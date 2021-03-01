Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 8
Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter
February 22, 2021
12:23 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for an assault
07:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for loose livestock
08:12 AM: Deputies responded to Burns Road for an animal complaint
09:20 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on N. Main Street regarding a stray dog
09:32 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hidden Oak Road regarding a follow up on a previous call
10:19 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
10:33 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
10:44 AM: Deputies responded to Chamberlin Road for a stray dog
10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a follow up on a previous call
11:11 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on NW River Road regarding an animal complaint
11:22 AM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for a livestock complaint
11:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Glover Lane regarding an animal complaint
01:19 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision
01:42 PM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for an alarm
01:49 PM: Deputies responded to Waller Street for a civil matter
01:55 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Path Road for a civil matter
02:59 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
03:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding a complaint
04:13 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road to assist EMS
05:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skull Road regarding a collision
05:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock
06:47 PM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for loose livestock
07:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on N Main Street regarding a civil matter
07:11 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a suspicious circumstance
08:11 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Farm to Market 20 to assist Lockhart Police Department
09:18 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
09:25 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store
09:39 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton General Store
09:54 PM Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Leisure Resort/Fentress
10:00 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maverick Drive
10:48 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1322/Salt Flat/Harwood Road
February 23, 2021
12:24 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 183
12:29 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 80/Farm to Market 1984
12:43 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Reedville area
01:01 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cowboy RV
01:02 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court
01:09 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area
01:41 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Martindale area
01:43 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183
01:54 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 142/Railroad Street
02:39 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a welfare concern
03:03 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/ Old Colony Line Road
03:05 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 672/Barth Road
07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Waller Street for a welfare concern
08:52 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
09:38 AM: Deputies responded to Westview Road for a welfare concern
09:42 AM: Deputies responded to Borchert Loop for an alarm
09:45 AM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a suspicious subject
09:47 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby and spoke with a subject regarding fraud
10:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter
11:14 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
11:48 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a disturbance
12:06 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Trail for an animal complaint
12:43 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on State Park Road
01:21 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Trail for a stray dog
02:17 PM: Deputies responded to Ebbon Road for a welfare concern
02:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Tumbleweed Trail regarding a suspicious vehicle
02:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hidden Oak Road regarding an animal complaint
04:24 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a disturbance
04:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sunset Trail regarding an animal complaint
05:03 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Trail for a follow up on a previous call
05:18 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a collision
06:24 PM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail for a suspicious vehicle
06:45 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a neighbor complaint
08:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a scam
09:32 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spanish Oaks Estates
10:04 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store
10:05 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1322/Salt Flat Road
10:10 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1854
10:16 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle in the area of the McMahan Country Store
10:22 PM: Deputies responded to Mimosa Street for a juvenile complaint
10:25 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the are of the Elm Grove Community Center
10:37 PM: Deputies responded to Soda Springs Road for a disturbance
February 24, 2021
12:35 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mimosa Street regarding a follow up on a previous call
12:37 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185
12:46 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 183
12:47 AM: Deputies responded to Catfish Lane for an animal complaint
01:28 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Catfish Lane
01:32 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at The Fountains
01:35 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court
01:49 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Highway 21/ El Rey Drive
06:06 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for loose livestock
07:09 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a welfare concern
