Thompson restores one-of-a-kind craft at The Wooden Boat￼

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

While some migrated to the nearest body of water to find their niche in life, Rick Thompson chose to keep flying until he found a more unique place to land.

Now, as one of the few wooden boat restorers in the world, Thompson is once again using his talents on a piece of history… and this one is especially unique.

Owner of The Wooden Boat just outside of Lockhart, Thompson is restoring the hull on the one-of-a-kind 1952 Ferrari Timossi Arno XI Hydroplane Race Boat. The extremely rare boat, owned by Austin billionaire Milton Verret, is reportedly going to be sold for about $100 million soon to an Italian opening a casino there where it will be placed on display. Thompson’s task was to have the boat finished in time to be shipped to a sale in Dubai this month.

A few years ago, when the Ferrari boat was assessed at $44 million, the rare engine of the boat was estimated to be worth the majority of that total. However, the Ferrari company where the engine was being restored had used the boat as an attention grabber, pushing it up front by the window where it received direct sunlight for about three years. The wood of the boat was damaged, changing colors.

“The sun bleached it out,” Thompson said. “It did something to the clearcoat where it looked milky.”

Verret, a businessman, philanthropist, and collector, has founded US Money Reserve, Go Smile, and Moonshine Sweet Tea, among others. He founded the Rock & Roll Car Museum in Austin, and among his collections are the ambulance used in the movie “Ghostbusters,” one of the three Cosmonaut retrieval vehicles used by NASA, the red jacket worn by Michael Jackson in the “Thriller” video, and many very rare motorcycles.

Thompson, who has worked on specialty boats before, admitted that the Ferrari boat could be considered the crème de la crème of his ventures.

The two-cycle engine can go as fast as 150-miles-per-hour. Thompson hopes its racing days are over because it’s such as classic and if it was wrecked at top speed “it could disintegrate.”

When he was first contacted about the boat, Thompson’s first question regarded insurance.

“They told me it was pretty much self-insured,” Thompson said.

“I’m just restoring the wood. The only thing I’m really doing is taking the old coating off the wood. Old school paint-stripping won’t get it off. I will get 12 coats of varnish on it by the time I’m done. The wood is a mahogany.”

Ferrari built four such engines, but the one with the boat is the only one remaining.

“It’s a huge piece of Ferrari history,” Thompson said.

The boat is a world champion with 43 racing victories. According to one website, the significance of the Ferrari name, the history of world record speed (150.49 mph), and the provenance of such a state-of-the-art race boat makes this one of the most unique and rare collectibles in the world. “This timeless and historical vessel has since been completely restored and certified by Ferrari Classiche,” the website said. “The roaring engine is the same world class F1 Engine that won the Grand Prix in 1951, before making a permanent home into the boat to create this historical piece. Ownership includes the ‘Ferrari Arno XI’ hydroplane boat inspired by Achille Castoldi, along with hundreds of period photographs, and handwritten notes from the Ferrari engineers who crafted this boat with their boundless imaginations. Ownership also includes an original Nando Dell’orto racing gas can which was used to fuel the boat before winning the world championship race.”

The Ferrari boat is not Thompson’s first venture into restoring history. Several years ago, he restored a PT-309 (patrol torpedo boat) for the National Museum of the Pacific Combat Zone in Fredericksburg. The boat is on display at the combat zone complex of the museum. That boat had sunk five enemy vessels during World War II while stationed in the Mediterranean Sea.

George Smith – who handles Verret’s toys – found Thompson on the internet and pitched the Ferrari boat restoration idea.

The boat has consumed Thompson lately as he searched to find the perfect mahogany wood.

“The owner here doesn’t give me a day off and doesn’t pay me,” the self-employed Thompson joked.

Rick took the long route to find his niche.

Born an “Army brat” at Fort Rucker, Alabama, he also lived in Germany while his father was stationed there as a mechanic for the Army for five years. He also lived in Kansas and later Washington state.

Originally in the restaurant business, he chose to get into the wine industry and began in retail in Colorado, or Level 1 as he called it.

“I decided I needed to get to Level II and get out to California and work at least one harvest (grapes),” he said.

“I worked for Tom Rochioli. I was so psyched. It was really cool stuff. But I got burned out after about three years. I was in love and went back to Colorado. Then, I went back to California in the middle of winter and it was just miserable. The rain seemed like it was never going to end.

Tom had mentioned that he knew this guy that had a boat in the shop that needed restoring.”

Thompson worked with the boat guy for about three years, then took over the business. He soon discovered the business was in terrible shape. “The entire world was crumbling around me there (Healdsburg, Calif.),” he said.

Thompson had reconnected with his high school sweetheart and returned to Texas and eventually to Lockhart in 2012.

Among the ventures he and his then-wife opened were Flash, a toy and candy store, and Bevies, a liquor store.

After selling the stores and becoming single again, Thompson said he needed to get back to work.

“I had to do something, so I worked on this clock I had,” Thompson said. “I had never seen one of these wooden boats until I walked in the shop in California, but I worked out a deal for a shop on Highway 183.”

The first boat Thompson had restored was a 1951 Chris Craft Holiday, which he won third place at a show in 2007. In 2009, he won first place with the boat. He knew then his talents were solid.

Seven years ago, Thompson bought his shop where he has The Wooden Boat just beyond the Lockhart City limits off FM 20.

“I was calling around to see who worked on boats here and I got a hold of a guy who told me I had perfect timing because he said ‘I’m done working on boats,’” Thompson recalled. “He said he’d start sending work to me. My bread and butter was replacing bottoms of boats. I rented a forklift and worked nights because of the heat. It has been nonstop and keeps getting busier and busier.”

Now 53, Thompson said he owed his work ethic to his father, who was a mechanic. He developed an appreciation for having and using the right tools for the job and learned the art of relentlessly assessing a problem from varied perspectives until finding the solution. Today, Thompson has surrounded himself with an abundance of tools and parts.

“I used to race carts, me and my Dad when I was a kid,” Thompson said. “Those were some of my best times.”

Thompson has a daughter, 11-year-old Abigail.