 2021

12:23 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Rd. for a welfare concern

02:26 AM: Deputies responded to Alamo Drive for an alarm

07:08 AM: Deputies responded to Alamo Drive for a welfare concern

07:24 AM: Deputies responded to Boggy Creek Road/Old Fentress Road for loose sheep

07:44 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183

08:20 AM: Deputies responded to Blackankle Road for loose cows

09:03 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

09:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Homanville Trail regarding suspicious activity

10:19 AM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for theft

10:35 AM: Deputies responded to Mimosa Street for a welfare concern

12:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding an assault

12:52 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

01:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a civil matter

03:58 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720/Highway 21 for a stray dog

04:08 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 304/Farm to Market 713 for a loose cow

05:43 PM: Deputies responded to Aubrey Lane for a civil matter

06:22 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Old Luling Road

07:29 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Stairtown Road

07:52 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a grass fire

07:57 PM: Deputies responded to Pikes Peak Bend for a runaway

08:02 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for discharge of firearms

09:08 PM: Deputies responded to Oak Grove Road for a loose cow

09:16 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding harassment

10:11 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for deadly conduct

January 26, 2021

12:34 AM: Deputies responded to Old Luling road for a suspicious circumstance

01:41 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court

02:15 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a burglary

02:18 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a disturbance

07:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a traffic hazard

08:21 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint

08:22 AM: Deputies discovered a stray dog on Highland Ranch Way

09:52 AM: Deputies responded to Plant Road/Meridian Lane for an animal complaint

10:48 AM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road for a stray dog

10:59 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Misty Drive regarding an animal complaint

12:31 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist near Taylorsville Road/Pebblestone

12:41 PM: Deputies responded to Lost Cowboy Lane for criminal mischief

12:55 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for a trap retrieval

01:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Martindale regarding an animal complaint

02:07 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

02:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject from Aransas Pass regarding a civil matter

02:26 PM: Deputies responded to River Park Road for a trap retrieval

03:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a disturbance

03:16 PM: Deputies responded to Freedom Lane for a follow up on a previous call

04:00 PM: Deputies responded to NW River Road for an animal complaint

04:28 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

06:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a theft on W. Davis

06:06 PM: Deputies responded to Whitesands Trail for loud music

06:14 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for discharge of firearms

06:33 PM: Deputies responded to Harwood Road/Farm to Market 1386 for a collision

07:58 PM: Deputies responded to Indian Trail for a welfare concern

08:18 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a civil matter

08:30 PM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road for a suspicious vehicle

09:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Ivy Switch Road regarding a SM

10:06 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a follow up on a previous call

January 27, 2021

12:47 AM: Deputies responded to W. Davis for a follow up on a previous call

01:37 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 183

06:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision

06:50 AM: Deputies discovered stray dogs on Homann Road

08:08 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a loose horse

08:33 AM: Deputies responded to Harwood Road/ Farm to Market 1386 for a follow up on a previous call

08:36 AM: Deputies responded to W. Prairie Lea to follow up on an assault

10:23 AM: Deputies responded to Schuleke Road for stray cats

10:23 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Rylea Court regarding stray dogs

10:29 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Washburn Road/Farm to Market 671

10:51 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a loose cow

12:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Pettytown Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

12:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mimosa Street regarding harassment

01:07 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

02:48 PM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 80

03:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highland Ranch Way regarding a civil matter

04:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding animal cruelty on Farm to Market 1854

04:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up

04:11 PM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for loose goats

04:28 PM: Deputies responded to Wild Plum for an animal complaint

05:18 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Farm to Market 1386

05:17 PM: Deputies responded to Arrowhead Cove for an animal complaint

06:31 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road to assist Lockhart Police Department

09:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up

January 28, 2021

12:15 AM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street to assist EMS

05:15 AM: Deputies responded to Trinity Street/Garcia Street to assist Lockhart Police Department

05:25 AM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for loose cows

06:52 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Seawillow Road regarding a livestock complaint

09:09 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

09:32 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a disturbance

09:42 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding animal cruelty on Sage Hollow

10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2001 for a loose cow

10:24 AM: Deputies responded to the Justice Center for a warrant service

10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a follow up on a previous call

11:57 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

12:26 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

12:44 PM: Deputies responded to Sunrise Street to assist EMS

01:42 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

02:06 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a follow up on a previous call

02:34 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a trespass

03:11 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hillview Road regarding discharge of firearms

03:14 PM: Deputies responded to Tower Road for a loose cow

03:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Nelle Lane regarding a threat

04:32 PM: Deputies responded to Calder Road for a disturbance

04:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2720 for a collision

04:48 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding a livestock complaint

05:16 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Wild Plum regarding an animal complaint

