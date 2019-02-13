Dolores Gonzales Share:







Dolores Gonzales, 87, beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on February 5, 2019. She entered this world on January 16, 1932 in Gonzales, TX, born to Antonio and Manuela Gonzales.

Prayer service was at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Service was at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Luling, Texas. Burial followed in Cementerio Bautista in Luling, Texas

She is survived by her sons, Antonio Gonzales, Robert Gonzales, Samuel Gonzales, Jr., Ricardo Gonzales, Alfredo Gonzales, daughter, Maria Reyna, step-brother, Domingo Sepeda, Numerous Grandchildren, and Numerous Great-grandchildren.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas (512) 376-6200

