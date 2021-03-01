Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office blotter and arrest log, 2021: week 8 Share:







Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Blotter

February 22, 2021

12:23 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for an assault

07:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for loose livestock

08:12 AM: Deputies responded to Burns Road for an animal complaint

09:20 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on N. Main Street regarding a stray dog

09:32 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hidden Oak Road regarding a follow up on a previous call

10:19 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

10:33 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

10:44 AM: Deputies responded to Chamberlin Road for a stray dog

10:46 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a follow up on a previous call

11:11 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on NW River Road regarding an animal complaint

11:22 AM: Deputies responded to Old Lockhart Road for a livestock complaint

11:25 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Glover Lane regarding an animal complaint

01:19 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision

01:42 PM: Deputies responded to Oak Trail Drive for an alarm

01:49 PM: Deputies responded to Waller Street for a civil matter

01:55 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Path Road for a civil matter

02:59 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

03:30 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 671 regarding a complaint

04:13 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road to assist EMS

05:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Skull Road regarding a collision

05:54 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322 for loose livestock

06:47 PM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for loose livestock

07:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on N Main Street regarding a civil matter

07:11 PM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a suspicious circumstance

08:11 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 183/Farm to Market 20 to assist Lockhart Police Department

09:18 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

09:25 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store

09:39 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton General Store

09:54 PM Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Leisure Resort/Fentress

10:00 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maverick Drive

10:48 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1322/Salt Flat/Harwood Road

February 23, 2021

12:24 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 183

12:29 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 80/Farm to Market 1984

12:43 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Reedville area

01:01 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cowboy RV

01:02 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court

01:09 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Fentress area

01:41 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the Martindale area

01:43 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1185/Highway 183

01:54 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 142/Railroad Street

02:39 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a welfare concern

03:03 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 20/ Old Colony Line Road

03:05 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 672/Barth Road

07:41 AM: Deputies responded to Waller Street for a welfare concern

08:52 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

09:38 AM: Deputies responded to Westview Road for a welfare concern

09:42 AM: Deputies responded to Borchert Loop for an alarm

09:45 AM: Deputies responded to Williamson Road for a suspicious subject

09:47 AM: Deputies responded to the lobby and spoke with a subject regarding fraud

10:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Kaitlyn Place regarding a civil matter

11:14 AM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

11:48 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a disturbance

12:06 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Trail for an animal complaint

12:43 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on State Park Road

01:21 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Trail for a stray dog

02:17 PM: Deputies responded to Ebbon Road for a welfare concern

02:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Tumbleweed Trail regarding a suspicious vehicle

02:49 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Hidden Oak Road regarding an animal complaint

04:24 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 672 for a disturbance

04:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Sunset Trail regarding an animal complaint

05:03 PM: Deputies responded to Sunset Trail for a follow up on a previous call

05:18 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a collision

06:24 PM: Deputies responded to Tumbleweed Trail for a suspicious vehicle

06:45 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a neighbor complaint

08:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a scam

09:32 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Spanish Oaks Estates

10:04 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store

10:05 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Farm to Market 1322/Salt Flat Road

10:10 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 1854

10:16 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle in the area of the McMahan Country Store

10:22 PM: Deputies responded to Mimosa Street for a juvenile complaint

10:25 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the are of the Elm Grove Community Center

10:37 PM: Deputies responded to Soda Springs Road for a disturbance

February 24, 2021

12:35 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mimosa Street regarding a follow up on a previous call

12:37 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highway 183/Farm to Market 1185

12:46 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 183

12:47 AM: Deputies responded to Catfish Lane for an animal complaint

01:28 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol on Catfish Lane

01:32 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at The Fountains

01:35 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Rylea Court

01:49 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Highway 21/ El Rey Drive

06:06 AM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for loose livestock

07:09 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a welfare concern

07:36 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on N Main Street regarding a civil matter

07:52 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a motorist assist

10:00 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Conchas Street regarding discharge of firearms

10:48 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for loose livestock

12:10 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a motorist assist

01:12 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on SH 130

01:15 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

03:40 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for a stray dog

04:37 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Old Lytton Springs Road regarding fraud

04:41 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding a runaway

04:00 PM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671

05:14 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Union Hill Road regarding theft

05:20 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Maverick Drive regarding a follow up on a previous call

05:56 PM: Deputies responded to Rylea Court for a welfare concern

06:15 PM: Deputies responded to Robin Ranch Road for a runaway

06:18: Deputies responded to Palonia Road for suspicious vehicle

08:01 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1966 for a trespass

08:47 PM: Deputies responded to Plains Drive for a trespass

11:25 PM: Deputies responded to SH 130 for a collision

February 25, 2021

12:19 AM: Deputies responded to Rosewood Drive for a trespass

06:17 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for a suspicious vehicle

