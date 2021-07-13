Post Register

County adopts cash handling policy

Featured, Local News
The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that adopts an official cash handling policy that applies to county departments and offices.
The move was made on the recommendation of the county’s external auditor, who emphasized a need to place strong internal controls for cash collections to prevent mishandling of county funds and safeguard and protect employees from unwittingly mishandling funds.

Read the full story in this week’s Post-Register.

