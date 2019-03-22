Bailey dominates 800m, 1600m at Lockhart Invitational meet Share:







By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

Running your invitational track meet on March 15 rather than early April has its disadvantages – perhaps most notably a chance of blustery, chilly weather.

Temperatures hovered around 50 during the Lockhart Invitational, where a steady wind had people in the stands seeking the comfort of blankets, parkas and knit caps, but it didn’t affect the performance of River Bailey, who iced the competition in both the 800-meter run and 1600-meter run.

Bailey cruised to a first place finish in the 800, where he finished just a second ahead of San Marcos senior Anthony Lopez with a time of 1:59.37, according to race results posted on MileSplitTx.

In the 1600, Bailey took first place ahead of Jaden Tumale of Hays Buda, running a mile in 4:28.48. Noteable finishers in that race included fellow Lions David Mendez-Serrato, who took third, Johnny Castanon, who finished fifth, and Leonardo Sandoval, who took seventh.

Noteworthy finishes by Lions varsity runners at the Lockhart Invitational included:

Boys 100m: Daetron Ellison, seventh place

Boys 200m: Adam Romero, eighth place

Boys 400m: Justin Woodworth, third place

Boys 800m: Belton Andress, seventh place

Boys 3200m: David Mendez-Serrato, first place; Henry Gomez, third place; Leonardo Sandoval, fourth place

Boys 4X200 relay: Lockhart, second place

Boys triple jump: Adam Romero, sixth place

Boys pole vault: Darius Spruell, first place

Girls 100m: Starash Fletcher-Shoals, fifth

Girls 400m: Jasmyne Bell, sixth place

Girls 1600m: Kessler Bailey, third place; Megan Wheeler, fourth place; Marissa Cerventas, fifth place

Girls 3200m: Marissa Cerventas, second; Megan Wheeler, third; Charisma Magallanez, fourth

Girls 100m hurdles: Denisse Rodriguez, fifth; Amanda Gamboa, seventh

Girls 300m hurdles: Layla Chambers, fourth; Denisse Rodriguez, fifth

Girls 4X100: Lockhart, second place

Girls long jump: Starash Fletcher-Shoals, third; Jasmyne Bell, seventh

Girls triple jump: Landis Moorhead, third

Girls discus: Jenna Lloyd, third

Girls shot put: April Coleman, fourth