06:55 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regrading a neighbor complaint

07:17 AM : Deputies responded to AM 1854 for an abandoned vehicle

08:26 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 20/Brite Road

10:42 AM: Deputies responded to Young Lane for loose livestock

11:20 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for loose livestock

12:41 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21/El Dorado Drive for loose livestock

12:41 PM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

01:34 PM: Deputies responded to Lytton Lane for an animal complaint

01:55 PM: Deputies discovered an obstruction in the roadway

04:05 PM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for loose livestock

05:23 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Street for a reckless driver

05:25 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhill Road for a disturbance

07:09 PM: Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Lane for a burglary

07:29 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a neighbor complaint

08:17 PM: Deputies responded to Kaitlyn Place for a disturbance

08:50 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mustang Hollow Loop regarding a civil matter

10:16 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1185 regarding a collision

February 26, 2021

02:34 AM: Deputies responded to Tutt Lane for a 911 open line

02:45 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Carter Road

03:31 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

03:36 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of SE River Road

06:24 AM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Woody Hollow

06:49 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding a livestock complaint

09:05 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for loose livestock

09:21 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for a stray dog

09:24 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for loose livestock

09:56 AM: Deputies responded to Branding Iron Trail to assist EMS

10:44 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 142 for an abandoned vehicle

10:55 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 2984 for an animal complaint

11:01 AM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for an animal complaint

11:43 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on County Line Road regarding an animal complaint

01:23 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Taylorsville Road regarding a civil matter

02:46 PM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Farm to Market 20

03:00 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

03:46 PM: Deputies responded to Deer Run for loose livestock

04:00 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 3158 regarding a livestock complaint

04:22 PM: Deputies responded to Mimosa Street for an assault

05:41 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 671 for loose livestock

06:21 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 21/El Rey Drive for loose livestock

06:35 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 20 for an animal complaint

07:55 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 183

09:16 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhollar Road to assist EMS

09:50 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

10:10 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Highland Ranch

10:24 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs Store

11:03 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Mustang Street

11:11 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Cowboy RV Park

11:20 PM: Deputies responded to the jail for a warrant service

February 27, 2021

12:20 AM: Deputies responded to Carver Street to assist Lockhart Police Department

12:20 AM: Deputies discovered loose livestock on Farm to Market 671

12:21 AM: Deputies responded to Whispering Oaks Apartments to assist Luling Police Department

12:41 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a welfare concern

12:47 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a motorist assist

01:40 AM: Deputies responded to Whispering Oaks Apartments to assist Luling Police Department

01:42 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of St. John’s Baptist Church

01:55 AM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Farm to Market 672

02:27 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 21 for a motorist assist

02:30 AM: Deputies responded to SH 130/Highway 80 for a reckless driver

03:05 AM: Deputies responded to Whitetail Lane for a trespass

03:06 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Pierce Street

03:18 AM: Deputies discovered debris in the roadway on Highway 21

07:49 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a collision

09:27 AM: Deputies responded to Taylorsville Road for criminal mischief

10:08 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Farm to Market 1854 regarding missing livestock

10:14 AM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a follow up on a previous call

10:31 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a reckless driver

10:51 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Alamo Drive regarding an animal complaint

10:57 AM: Deputies responded to Reed Creek Drive for a suspicious subject

11:15 AM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Hidden Oak Road

11:50 AM: Deputies responded to Chuckwagon Road for a civil matter

11:58 AM: Deputies responded to the animal shelter to meet complainant with an injured dog

12:15 PM: Deputies responded to State Park Road for loose livestock

12:50 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 86 for a motorist assist

01:05 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 3158 for loose livestock

01:07 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Walnut Creek Lane regarding an animal complaint

01:31 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Main Street regarding a follow up on a previous call

03:06 PM: Deputies responded to Garrett Trl/City View/Farm to Market 1966 for reckless driver

03:15 PM: Deputies responded to Hilltop Drive for discharge of firearms

03:30 PM: Deputies responded to McNeil Road for criminal mischief

03:33 PM: Deputies responded to Hidden Oak Road for a follow up on a previous call

04:35 PM: Deputies responded to Mustang Hollow Loop for deadly conduct

04:38 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Highway 80 regarding a livestock complaint

04:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Mimosa Street regarding a follow up on a previous call

05:56 PM: Deputies responded to Polonia Road for a disturbance

06:51 PM: Deputies responded to Highway 80 for a collision

07:07 PM: Deputies responded to Sandhill Road for discharge of firearms

07:21 PM: Deputies responded to the lobby for a warrant service

08:17 PM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Maxwell Fire Station

08:20 PM: Deputies responded to Merlin Lane for discharge of firearms

09:35 PM: Deputies responded Highway 183 to assist Lockhart Police Department

09:46 PM: Deputies responded to Austin Road for discharge of firearms

10:07 PM: Deputies responded to Schuelke Road for loud music

10:19 PM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1854 for a welfare concern

