Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 6 and 7
The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Feb. 8 – Feb. 21, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Week 6 – 2021
Caldwell County Arrests
February 8, 2021
Jamie Marie Whited 09/28/1985 (Lockhart PD)
Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Member $3,000 DeLeon
Kaleb Randall Eilers 01/14/1993 (CCSO)
Warrant – Resist Arrest, Search, Transport $1,500
Warrant – Assault Causes Bodily Injury $1,500
Warrant – Evading Arrest/Detention $1,500 PR Bond by Rockport PD
Roger Dale Crider Jr. 06/09/1970 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >=200G<400g $40,000 DeLeon
Howard Orozco Harris 12/31/1965 (Lockhart PD)
Disorderly Conduct – Discharge/Display Firearm $2,000
Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon
February 9, 2021
Rudy Yanez Barboza 12/13/1965 (CCSO)
Possession of Crontrolled Substance PG 1 >=1G<4G $6,000
Possession of Dangerous Drug $3,000
Release of Surety/ Terroristic Threat of Family/Household $7,500
Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon
Warrant – Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g Drug Free Zone No Bond
Warrant – Fail to Appear – Felony No Bond
Warrant – Driving while Intoxicated BAC >=0.15 No Bond
Warrant – Unlicensed Carry of Weapon No Bond Minnesota
Luiz Enrique Ceniceros 10/09/1988 (Lockhart PD)
Stalking $150,000
Criminal Trespass $20,000 DeLeon
Roger Dale Beene 12/22/1975 (Luling PD)
Parole Violation No Bond .
February 10, 2021
Louis Albert Escobedo 03/20/1985 (Luling PD)
Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation $150,000 DeLeon
February 11, 2021
Louis Alexander Maldonado Jr. 07/08/1977 (Luling PD)
Warrant – Criminal NonSupport $2,200 DeLeon
February 13, 2021
Javier Cruzitos DeLeon 10/09/2001 (Luling PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g $3,000
Warrant – Motion to Revoke Probation/ Poss. Contr. Sub. PG2<1g $25,000 DeLeon
Week 7 – 2021
Caldwell County Arrests
February 15, 2021
David Stanely Allen 08/11/1987 (CCSO)
Assault Causes Bodily Injury/Family Member $5,000 DeLeon
February 17, 2021
Timothy Allan Skaggs 03/13/1979 (Lockhart PD)
Public Intoxication $500
Assault Class C $500 DeLeon
February 19, 2021
Lisa Marie Rodriguez 03/24/1990 (Luling PD)
Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon
Neil Andre Walker 04/04/1987 (Lockhart PD)
Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon
David Seaver 04/06/1977 (CCSO)
Assault by Contact – Family Violence $500 DeLeon
February 20, 2021
Fernando Adame 02/18/1997 (CCSO)
Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon
Jesus Gomez 12/28/1976 (CCSO)
Driving While Intoxicated $1000 DeLeon
Fredrick White 03/01/1991 (CCSO)
Warrant – Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation $25,000
Warrant – Interfere with Emergency Request For Assistance $5,000 DeLeon
February 21, 2021
Roy Barrientes Jr. 10/22/1985 (Lockhart PD)
Driving While Intoxicated/ Open Container $2,000 DeLeon
Eric Urenda 11/22/1981 (CCSO)
Warrant – Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury No bond
Warrant – Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $15,000
Warrant – Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28g $6,000
Warrant – Burglary of Vehicle $8,000 DeLeon
Wualter Castro Amaya 01/20/1979 (CCSO)
Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon
John Luis Garcia 05/01/1968 (Lockhart PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Molina
Week 6 – 2021
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter
February 8, 2021
02:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 3158 for a welfare concern
02:31 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern
03:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
03:38 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
07:14 AM: Deputies responded to CM Allen Road for criminal mischief
07:44 AM: Deputies responded to Brite Road/ Old Kelley Road for loose livestock
08:01 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Maverick Drive
08:51 AM: Deputies responded to Woody Hollow for a welfare concern
11:25 AM: Deputies responded to Cistern Road for debris in the roadway
11:51 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a motorist assist
12:04 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Mustang Hollow Loop
01:33 PM: Deputies responded to Coyote Run for a suspicious vehicle
04:06 PM: Deputies responded to Bugtussle Lane for a disturbance
07:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding an animal complaint
08:18 PM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road for loud music
08:20 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a stray dog
09:02 PM: Deputies responded to Flores Street for a welfare concern
09:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a suspicious subject
09:24 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1185
09:40 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1185
10:04 PM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road for loud music
11:04 PM: Deputies responded to Easy Street for an obstruction in the roadway
11:05 PM: Deputies responded to S. Colorado to assist Lockhart Police Department
11:09 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a welfare concern
11:24 PM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road for loud music
February 9, 2021
01:47 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court
02:07 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of El Dorado Drive
02:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183
03:22 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 142/Highway 80
04:14 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for debris in the roadway
06:22 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
07:04 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a follow up on a previous call
07:16 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for loose livestock
07:51 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a follow up on a previous call
08:38 AM: Deputies responded to Skycrest for a follow up on a previous call
08:59 AM: Deputies responded to Paint Path for an animal complaint
09:03 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose livestock
11:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter
11:05 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
11:40 AM: Deputies responded to Glover Lane for an animal complaint
12:09 PM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for a stray dog
12:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 2001 regarding a welfare concern
12:35 PM: Deputies responded to Centerpoint Road for possible animal cruelty
12:40 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
01:41 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
01:58 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for debris in the roadway
02:43 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Farm to Market 2001
05:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Jolly Road regarding an abandoned vehicle
05:17 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 86
06:07 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious subject on Highway 142
07:24 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for discharge of firearms
08:14 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Longhorn Road
08:19 PM: Deputies responded to Appaloosa Trail for discharge of firearms
09:58 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Smith Farm Road
February 10, 2021
12:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Chuckwagon Road
12:39 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the McMahan Country Store
12:51 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Chisholm Trail RV Park
12:59 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 183
01:00 AM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for a suspicious circumstance
01:05 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 80
01:38 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a suspicious subject
03:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Williamson Road regarding a scam
05:31 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a collision
05:47 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a collision
05:52 AM: Deputies discovered Debris in the roadway on Highway 183
06:33 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a collision
07:21 AM: Deputies responded to Meadow Lane for a trap retrieval
07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Highway 142 for a collision
08:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
08:55 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
09:04 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud
09:46 AM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for loose livestock
09:58 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Austin regarding an assault on Airport Highway
10:09 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for fraud
10:48 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skyridge regarding a civil matter
10:49 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Oak Ranch Road regarding a civil matter
10:57 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
12:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Lost Cowboy Lane regarding a civil matter
01:27 PM: Deputies arrested a subject on a traffic stop at Forister Ranch/Still Meadow Cove
02:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an animal complaint
03:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a stray dog
03:42 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for a stray dog
05:25 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Old Bastrop Highway to assist Hays County
09:57 PM: Deputies responded to Callaway Court for a welfare concern
11:19 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Hollow Loop to assist EMS
February 11, 2021
12:46 AM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for a suspicious vehicle
12:52 AM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a welfare concern
08:41 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
09:08 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint
09:30 AM: Deputies responded to Homan Road for possible animal cruelty
09:49 AM: Deputies responded to Hillcrest Lane for a welfare check
10:34 AM: Deputies responded to Skyridge Drive for an animal complaint
11:11 AM: Deputies responded to Seawilliw Road for a livestock complaint
11:40 AM: Deputies responded to Skyview Road for an animal complaint
11:44 AM: Deputies responded to Martindale Road for an animal complaint
12:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for debris in the roadway
01:33 PM: Deputies responded to Holz Road for a theft
01:48 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Waller Street regarding a civil matter
02:01 PM: Deputies responded to Knight Lane for a welfare concern
02:06 PM: Deputies responded to the animal shelter to meet a complainant with a stray dog
02:49 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern
02:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an assault in the city of Live Oak
02:59 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Road for a welfare concern
03:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Taylorsville Road regarding an assault
03:07 PM: Deputies responded to Meadow Trail to service a trap
06:19 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671
07:15 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding recovered stolen property
09:43 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an animal complaint
February 12, 2021
12:01 AM: Deputies responded to Cozey Circle for a threat
10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose livestock
10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Creekside Drive for a collision
11:14 AM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for an alarm
11:22 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
11:24 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Creekview for an animal complaint
01:32 PM: Deputies spoke with Houston Police Department regarding a runaway
01:37 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
03:08 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a theft
03:20 PM: Deputies responded to Mayfield Lane for possible animal cruelty
03:23 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a theft
