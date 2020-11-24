Gilbert Rodriguez Share:







Our beloved Gilbert Rodriguez, 62, of Lockhart, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born to Jerry and Angelita Rodriguez.

Gilbert is preceded in death by his father Jerry; niece Yvette Zamarripa; grandparents, Jose and Elena Castilleja, and Anacleto and Maria Rodriguez.

Gilbert is survived by his mother, Angelita Rodriguez; sisters, Mary Helen Zamarripa (Joel), Elizabeth Rodriguez (Eli Martinez), Patty Rodriguez (Peter Tienda); brothers, Jesse Rodriguez, Joe Daniel Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez (Diana).

He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews whom who loved with all his heart: Sonia Rodriguez (Clint aka Cowboy), Armand Zamarripa; Amanda R. Ruiz (Jesus), Vincent (Chelsea) and Joey Rodriguez; Ryan Rodriguez and Adrian DeLeon; Adam Tienda (AnaLaura), Aaron Tienda (Cassie), Matthew Tienda (Britney) and Eric Tienda. His great-nephews and great-nieces: Mariah Zamarripa, Darrian and Malia Morgan, Havannah and Leilani Beeson, Tristan Zamarripa, Athena Hope DeLeon, Allison Rodriguez; Jesus, Antonio, Alejandro and Julianna Ruiz; Jacob Tienda and Miles Tienda.

A rosary will be held Tuesday, November 24, 7:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church; Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Gilbert was a loving, caring person. He loved spending time with his nephews and nieces, always looking forward for every July when his niece Sonia and family would visit from Ohio. He loved watching sports, especially Dallas Cowboys. Gilbert was a hard worker – when not at his regular job at Serta, he was doing work with Jude Oliva, Ronda Reagan, Roy, Bill, Brenda, Theresa, and many others.

Gilbert touched so many of us, we will forever hold him in our hearts.

Services under the direction of DeLeon Funeral Home.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/gilbert-c-rodriguez