10:34 PM: Deputies responded to Fannin St/Ivy Ave to assist Luling Police Department

10:44 PM: Deputies responded to Brook Road for discharge of firearms

February 28, 2021

12:58 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Dale Corner Store

01:11 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of the Lytton Springs General Store

01:21 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Strawn Elementary

01:44 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol in the area of Maverick Drive

02:17 AM: Deputies discovered a welfare concern on Highway 80

02:27 AM: Deputies responded to old Colony Line Road to assist Lockhart Police Department

02:39 AM: Deputies conducted a close patrol at Farm to Market 20/Old Colony Line Road

02:50 AM: Deputies responded to Trailside Drive for a suspicious circumstance

03:37 AM: Deputies responded to Highway 183 for a threat

05:39 AM: Deputies responded to Los Mesquites Street for discharge of firearms

06:02 AM: Deputies responded to Farm to Market 1322/Farm to Market 86 for a collision

08:34 AM: Deputies responded to Fox Lane for criminal mischief

11:02 AM: Deputies responded to Joe’s Place for a neighbor complaint

12:00 PM: Deputies responded to Country Lane for a livestock complaint

02:51 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject regarding a welfare concern on Mimosa Street

03:55 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject in the lobby regarding fraud

05:25 PM: Deputies spoke with a subject on Whitehouse Road regarding a neighbor complaint

05:45 PM: Deputies responded to Grapevine Trail for a welfare concern

07:35 PM: Deputies responded to Blackjack Street to assist Lockhart Police Department

08:37 PM: Deputies responded to William Pettus Court for child abandonment

09:29 PM: Deputies responded to Garcia Lane for discharge of firearms

09:49 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Highway 142

10:38 PM: Deputies discovered a suspicious vehicle on Highway 80

11:11 PM: Deputies discovered a motorist assist on Farm to Market 86

11:33 PM: Deputies responded to Pettytown Road for a trespass

The following people were arrested and booked into the Caldwell County Jail during the period of Feb. 22 – Feb. 28, 2021, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s logs. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Caldwell County Arrests

February 22, 2021

Robert Ray Smith 07/13/1989 (CCSO)

Burglary of Habitation – Intend Other Felony $100,000

Deadly Conduct – Discharge of Firearm $25,000

Warrant – No Insurance $583.70 Fine

Warrant – Bail Jumping/Failure to Appear $291.20 Fine

Warrant – Operation of Vehicle w/o License Plate/Registration $310.70 Fine Molina

February 23, 2021

Luis Javier Cruz Jr. 10/08/2000 (DPS)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 < 1g $20,000

Delivery Marijuana >1/4oz<=5lbs $20,000 Molina

Damien Eric Palacios 04/03/200 (DPS)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 3 < 28g $500

Possession of Marijuana <2oz $1,500 Molina

David Lopez 07/03/1968 (Luling PD)

Criminal Trespass $2,000 Molina

Brian Keith Davis 06/20/1984 (Luling PD)

Criminal Mischief >=$100<$750 $3,000 Molina

February 24, 2021

Kayla Keandra Porter 07/16/2000 (DPS)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 2 < 1g $10,000

Possession of Marijuana <2oz $2,000 Molina

February 25, 2021

Genesis Brijonae Jackson 10/24/2003 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance Not in PG DFZ IAT $5,000 Molina

Sarah Wessels 09/24/1987 (CCSO)

Warrant – Fail to Appear – Driving w/ Intoxicated $5,000 Molina

February 26, 2021

Franklin Wayne Holstein 11/30/1966 (Luling PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g (meth) $40,000

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g (heroin) $20,000

Driving w/License Invalid w/Previous Convictions/Susp/ w/o Financial Responsibility $2,000

Warrant – Capias Profine – Misd. C Time Served Molina

February 27, 2021

Chasatiy Renee Traugott 08/26/1999 (Luling PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Molina

Nicole Lynn Tavera 04/09/1996 (Luling PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Molina

James Matthew Ortiz 09/29/1972 (Lockhart PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=1g<4g $40,000

Driving w/ Intoxicated 3rd or More IAT $20,000 Molina

Gordon Edward Stevens 12/01/1961 (Luling PD)

Injury to Child/Elderly/Disabled w/Intent to Cause Bodily Injury $50,000 Molina

Curtis Nuells Jr. 02/24/1978 (Luling PD)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 >=4g<200g $50,000 Molina

Bobby Wayne Machen Jr. 03/18/1971 (Lockhart PD)

Public Intoxication $500 Molina

February 28, 2021

Javier Beltran 04/15/2003 (DPS)

Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 <1g $20,000

Driving While Intoxicated BAC >=0.15 $5,000 Molina