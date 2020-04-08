County releases March indictments Share:







LPR staff report

The Caldwell County Grand Jury on Monday released the names of people who were indicted in March.

The grand jury convenes once each month — usually on the second Wednesday — to review cases currently pending prosecution with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s office and the law enforcement agencies.

During their sessions, the Grand Jury determines whether probable cause exists to pursue criminal prosecution of felony offenders.

The Texas Code of Criminal Procedures provides that an indictment is to remain sealed until the individual has been arrested.

The grand jury for March had 57 total indictments, including 55 true bills released and 13 indictments that remained sealed.

The indictments released included:

Jennifer Duvall, 39, of Dale, fraudulent possession of identifying information;

Bryan Jamal Harrison, 36, of Luling, evading arrest or detention with a prior;

Jesse Jimenez, 52, of Lockhart, burglary of habitation;

Cindy Ann Maiorka, 50, of Dale, possession of a controlled substance;

Juan Alberto Minez, 45, of Lockhart, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements;

Christopher Andrew Oyervides, 26, of Lockhart, fraudulent possession of identifying information;

Jeremy Aaron Petty, 42, of Luling, escape while arrested or confined;

Rochelle Nicole Ragan, 46, of Dale, tampering with physical evidence;

Miguel Angel Ruiz, 22, of San Marcos, failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements;

Albert Mendez, Jr., 44, of Austin, theft with two prior convictions;

Juan Antonio Gomez, 21, of Seguin, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, assault family violence – strangulation;

Robert Water Johnson, 38, of Kingsbury, criminal mischief;

Victoria Mendoza, 25, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance;

Jesse Lee Owens, 57, of Lockhart, two counts of aggravate sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child;

Mark Ayala-Santana, 27, of Lockhart, possession of a controlled substance;

Mark Yanez, 19, of Luling, aggravated assault – deadly weapon;

Michael Joseph Cantu, 19, of Maxwell, possession of a firearm by a felon;

Jashawn Carson, 19, of Houston, possession of controlled substance;

Bryan Leonard Chamberlain, 22, of Pflugerville, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest with a vehicle;

Jonathan Wayne Chastain, 31, of Luling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Maryland Simmons Collins, 68, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance;

Ruth Lauren Crow, 46, of Leander, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Brandon Beaumont Dennison, 35, of Lockhart, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with physical evidence;

Leioson Barcena Duentz, 41, of Dallas, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Michael Taft Franklin, 50, of Lockhart, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Joel Galvan, 45, of Luling, driving while intoxicated;

Heather Handley, 40, of Lockhart, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury;

Jerry Harper, 37, of Seguin, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Otabiano James III, 31, of Lockhart, assault on a public servant;

Joshua Lee Mithcell, 38, of Lockhart, tampering with physical evidence;

Reyna Isabel Palacio, 24, of Luling, assault on a public servant;

Devon Wayne Ries-Wilson, 24, of Lockhart, possession of a controlled substance;

Efrin Rodriguez, 41, of Pflugerville, burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault;

Mike Andrew Ruiz, 19, of Dale, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Brent Anthony Wayne Shafer, 20, of Fresno, possession of a controlled substance;

Jesse Frank Vasquez, 28, of Lockhart, driving while intoxicated – third or more;

Arthur Wayne Weisenberger, 57, of Arp, theft;

Teresa Woods, 46, of Lockhart, assault family violence – suffocation