05:33 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up on a previous call

06:03 PM: Deputies responded to the area of Packard Drive for a suspicious vehicle

06:19 PM: Deputies responded to Acorn Road for a loose cow

09:13 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a welfare concern

09:42 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for a disturbance

January 29, 2021

03:29 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for a loose cow

09:09 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a suspicious subject

09:29 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672/Farm to Market 1854 for an animal complaint

09:43 AM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog

10:08 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

10:16 AM: Deputies responded to Walnut Creek for a welfare concern

11:39 AM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Farm to Market 672

11:52 AM: Deputies responded to Clark Road for an animal complaint

01:01 PM: Deputies responded to I10 for a loose cow

02:03 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Arabian Stallion Run regarding an animal complaint

02:06 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Packard Drive regarding an animal complaint

02:36 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Ivy Switch Road regarding an animal complaint

02:56 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a disturbance

03:45 PM: Deputies responded to Morgan Road for a theft.

04:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on River Bend Lane regarding an animal complaint

04:56 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Burdette Wells regarding a neighbor complaint

05:45 PM: Deputies responded to Track Road for a loose cow

05:47 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a loose cow

05:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a loose cow

06:45 PM: Deputies responded to SH130 for a collision

07:46 PM: Deputies responded to Dustin’s Drive for a suspicious vehicle

11:12 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the McMahan Country Store

11:26 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Community Center

11:59 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Brook Road

January 30, 2021

12:32 AM: Deputies responded to Trailside Drive for a suspicious circumstance

02:05 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cherryville Parkway

02:07 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at William Pettus/ Farm to Market 1984

02:07 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Country Glen Road

02:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Borchert Loop

02:21 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Chisholm Trail RV Park

08:11 AM: Deputies responded to Rolling Ridge/ Highway 183 for loose cows

08:57 AM: Deputies responded to Farmers Road to assist EMS

09:23 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Neiderwald Drive regarding a runaway

09:44 AM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog

09:53 AM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for loose cows

10:32 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 2720

11:51 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an abandoned vehicle

11:57 AM: Deputies responded to Quail Ridge Drive for discharge of firearms

11:57 AM: Deputies responded to Sandhill Road for a traffic complaint

12:40 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for an livestock complaint

02:44 PM: Deputies responded to Serna Drive for a stray dog

03:53 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 713 regarding an animal complaint

03:58 PM: Deputies responded to William Pettus Court for discharge of firearms

04:03 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for discharge of firearms

04:36 PM: Deputies responded to Old Fentress Road/SH130 for loose sheep

04:46 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Appaloosa Trail regarding an animal complaint

05:07 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for discharge of firearms

05:48 PM: Deputies responded to El Rey Drive for loose cows

05:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for discharge of firearms

06:09 PM: Deputies responded to the area of Mineral Springs Road for an explosion

06:18 PM: Deputies responded to Grandpa Road for criminal mischief

07:08 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a disturbance

07:19 PM: Deputies responded to Tractor Supply to assist Lockhart Police Department

08:41 PM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for discharge of firearms

08:51 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a collision

09:02 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 672

09:04 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for discharge of firearms

09:14 PM: Deputies discovered a loose cow on Barth Road

09:45 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1984 for a juvenile complaint

09:55 PM: Deputies responded to Wolf Creek Road for a civil matter

10:03 PM: Deputies responded to Spring River Drive for a disturbance

10:05 PM: Deputies responded to Tierra Verde Run for an assault

10:41 PM: Deputies responded to Arrowhead Cove for loud music

11:05 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

January 31, 2021

12:26 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for a collision

01:12 AM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for a disturbance

01:49 AM: Deputies responded to Cattleman’s Row for a civil matter

02:01 AM: Deputies responded to N. Old Spanish Trail for loud music

02:08 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for discharge of firearms

04:00 AM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for a follow up on a previous call

07:50 AM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for a juvenile complaint

07:56 AM: Deputies responded to Grandpa Road for a follow up on a previous call

08:29 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding a livestock complaint

08:59 AM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for an animal complaint

09:57 AM: Deputies responded to Grandpa Road for a stray dog

10:07 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a loose cow

10:15 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a suspicious vehicle

11:06 AM: Deputies responded to Irma’s Drive for a neighbor complaint

11:22 AM: Deputies responded to Pegasus Road for a livestock complaint

11:59 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 near Walmart to assist Lockhart Police Department

12:08 PM: Deputies responded to Whitetail Lane for a trespass

12:10 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a livestock impound

12:55 PM: Deputies responded to Mulberry Street for an animal complaint

03:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a stray dog

03:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a follow up on a previous call

04:41 PM: Deputies responded to Neiderwald Drive for an animal complaint

04:46 PM: Deputies responded to Track Road for a welfare concern

05:18 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1966

05:24 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding an animal complaint