07:36 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on N Main Street regarding a civil matter
07:52 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist
10:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Conchas Street regarding discharge of firearms
10:48 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock
12:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a motorist assist
01:12 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH 130
01:15 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
03:40 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for a stray dog
04:37 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Old Lytton Springs Road regarding fraud
04:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a runaway
04:00 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671
05:14 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Union Hill Road regarding theft
05:20 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Maverick Drive regarding a follow up on a previous call
05:56 PM: Deputies responded to Rylea Court for a welfare concern
06:15 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for a runaway
06:18: Deputies responded to Palonia Road for suspicious vehicle
08:01 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1966 for a trespass
08:47 PM: Deputies responded to Plains Drive for a trespass
11:25 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a collision
February 25, 2021
12:19 AM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for a trespass
06:17 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a suspicious vehicle
06:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regrading a neighbor complaint
07:17 AM : Deputies responded to AM 1854 for an abandoned vehicle
08:26 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 20/Brite Road
10:42 AM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for loose livestock
11:20 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for loose livestock
12:41 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21/El Dorado Drive for loose livestock
12:41 PM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
01:34 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for an animal complaint
01:55 PM: Deputies discovered an obstruction in the roadway
04:05 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for loose livestock
05:23 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for a reckless driver
05:25 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhill Road for a disturbance
07:09 PM: Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Lane for a burglary
07:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a neighbor complaint
08:17 PM: Deputies responded to Kaitlyn Place for a disturbance
08:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mustang Hollow Loop regarding a civil matter
10:16 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding a collision
February 26, 2021
02:34 AM: Deputies responded to Tutt Lane for a 911 open line
02:45 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Carter Road
03:31 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
03:36 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of SE River Road
06:24 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Woody Hollow
06:49 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a livestock complaint
09:05 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock
09:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a stray dog
09:24 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for loose livestock
09:56 AM: Deputies responded to Branding Iron Trail to assist EMS
10:44 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for an abandoned vehicle
10:55 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for an animal complaint
11:01 AM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for an animal complaint
11:43 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on County Line Road regarding an animal complaint
01:23 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Taylorsville Road regarding a civil matter
02:46 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 20
03:00 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
03:46 PM: Deputies responded to Deer Run for loose livestock
04:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 3158 regarding a livestock complaint
04:22 PM: Deputies responded to Mimosa Street for an assault
05:41 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock
06:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21/El Rey Drive for loose livestock
06:35 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for an animal complaint
07:55 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183
09:16 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road to assist EMS
09:50 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
10:10 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highland Ranch
10:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs Store
11:03 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Mustang Street
11:11 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cowboy RV Park
11:20 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service
February 27, 2021
12:20 AM: Deputies responded to Carver Street to assist Lockhart Police Department
12:20 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671
12:21 AM: Deputies responded to Whispering Oaks Apartments to assist Luling Police Department
12:41 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a welfare concern
12:47 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a motorist assist
01:40 AM: Deputies responded to Whispering Oaks Apartments to assist Luling Police Department
01:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of St. John’s Baptist Church
01:55 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 672
02:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a motorist assist
02:30 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130/Highway 80 for a reckless driver
03:05 AM: Deputies responded to Whitetail Lane for a trespass
03:06 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Pierce Street
03:18 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 21
07:49 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision
09:27 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for criminal mischief
10:08 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding missing livestock
10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a follow up on a previous call
10:31 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a reckless driver
10:51 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Alamo Drive regarding an animal complaint
10:57 AM: Deputies responded to Reed Creek Drive for a suspicious subject