03:43 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a suspicious subject
03:49 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loose livestock
04:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock
04:23 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Highway 21/ Bastrop Co. line
04:29 PM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for an alarm
05:01 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
05:26 PM: Deputies responded to Green Acre Drive for a stray dog
05:47 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 183 regarding a suspicious person
06:57 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671
07:55 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Highway 183
08:43 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs Park
08:50 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 672
09:15 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Meadow Run to assist EMS
09:42 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 21
10:13 PM: Deputies responded to Forister Ranch for a suspicious vehicle
10:35 PM: Deputies responded to Union Hill Road for a suspicious vehicle
February 13, 2021
03:48 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock
08:40 AM: Deputies responded to Meadow Brook for an animal complaint
12:32 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 86 regarding an alarm
12:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 20 regarding property damage
03:33 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an injured animal
04:04 PM: Deputies responded to Crossing Winds for a welfare concern
04:15 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
04:50 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for loose livestock
05:59 PM: Deputies responded to Forister Ranch for a stray dog
09:23 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a suspicious subject
09:51 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Highway 183
During the inclement weather Deputies responded to numerous weather-related calls that are not individually listed. These calls include collisions, motorist assists, and welfare concerns on citizens and animals.
February 14, 2021
01:40 AM: Deputies responded to Cedar Street for a disturbance
11:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a civil matter
11:37 AM: Deputies responded to Coyote Run for a welfare concern
12:48 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock
06:59 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS
07:00 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for an alarm
07:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Farm to Market 1966
During the inclement weather Deputies responded to numerous weather-related calls that are not individually listed. These calls include collisions, motorist assists, and welfare concerns on citizens and animals. There were approximately 80 of these calls between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.
Week 7 – 2021
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter
February 15, 2021
12:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Colorado Drive
12:59 AM: Deputies responded to Ybarra Lane for an assault
02:19 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on S. Commerce
05:05 AM: Deputies responded to Country Way for a suspicious circumstance
09:15 AM: Deputies responded to Lost Cowboy Lane for a welfare concern
10:50 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint
03:16 PM: Deputies responded to Lancelot Lane for a disturbance
There were a total of approximately 20 calls that were weather related which included collisions, motorist assists and welfare concerns on citizens/animals.
February 16, 2021
12:12 AM: Deputies responded to Sandy Creek Road for an alarm
12:15 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist
01:36 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 672 regarding a public assist
08:27 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Taylorsville Road
09:33 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
10:13 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision
11:16 AM: Deputies responded to Skylark Road for possible animal cruelty
11:26 AM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a Public assist
12:00 PM: Deputies responded to Branding Chase for an animal complaint
12:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for possible animal cruelty
01:53 PM: Deputies responded to Morgan Road for a welfare concern
02:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision
05:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on turkey Hollow regarding an animal complaint
05:50 PM: Deputies responded to Palomino Court for a disturbance
06:38 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trail to assist Maxwell Fire Department
07:53 PM: Deputies responded to Villanueva Drive for an animal complaint
09:24 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
February 17, 2021
12:16 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a motorist assist
07:36 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1322
10:52 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a welfare concern
12:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
01:12 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol a courtesy escort on Highway 183
01:12 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock
01:33 PM: Deputies responded to Second Street for a disturbance
02:15 PM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for loose livestock
03:12 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a stray dog
03:13 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671
05:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a welfare concern
08:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a welfare concern
February 18, 2021
04:02 AM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road to assist the Dale Fire Department
04:20 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious subject on Farm to Market 20
06:34 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an abandoned vehicle
10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 to assist EMS
