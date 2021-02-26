Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 6 and 7 Share:







The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Feb. 8 – Feb. 21, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Week 6 – 2021

Caldwell County Arrests

February 8, 2021

Jamie Marie Whited 09/28/1985 (Lockhart PD)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury – Family Member $3,000 DeLeon

Kaleb Randall Eilers 01/14/1993 (CCSO)

Warrant – Resist Arrest, Search, Transport $1,500

Warrant – Assault Causes Bodily Injury $1,500

Warrant – Evading Arrest/Detention $1,500 PR Bond by Rockport PD

Roger Dale Crider Jr. 06/09/1970 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 >=200G<400g $40,000 DeLeon

Howard Orozco Harris 12/31/1965 (Lockhart PD)

Disorderly Conduct – Discharge/Display Firearm $2,000

Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon

February 9, 2021

Rudy Yanez Barboza 12/13/1965 (CCSO)

Possession of Crontrolled Substance PG 1 >=1G<4G $6,000

Possession of Dangerous Drug $3,000

Release of Surety/ Terroristic Threat of Family/Household $7,500

Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon

Warrant – Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g Drug Free Zone No Bond

Warrant – Fail to Appear – Felony No Bond

Warrant – Driving while Intoxicated BAC >=0.15 No Bond

Warrant – Unlicensed Carry of Weapon No Bond Minnesota

Luiz Enrique Ceniceros 10/09/1988 (Lockhart PD)

Stalking $150,000

Criminal Trespass $20,000 DeLeon

Roger Dale Beene 12/22/1975 (Luling PD)

Parole Violation No Bond .

February 10, 2021

Louis Albert Escobedo 03/20/1985 (Luling PD)

Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation $150,000 DeLeon

February 11, 2021

Louis Alexander Maldonado Jr. 07/08/1977 (Luling PD)

Warrant – Criminal NonSupport $2,200 DeLeon

February 13, 2021

Javier Cruzitos DeLeon 10/09/2001 (Luling PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 <1g $3,000

Warrant – Motion to Revoke Probation/ Poss. Contr. Sub. PG2<1g $25,000 DeLeon

Week 7 – 2021

Caldwell County Arrests

February 15, 2021

David Stanely Allen 08/11/1987 (CCSO)

Assault Causes Bodily Injury/Family Member $5,000 DeLeon

February 17, 2021

Timothy Allan Skaggs 03/13/1979 (Lockhart PD)

Public Intoxication $500

Assault Class C $500 DeLeon

February 19, 2021

Lisa Marie Rodriguez 03/24/1990 (Luling PD)

Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon

Neil Andre Walker 04/04/1987 (Lockhart PD)

Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon

David Seaver 04/06/1977 (CCSO)

Assault by Contact – Family Violence $500 DeLeon

February 20, 2021

Fernando Adame 02/18/1997 (CCSO)

Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon

Jesus Gomez 12/28/1976 (CCSO)

Driving While Intoxicated $1000 DeLeon

Fredrick White 03/01/1991 (CCSO)

Warrant – Assault Family/Household Member Impede Breath/Circulation $25,000

Warrant – Interfere with Emergency Request For Assistance $5,000 DeLeon

February 21, 2021

Roy Barrientes Jr. 10/22/1985 (Lockhart PD)

Driving While Intoxicated/ Open Container $2,000 DeLeon

Eric Urenda 11/22/1981 (CCSO)

Warrant – Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury No bond

Warrant – Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member $15,000

Warrant – Possession of Controlled Substance PG3 <28g $6,000

Warrant – Burglary of Vehicle $8,000 DeLeon

Wualter Castro Amaya 01/20/1979 (CCSO)

Public Intoxication $500 DeLeon

John Luis Garcia 05/01/1968 (Lockhart PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Molina

Week 6 – 2021

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter

February 8, 2021

02:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 3158 for a welfare concern

