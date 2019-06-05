A slice of life: Douples celebrate decade of serving pizza, memories at Whizzerville Hall Share:







An unincorporated community that is home to more wildflowers than people boasts a pizza place that is arguably one of Caldwell County’s favorites.

Simplicity is the name of the game at Tom and Anita Douple’s Whizzerville Hall on FM 713 in McMahan, a tiny Caldwell County village with a five-building, five-acre main street.

The Douples bought all of the buildings in 2009 – 10 years ago – with the dream of fixing them up and renting them to tenants. While that still remains a goal, the business they opened in a century-old building is thriving as it continues to serve no-frills, no-nonsense hand-tossed pizzas that delight regulars and out-of-towners alike.

The restaurant is hosting a 10th anniversary party Saturday with specials all day and a musical performance by the Keen Country Band – which got its start at Whizzerville Hall – from 7-10 p.m.

“It’s been a blast seeing this place grow with Caldwell County,” said Tom Douple, who spends the lion’s share of his time in South Dakota, where he’s NCAA Div. 1 commissioner of the Summit League, a mid-major conference.

