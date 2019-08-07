Council elects to regulate scooters Share:







The new e-scooters are going to be allowed to stick around, but there are going to be some rules.

Lockhart City Council on Tuesday voted 6-0 to amend its traffic and vehicle ordinance, effectively regulating the five scooters that appeared over the summer ahead of the Chisholm Trail Roundup.

The new ordinance prohibits the scooters from traveling on sidewalks in the downtown area and bars them from traveling on roadways where the speed limit is over 35 mph, and requires the owners or service providers to get permits and licensing from the city.

“This was an attempt to keep things pretty simple,” said city attorney Monte Akers. “You could have more bells and whistles, but this is a fairly straightforward approach.”

Read more in this week’s Post-Register.