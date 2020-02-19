Emergency management coordinator found unresponsive Share:







LPR staff report

Carine Chalfoun, chief of Caldwell County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, was found dead in her apartment in Bastrop on Monday, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed Tuesday morning.

According to Caldwell County Judge Hoppy Haden, Deputy Chief Hector Rangel will take over as interim emergency management coordinator until the county finds a replacement.

“We lost one of our finest employees yesterday,” said Haden. “Carine Chalfoun passed away in her home due to medical issues.

“Carine was an exceptional human being who cared deeply and genuinely for all of us who were lucky enough to call her a friend. She particularly loved her first responder family and was always right there when it really counted. She was always ready with a smile and a warm hug to let you know how deeply she cared for you and that she was there for you. She was always the first one there to offer help and she meant it … Carine will be deeply missed by all of us. Rest in peace, my good friend.”

Chalfoun was promoted to emergency management coordinator in Nov. 2018, taking over for former chief Martin Richey following his move to the Capital Area Council of Governments.

Chalfoun had previous served as the assistant emergency management coordinator since Oct. 2015.

Prior to working for Caldwell County, Chalfoun spent six years working as a paramedic for the Austin-Travis County EMS, nine years as a sergeant for Austin Public Safety and five years as a senior police officer for the Austin Police Department.