02:31 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern

03:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

03:38 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

07:14 AM: Deputies responded to CM Allen Road for criminal mischief

07:44 AM: Deputies responded to Brite Road/ Old Kelley Road for loose livestock

08:01 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Maverick Drive

08:51 AM: Deputies responded to Woody Hollow for a welfare concern

11:25 AM: Deputies responded to Cistern Road for debris in the roadway

11:51 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a motorist assist

12:04 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Mustang Hollow Loop

01:33 PM: Deputies responded to Coyote Run for a suspicious vehicle

04:06 PM: Deputies responded to Bugtussle Lane for a disturbance

07:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding an animal complaint

08:18 PM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road for loud music

08:20 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a stray dog

09:02 PM: Deputies responded to Flores Street for a welfare concern

09:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for a suspicious subject

09:24 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1185

09:40 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 1185

10:04 PM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road for loud music

11:04 PM: Deputies responded to Easy Street for an obstruction in the roadway

11:05 PM: Deputies responded to S. Colorado to assist Lockhart Police Department

11:09 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a welfare concern

11:24 PM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road for loud music

February 9, 2021

01:47 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court

02:07 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of El Dorado Drive

02:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183

03:22 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 142/Highway 80

04:14 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for debris in the roadway

06:22 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

07:04 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a follow up on a previous call

07:16 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for loose livestock

07:51 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a follow up on a previous call

08:38 AM: Deputies responded to Skycrest for a follow up on a previous call

08:59 AM: Deputies responded to Paint Path for an animal complaint

09:03 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose livestock

11:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter

11:05 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

11:40 AM: Deputies responded to Glover Lane for an animal complaint

12:09 PM: Deputies responded to Misty Drive for a stray dog

12:19 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 2001 regarding a welfare concern

12:35 PM: Deputies responded to Centerpoint Road for possible animal cruelty

12:40 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

01:41 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

01:58 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for debris in the roadway

02:43 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Farm to Market 2001

05:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Jolly Road regarding an abandoned vehicle

05:17 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 86

06:07 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious subject on Highway 142

07:24 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for discharge of firearms

08:14 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Longhorn Road

08:19 PM: Deputies responded to Appaloosa Trail for discharge of firearms

09:58 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Smith Farm Road

February 10, 2021

12:25 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Chuckwagon Road

12:39 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle at the McMahan Country Store

12:51 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Chisholm Trail RV Park

12:59 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 183

01:00 AM: Deputies responded to Old McMahan Road for a suspicious circumstance

01:05 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 80

01:38 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a suspicious subject

03:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Williamson Road regarding a scam

05:31 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a collision

05:47 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a collision

05:52 AM: Deputies discovered Debris in the roadway on Highway 183

06:33 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for a collision

07:21 AM: Deputies responded to Meadow Lane for a trap retrieval

07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Highway 142 for a collision

08:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

08:55 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

09:04 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud

09:46 AM: Deputies responded to Barth Road for loose livestock

09:58 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject in Austin regarding an assault on Airport Highway

10:09 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for fraud

10:48 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skyridge regarding a civil matter

10:49 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Oak Ranch Road regarding a civil matter

10:57 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

12:57 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Lost Cowboy Lane regarding a civil matter

01:27 PM: Deputies arrested a subject on a traffic stop at Forister Ranch/Still Meadow Cove

02:53 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an animal complaint

03:24 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a stray dog

03:42 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for a stray dog

05:25 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80/Old Bastrop Highway to assist Hays County

09:57 PM: Deputies responded to Callaway Court for a welfare concern

11:19 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Hollow Loop to assist EMS

February 11, 2021

12:46 AM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for a suspicious vehicle

12:52 AM: Deputies responded to Fourth Street for a welfare concern

08:41 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

09:08 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint

09:30 AM: Deputies responded to Homan Road for possible animal cruelty

09:49 AM: Deputies responded to Hillcrest Lane for a welfare check

10:34 AM: Deputies responded to Skyridge Drive for an animal complaint

11:11 AM: Deputies responded to Seawilliw Road for a livestock complaint

11:40 AM: Deputies responded to Skyview Road for an animal complaint

11:44 AM: Deputies responded to Martindale Road for an animal complaint

12:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for debris in the roadway

01:33 PM: Deputies responded to Holz Road for a theft

01:48 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Waller Street regarding a civil matter

02:01 PM: Deputies responded to Knight Lane for a welfare concern

02:06 PM: Deputies responded to the animal shelter to meet a complainant with a stray dog

02:49 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a welfare concern

02:52 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an assault in the city of Live Oak

02:59 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Road for a welfare concern

03:09 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Taylorsville Road regarding an assault

03:07 PM: Deputies responded to Meadow Trail to service a trap

06:19 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671

07:15 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding recovered stolen property

