County adopts cash handling policy

The Caldwell County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that adopts an official cash handling policy that applies to county departments and offices.

The move was made on the recommendation of the county’s external auditor, who emphasized a need to place strong internal controls for cash collections to prevent mishandling of county funds and safeguard and protect employees from unwittingly mishandling funds.

