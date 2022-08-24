Commissioners approve new tax rate for county￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Commissioners unanimously approved the 2022-23 ad valorem tax rate of 0.5532 percent at Tuesday’s meeting.

The taxes will help Caldwell County with maintenance and operation of county services.

In other business:

Although Caldwell County did receive some rain on Monday night, it was nowhere near as much as the northern counties in Texas received and failed to eliminate burn possibilities of land and structures, according to Emergency Management Chief Hector Rangel.

“We had about a half inch in Lockhart,” Rangel said. “I recommend keeping the burn ban on for another two weeks.”

Rangel’s wish was approved by commissioners.

Caldwell County Constable fees were increased, both for mileage/gas prices and their hourly fees.

A contract with Meadows Center to help with the feral hog problem was approved.

David Clark with Doucet Engineers said the Black Ankle Road construction now had all area roads open to traffic and that as soon as the recent rains dry asphalt would be poured on all roads involved.

Commissioners also approved an order granting a petition for creation of Open R Freshwater Supply District.

Elections Administrator Kimber Daniel addressed the court regarding the Nov. 8 General Election.

Early voting will be held Oct. 20-29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct.31-Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 3-4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information regarding time and polling locations, call the Caldwell County Elections office at 512-668-4247. There are 19 polling sites in Caldwell County.