09:43 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an animal complaint

February 12, 2021

12:01 AM: Deputies responded to Cozey Circle for a threat

10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loose livestock

10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Creekside Drive for a collision

11:14 AM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for an alarm

11:22 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

11:24 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20/Creekview for an animal complaint

01:32 PM: Deputies spoke with Houston Police Department regarding a runaway

01:37 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

03:08 PM: Deputies responded to Plant Road for a theft

03:20 PM: Deputies responded to Mayfield Lane for possible animal cruelty

03:23 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a theft

03:43 PM: Deputies responded to County Line Road for a suspicious subject

03:49 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for loose livestock

04:02 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock

04:23 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Highway 21/ Bastrop Co. line

04:29 PM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for an alarm

05:01 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

05:26 PM: Deputies responded to Green Acre Drive for a stray dog

05:47 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 183 regarding a suspicious person

06:57 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671

07:55 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Highway 183

08:43 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs Park

08:50 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 672

09:15 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Meadow Run to assist EMS

09:42 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 21

10:13 PM: Deputies responded to Forister Ranch for a suspicious vehicle

10:35 PM: Deputies responded to Union Hill Road for a suspicious vehicle

February 13, 2021

03:48 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock

08:40 AM: Deputies responded to Meadow Brook for an animal complaint

12:32 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 86 regarding an alarm

12:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 20 regarding property damage

03:33 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an injured animal

04:04 PM: Deputies responded to Crossing Winds for a welfare concern

04:15 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

04:50 PM: Deputies responded to Seawillow Road for loose livestock

05:59 PM: Deputies responded to Forister Ranch for a stray dog

09:23 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a suspicious subject

09:51 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Highway 183

During the inclement weather Deputies responded to numerous weather-related calls that are not individually listed. These calls include collisions, motorist assists, and welfare concerns on citizens and animals.

February 14, 2021

01:40 AM: Deputies responded to Cedar Street for a disturbance

11:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a civil matter

11:37 AM: Deputies responded to Coyote Run for a welfare concern

12:48 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock

06:59 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 to assist EMS

07:00 PM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for an alarm

07:12 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Farm to Market 1966

During the inclement weather Deputies responded to numerous weather-related calls that are not individually listed. These calls include collisions, motorist assists, and welfare concerns on citizens and animals. There were approximately 80 of these calls between Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.

Week 7 – 2021

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter

February 15, 2021

12:44 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Colorado Drive

12:59 AM: Deputies responded to Ybarra Lane for an assault

02:19 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on S. Commerce

05:05 AM: Deputies responded to Country Way for a suspicious circumstance

09:15 AM: Deputies responded to Lost Cowboy Lane for a welfare concern

10:50 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding an animal complaint

03:16 PM: Deputies responded to Lancelot Lane for a disturbance

There were a total of approximately 20 calls that were weather related which included collisions, motorist assists and welfare concerns on citizens/animals.

February 16, 2021

12:12 AM: Deputies responded to Sandy Creek Road for an alarm

12:15 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist

01:36 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 672 regarding a public assist

08:27 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Taylorsville Road

09:33 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

10:13 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision

11:16 AM: Deputies responded to Skylark Road for possible animal cruelty

11:26 AM: Deputies responded to Avis Road for a Public assist

12:00 PM: Deputies responded to Branding Chase for an animal complaint

12:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for possible animal cruelty

01:53 PM: Deputies responded to Morgan Road for a welfare concern

02:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision

05:17 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on turkey Hollow regarding an animal complaint

05:50 PM: Deputies responded to Palomino Court for a disturbance

06:38 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trail to assist Maxwell Fire Department

07:53 PM: Deputies responded to Villanueva Drive for an animal complaint

09:24 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

February 17, 2021

12:16 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a motorist assist

07:36 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 1322

10:52 AM: Deputies responded to Westwood Road for a welfare concern

12:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

01:12 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol a courtesy escort on Highway 183

01:12 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock

01:33 PM: Deputies responded to Second Street for a disturbance

02:15 PM: Deputies responded to Washburn Road for loose livestock

03:12 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for a stray dog

03:13 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671

05:20 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a welfare concern

08:55 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a welfare concern

February 18, 2021

04:02 AM: Deputies responded to Old Kelley Road to assist the Dale Fire Department

04:20 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious subject on Farm to Market 20

06:34 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for an abandoned vehicle

10:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 to assist EMS

10:52 AM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for a welfare concern

10:53 AM: Deputies responded to Rocky Road for a livestock complaint

11:40 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding an animal complaint on Flores Street

11:58 AM: Deputies responded to Rylea Court/Kaitlyn’s Place for a livestock complaint

01:15 PM: Deputies discovered a collision on Farm to Market 1322

01:15 PM: Deputies responded to Morning Mist for an animal complaint

01:44 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 713 for a livestock complaint

01:45 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a motorist assist

02:42 PM: Deputies responded to Jolly Road for an abandoned vehicle

03:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for an alarm

04:22 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a collision on Plant Road

04:35 PM: Deputies responded to Tutt Lane for a disturbance

04:54 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a theft on Old Colony Line Road

05:16 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a welfare concern

07:16 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol a close patrol on Highway 20

07:37 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kinsey Trail regarding an animal complaint

08:47 PM: Deputies responded to Amanecer Drive for a disturbance

09:53 PM: Deputies responded to Amanecer Drive for an assault

10:17 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the 1854 General Store

11:01 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist at Highway 20/Highway 183

February 19, 2021

12:11 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Amanecer Drive regarding a follow up on a previous call

08:00 AM: Deputies responded to Moon Circle for a disturbance

03:22 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 to assist EMS

03:41 PM: Deputies responded to Old Colony Line Road for stolen property

06:51 PM: Deputies responded to Church Street for a civil matter

07:05 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1185 for an animal complaint

09:24 PM: Deputies responded to Old Luling Road for a disturbance

11:13 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Old Luling Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

February 20, 2021

12:06 AM: Deputies responded to Tower Road for discharge of firearms

12:42 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist

01:16 AM: Deputies discovered an obstruction in the roadway on SH 130

01:21 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Tierra Verde Run

01:29 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for an abandoned vehicle

01:40 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Crossroads Drive

02:19 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Old Luling Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

02:23 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Martindale Lake Road

08:03 AM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road for a welfare concern

11:26 AM: Deputies responded to Longhorn Road to assist MidCounty Fire Department

12:52 PM: Deputies responded to Elm Street for a civil matter

01:25 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock

01:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Indiana Road regarding an animal complaint

02:07 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a disturbance

02:44 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for a dog bite

03:20 PM: Deputies responded to Lancelot Lane for a dog bite

03:52 PM: Deputies responded to Powell Road for a burglary

05:17 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a disturbance

05:21 PM: Deputies responded to Spotted Horse Trail for loud music

06:22 PM: Deputies responded to Holt Road for a civil matter

07:33 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trail for an assault

08:26 PM: Deputies responded to Stockmen Lane for criminal mischief

08:40 PM: Deputies responded to Soda Springs Road to assist EMS

09:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a motorist assist

09:48 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 2001

09:53 PM: Deputies responded to Thayer Street for a welfare concern

10:05 PM: Deputies responded to Martindale Road for a suspicious circumstance

10:43 PM: Deputies responded to Rose Lane for loud music

11:05 PM: Deputies responded to Rose Lane for a disturbance

11:59 PM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Street for loud music

February 21, 2021

12:39 AM: Deputies responded to Conchas Street for discharge of firearms

12:56 AM: Deputies responded to 671 for a collision

01:55 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department

02:03 AM: Deputies responded to Rose Lane for loud music

02:08 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a disturbance

05:47 AM: Deputies responded to Boulder Lane to assist EMS

06:45 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a collision

07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Indiana Road for a follow up on a previous call

08:17 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock

11:01 AM: Deputies responded to Rylea Court for a runaway

01:51 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for a follow up on a previous call

02:22 PM: Deputies responded to Greenhouse Road for discharge of firearms

02:29 PM: Deputies responded to Hazelnut Drive for a dog bite

05:30 PM: Deputies responded to Holz Road for a neighbor complaint

06:40 PM: Deputies responded to Angle Road for loose livestock

07:21 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for an alarm

07:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department

08:09 PM: Deputies responded to Quail Ridge Drive for loud music

08:13 PM: Deputies responded to Everett Drive for a suspicious vehicle

08:14 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 671

09:42 PM: Deputies responded to Fifth Street for a suspicious circumstance

10:05 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Sunflower Trail

10:15 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Railroad Street

10:37 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

10:43 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for loud music

11:29 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for a suspicious vehicle