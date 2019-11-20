Annie Lee Bunch Means Share:







Annie Lee Bunch Means of Boerne was born on November 27, 1918, on her grandparents’ ranch in Hays County, Texas near Wimberley. She died on November 8, 2019 in Boerne, Texas at the age of 100, just days short of her 101 birthday. She was the oldest of six children born to Anne Margaret New and Hewlett Lowry Bunch. Annie grew up and attended public schools in Lockhart, Texas. She was a fourth generation student to attend the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, graduating with a B.S. degree in Home Economics in 1940. She later took courses to receive teacher certification in both elementary and high school and taught in Texas public schools for more than 25 years. She married J. R. Means from Throckmorton, Texas on June 1, 1941. Their union lasted for 68 years until his death.

Annie is survived by her daughters Sandra Kay Speed (Frank Stafford) of Boerne, Jo Ann Cline (Virgil) of Wagoner, Oklahoma, four grandchildren: Monica Speed, of Huntsville, Alabama, Michael Speed (Susan) of Amarillo, Texas, Greg Cline (Rebecca) of Owasso, Oklahoma, and Ryan Cline of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great-grandchild Kalee Michelle Speed, three step-grandchildren and four step-great-great grandchildren, all of Amarillo. She is also survived by her brother Joe H. Bunch of Lockhart and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brother Harold Lowry Bunch, sisters Louava Lynn Bunch, Emma LillianVann, and Bernice Gwynne Ray.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on November 23, 2019 in the McCurdy Funeral Home Chapel, Lockhart, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the unrestricted scholarship fund of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton, Texas.

