Diana Lynn Besa, 65, the beloved wife, best friend and shining star of Raymond Besa, passed away on September 4, 2019. She enjoyed landscaping and loved animals, especially cats.

Diana is survived by her mother, Marilyn Connors; her sister, Patricia Connors; stepdaughters, Rosemary Hernandez and Renee De Luna. No services are planned at this time, but she surely will be missed. To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/diana-lynn-besa