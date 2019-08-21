Gladys Huckabee Share:







Gladys Marie Richbourg Huckabee, age 92, died peacefully August 16, 2019 in Lockhart, Texas following a lengthy illness. Formerly of Austin, TX, she had resided with her family in Lockhart since 2011.

Gladys was born in the small community of Pearson, Mississippi, outside of Jackson on March 12, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Elon Watts Richbourg. As a child, her parents discovered that Gladys loved to sing, dance, and play the piano which through their encouragement led to a life filled with song. Upon graduating from Jackson High School, she continued her study of music and voice training while working as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone.

Shortly after WWII and at the age of 20, she met Master Sergeant, James Morgan Franklin Huckabee from Laurel, Mississippi at a USO Dance where their courtship began. They married in the fall of 1948 and celebrated 64 years of marriage until his passing in 2013.

She is survived by sons J. Mark Huckabee and wife Eileen of Lockhart, TX and Jim Bryan Huckabee and wife Marva of Manor, TX, together with 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Sunday the 18th at McCurdy Funeral Home. According to her two funeral requests, a “jubilant time of music” was held to celebrate her life, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ was proclaimed and “preached to the living” by Rev. John Ellis of Shenandoah Baptist Church, Austin, TX.Graveside services and burial followed at Mineral Springs Cemetery.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/gladys-huckabee