Dora Ann Dupert entered this world on February 16, 1953, in Lockhart Texas, to the late Bobby and Frieda Shirley. She was called home on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Dora was a wild spirit and had a kind heart. She was incredibly strong-willed with a gentle soul. Dora was an avid reader, enjoyed a good mystery and collecting elephant figurines. In her earlier years she was known to be a loving caretaker for many of the neighborhood children. Her joy was her two boys and her grandchildren. She would often be seen on the sidelines of a soccer game or in the stands at the ball field, cheering them on. She was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.

Dora leaves behind her beloved, Ricky Dupert, her sons, Damon Dupert, and his wife Mara Vereene, and Curt Dupert, and his wife Sarah, her sisters, Bobbi Barnett and her husband James, and Brenda Braune and her husband Hal, her granddaughters, Lilly and Hazel Dupert, her great grandchildren, Mason Blue Parker and Opal Magnolia Parker, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family only memorial will be held at a later date.