11:15 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Hidden Oak Road
11:50 AM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road for a civil matter
11:58 AM: Deputies responded to the animal shelter to meet complainant with an injured dog
12:15 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for loose livestock
12:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a motorist assist
01:05 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 3158 for loose livestock
01:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Walnut Creek Lane regarding an animal complaint
01:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Main Street regarding a follow up on a previous call
03:06 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trl/City View/Farm to Market 1966 for reckless driver
03:15 PM: Deputies responded to Hilltop Drive for discharge of firearms
03:30 PM: Deputies responded to McNeil Road for criminal mischief
03:33 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a follow up on a previous call
04:35 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Hollow Loop for deadly conduct
04:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a livestock complaint
04:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mimosa Street regarding a follow up on a previous call
05:56 PM: Deputies responded to Polonia Road for a disturbance
06:51 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision
07:07 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhill Road for discharge of firearms
07:21 PM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service
08:17 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Maxwell Fire Station
08:20 PM: Deputies responded to Merlin Lane for discharge of firearms
09:35 PM: Deputies responded Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department
09:46 PM: Deputies responded to Austin Road for discharge of firearms
10:07 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for loud music
10:19 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a welfare concern
10:34 PM: Deputies responded to Fannin St/Ivy Ave to assist Luling Police Department
10:44 PM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for discharge of firearms
February 28, 2021
12:58 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store
01:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs General Store
01:21 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Strawn Elementary
01:44 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maverick Drive
02:17 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 80
02:27 AM: Deputies responded to old Colony Line Road to assist Lockhart Police Department
02:39 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road
02:50 AM: Deputies responded to Trailside Drive for a suspicious circumstance
03:37 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a threat
05:39 AM: Deputies responded to Los Mesquites Street for discharge of firearms
06:02 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322/Farm to Market 86 for a collision
08:34 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for criminal mischief
11:02 AM: Deputies responded to Joe’s Place for a neighbor complaint
12:00 PM: Deputies responded to Country Lane for a livestock complaint
02:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Mimosa Street
03:55 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud
05:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Whitehouse Road regarding a neighbor complaint
05:45 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for a welfare concern
07:35 PM: Deputies responded to Blackjack Street to assist Lockhart Police Department
08:37 PM: Deputies responded to William Pettus Court for child abandonment
09:29 PM: Deputies responded to Garcia Lane for discharge of firearms
09:49 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142
10:38 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 80
11:11 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 86
11:33 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for a trespass
The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Feb. 22 – Feb. 28, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Caldwell County Arrests
February 22, 2021
Robert Ray Smith 07/13/1989 (CCSO)
Burglary of Habitation – Intend Other Felony $100,000
Deadly Conduct – Discharge of Firearm $25,000
Warrant – No Insurance $583.70 Fine
Warrant – Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear $291.20 Fine
Warrant – Operation of Vehicle w/o License Plate/Registration $310.70 Fine Molina
February 23, 2021
Luis Javier Cruz Jr. 10/08/2000 (DPS)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 < 1g $20,000
Delivery Marijuana >1/4oz<=5lbs $20,000 Molina
Damien Eric Palacios 04/03/200 (DPS)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 < 28g $500
Possession of Marijuana <2oz $1,500 Molina
David Lopez 07/03/1968 (Luling PD)
Criminal Trespass $2,000 Molina
Brian Keith Davis 06/20/1984 (Luling PD)
Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $3,000 Molina
February 24, 2021
Kayla Keandra Porter 07/16/2000 (DPS)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 < 1g $10,000
Possession of Marijuana <2oz $2,000 Molina
February 25, 2021
Genesis Brijonae Jackson 10/24/2003 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance Not in PG DFZ IAT $5,000 Molina
Sarah Wessels 09/24/1987 (CCSO)
Warrant – Fail to Appear – Driving w/ Intoxicated $5,000 Molina
February 26, 2021
Franklin Wayne Holstein 11/30/1966 (Luling PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g (meth) $40,000
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g (heroin) $20,000
Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions/Susp/ w/o Financial Responsibility $2,000
Warrant – Capias Profine – Misd. C Time Served Molina
February 27, 2021
Chasatiy Renee Traugott 08/26/1999 (Luling PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Molina
Nicole Lynn Tavera 04/09/1996 (Luling PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Molina
James Matthew Ortiz 09/29/1972 (Lockhart PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g $40,000
Driving w/ Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT $20,000 Molina
Gordon Edward Stevens 12/01/1961 (Luling PD)
Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent to Cause Bodily Injury $50,000 Molina
Curtis Nuells Jr. 02/24/1978 (Luling PD)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g $50,000 Molina
Bobby Wayne Machen Jr. 03/18/1971 (Lockhart PD)
Public Intoxication $500 Molina
February 28, 2021
Javier Beltran 04/15/2003 (DPS)
Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g $20,000
Driving While Intoxicated BAC >=0.15 $5,000 Molina