05:33 PM: Deputies responded to Muleshoe Road for a welfare concern

06:48 PM: Deputies responded to W. Austin Street for a dog bite

07:08 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 183

07:21 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Prairie Lea area

08:35 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a suspicious circumstance

10:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Cattleman’s Row regarding a follow up on a previous call

11:46 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Mustang Street/Mill Street

11:52 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at the Prairie Lea School

Caldwell County Arrests

January 25, 2021

Jocelyn Lopez 06/22/2000 (CCSO)

Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 <1g $10,000

Fail to ID Fugitive-Intent to Give False Info $5,000

Burglary of Habitation/Probation Violation $0 Kiely

Santana Hiracheta 12/17/1986 (CCSO)

Motion to Revoke Probation/Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $7,500 Kiely

Jeremy Bragg 01/05/1981 (CCSO)

Theft of Property >=$100<$750 30 day Commitment Kiely

Korbin Leon Smith 09/29/1999 (CCSO)

Indictment/Evading Arrest w/Vehicle $75,000 Kiely

Epifanio Ramirez Jr. 07/27/1981 (Lockhart PD)

Motion to Revoke Probation- Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Police $10,000 Kiely

James Gutierrez 12/01/1965 (Lockhart PD)

Indictment – Driving w/Intoxicated 3rd or more $50,000 Kiely

January 26, 2021

Garrett Lee Duckworth 03/06/1991 (CCSO)

Driving w/Intoxicated 3rd or more $15,000

Criminal Mischief >=$750<$2,500 $5,000

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions $2,500

Theft of Property >=$100<$750 $2,500 Kiely

January 27, 2021

Stephen Peyton Roberts Jr. 08/16/1998 (Luling PD)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $641

Capias Profine $254 Conley

Shane Dextiz French 04/05/1989 (Luling PD)

Assault Class C Released .

Daniel Hughes 02/28/1966 (CCSO)

Fleeing Police Officer 30 Day Sentence

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions 30 Day Sentence Molina

Robert Marin Short 10/15/1968 (Luling PD)

Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g / Bond Forfeiture $25,000 Kiely

January 28, 2021

Arthur Britton 06/29/1962 (CCSO)

Violate Rules/ Regulations of Litter $5,000

Motion to Revoke Probation/Illegal Dumping =>500lbs<1000lbs $5,000 Kiely

Cassidy Cheri Clay 05/12/1999 (CCSO)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g Cocaine $50,000

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g Ecstacy $50,000

Bond Violation/Possession Controlled Substance PG3 <28g $5,000

Bond Violation/ DWI/ Open Alcohol Container $5,000 Kiely

Joshua Thomas Britt 03/06/1990 (CCSO)

Theft of Property >=$2,500<$30,000 $35,000 Kiely

Brandon Kyle Guzman 10/23/1986 (CCSO)

Theft of Property >=$750<$2,500/ Court Ordered Prints

False Statement Property/Credit >=$750<$2,500 Released (DPS prints only) .

Robert Branch 10/19/2001 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Marijuana <2oz $5,000 Kiely

Luis Angel Noriega-Mendoza 01/16/2001(Martindale PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1g $10,000

Tamper w/Government Record $5,000 Kiely

Alicia Bethany Yanez 12/18/1999 (Martindale PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 <1g $10,000 Kiely

January 29, 2021

Josiah Nathaniel Byars 12/03/1989 (Luling PD)

Driving w/ Intoxicated $5,000 Kiely

Jimmy Montana 04/02/1985 (Lockhart PD)

Driving w/Intoxicated 2nd $7,500

Motion to Revoke Probation/ DWI BAC>=0.15 $7,500

Motion to Revoke Probation/Duty on Striking Unattended Vehicle $7,500 Kiely

Marion Vega 05/20/1974 (Lockhart PD)

Possession Controlled Substance PG 1 >=1g<4g $100,000

Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info <5 $75,000

False Drug Test/Falsification Device $5,000

Indictment/Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Info $50,000 Kiely

January 30, 2021

Nicholas Lee Bird 12/09/1994 (DPS)

Possession of Marijuana <2oz $2,500

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions $5,000 Kiely

January 31, 2021

Austyn Shawn Runyon 02/26/1993 (CCSO)

Unlawful Restraint $5,000 Kiely

Bobbie Darlane Lentz 11/14/1997 (Lockhart PD)

Failure to Appear for

Manufacture/Deliver Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >1<4 Methamphetamine $30,000 Kiely

Daniel Christopher Carrera 10/16/1990 (DPS)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 >=4g<400g $4,000

Possession of Marijuana <2oz $500 Sojak

Francisco Moreno 02/16/1995 (Lockhart PD)

Unlawful Carry of a Weapon $4,000

False Drug Test/Falsification Device $2,000

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia $500 Sojak