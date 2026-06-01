By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The debate over data centers in Central Texas took a major turn this month when the San Marcos City Council voted 4-3 to prohibit data centers in every zoning district within the city. The decision followed months of public discussion, community activism, and concerns over water use, energy consumption, and the long-term impact of large-scale technology facilities on local resources.

The vote effectively closes the door on future data center development inside San Marcos city limits and comes just a few months after council members rejected a proposed $1.5 billion data center project that had generated intense public opposition. Residents packed city hall meetings, with many expressing concerns about the project’s potential strain on water supplies and electrical infrastructure. After nearly nine hours of public testimony in February, the council voted 5-2 to deny the project.

Supporters of the citywide ban argued that data centers often require significant amounts of electricity and water while producing relatively few permanent jobs once construction is complete.

Opponents of the ban, including some council members, argued that future technological advancements could reduce resource demands and that the city should maintain flexibility to evaluate projects individually. Despite those concerns, the ban ultimately passed.

While the decision directly impacts San Marcos, it could have ripple effects throughout the region, including Caldwell County.

As communities across Texas compete for economic development projects, data center developers often look for locations with available land, access to major power infrastructure, and proximity to growing population centers. With San Marcos now off the table, some observers believe developers may shift their attention to neighboring counties where large tracts of land remain available and local regulations may be less restrictive.

That possibility is especially relevant in Caldwell County, where discussions surrounding large-scale industrial development have already become a major topic of conversation. In recent months, county officials and residents have debated proposed data center projects and the potential impact they could have on local water supplies, electrical infrastructure, and future growth.

Unlike cities, Texas counties have limited authority to regulate land use because they do not have traditional zoning powers. During recent public meetings in Caldwell County, officials have repeatedly explained that counties generally cannot prohibit a project simply because residents oppose it. Instead, county governments often focus on issues such as drainage, road improvements, development agreements, and infrastructure planning.

The San Marcos vote may also serve as a blueprint for other cities considering how to address data center development. Communities concerned about water usage and energy demands now have a high-profile example of a city taking a firm stance against the rapidly growing industry.

At the same time, supporters of data centers argue that Texas remains one of the nation’s fastest-growing technology markets and that the demand for facilities supporting artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital storage will continue to increase. If projects face opposition in one community, developers may simply look elsewhere.

For Caldwell County residents, the San Marcos decision highlights a debate that is unlikely to disappear anytime soon. As demand for data infrastructure continues to grow across Texas, local leaders and residents will likely continue weighing the potential economic benefits against concerns about water, power, and the long-term character of their communities.

One thing is certain: the conversation about data centers in Central Texas is far from over, and San Marcos has now become a major example in a discussion that could shape development decisions across the region for years to come.