10:52 AM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for a welfare concern
10:53 AM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for a livestock complaint
11:40 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint on Flores Street
11:58 AM: Deputies responded to Rylea Court/Kaitlyn’s Place for a livestock complaint
01:15 PM: Deputies discovered a collision on Farm to Market 1322
01:15 PM: Deputies responded to Morning Mist for an animal complaint
01:44 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a livestock complaint
01:45 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a motorist assist
02:42 PM: Deputies responded to Jolly Road for an abandoned vehicle
03:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for an alarm
04:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a collision on Plant Road
04:35 PM: Deputies responded to Tutt Lane for a disturbance
04:54 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a theft on Old Colony Line Road
05:16 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern
07:16 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol a close patrol on Highway 20
07:37 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kinsey Trail regarding an animal complaint
08:47 PM: Deputies responded to Amanecer Drive for a disturbance
09:53 PM: Deputies responded to Amanecer Drive for an assault
10:17 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the 1854 General Store
11:01 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Highway 20/Highway 183
February 19, 2021
12:11 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Amanecer Drive regarding a follow up on a previous call
08:00 AM: Deputies responded to Moon Circle for a disturbance
03:22 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 to assist EMS
03:41 PM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for stolen property
06:51 PM: Deputies responded to Church Street for a civil matter
07:05 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an animal complaint
09:24 PM: Deputies responded to Old Luling Road for a disturbance
11:13 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Old Luling Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
February 20, 2021
12:06 AM: Deputies responded to Tower Road for discharge of firearms
12:42 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist
01:16 AM: Deputies discovered an obstruction in the roadway on SH 130
01:21 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Tierra Verde Run
01:29 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an abandoned vehicle
01:40 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Crossroads Drive
02:19 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Old Luling Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
02:23 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Martindale Lake Road
08:03 AM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road for a welfare concern
11:26 AM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road to assist MidCounty Fire Department
12:52 PM: Deputies responded to Elm Street for a civil matter
01:25 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock
01:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Indiana Road regarding an animal complaint
02:07 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a disturbance
02:44 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for a dog bite
03:20 PM: Deputies responded to Lancelot Lane for a dog bite
03:52 PM: Deputies responded to Powell Road for a burglary
05:17 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a disturbance
05:21 PM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for loud music
06:22 PM: Deputies responded to Holt Road for a civil matter
07:33 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trail for an assault
08:26 PM: Deputies responded to Stockmen Lane for criminal mischief
08:40 PM: Deputies responded to Soda Springs Road to assist EMS
09:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a motorist assist
09:48 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 2001
09:53 PM: Deputies responded to Thayer Street for a welfare concern
10:05 PM: Deputies responded to Martindale Road for a suspicious circumstance
10:43 PM: Deputies responded to Rose Lane for loud music
11:05 PM: Deputies responded to Rose Lane for a disturbance
11:59 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Street for loud music
February 21, 2021
12:39 AM: Deputies responded to Conchas Street for discharge of firearms
12:56 AM: Deputies responded to 671 for a collision
01:55 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department
02:03 AM: Deputies responded to Rose Lane for loud music
02:08 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a disturbance
05:47 AM: Deputies responded to Boulder Lane to assist EMS
06:45 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision
07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Indiana Road for a follow up on a previous call
08:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock
11:01 AM: Deputies responded to Rylea Court for a runaway
01:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a follow up on a previous call
02:22 PM: Deputies responded to Greenhouse Road for discharge of firearms
02:29 PM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Drive for a dog bite
05:30 PM: Deputies responded to Holz Road for a neighbor complaint
06:40 PM: Deputies responded to Angle Road for loose livestock
07:21 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for an alarm
07:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department
08:09 PM: Deputies responded to Quail Ridge Drive for loud music
08:13 PM: Deputies responded to Everett Drive for a suspicious vehicle
08:14 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 671
09:42 PM: Deputies responded to Fifth Street for a suspicious circumstance
10:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Sunflower Trail
10:15 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Railroad Street
10:37 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
10:43 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loud music
11:29 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for a suspicious vehicle