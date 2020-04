Daniel Ray Mendez Share:







Daniel Ray (Danny) Mendez, 62, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on March 24, 2020. He entered this world on September 4, 1957 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Pablo Mendez, Sr. and Julia Mendez. He is survived by his mother Julia Mendez; daughter Medina Rodriguez; son Daniel Mendez, Jr.; son Fernando Mendez; son Carlos Mendez; son Jesse Paul Mendez; grandchild 15 Grandchildren; great-grandchild 1 Great-grandchild; sister Rachel Acosta; sister Julie Yanez.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home..

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/daniel-ray-mendez