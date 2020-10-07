Golden Age Home Resident Turns 102 Share:







By Nicole Burnett

Special to the LPR

Ms. Nita celebrated her 102nd birthday on October 5, 2020. She has been a resident at Golden Age Home for over 4 years. Most people will describe her as one of the nicest people you will meet. There isn’t a moment that passes without a smile on Nita’s face.

Nita is the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Sanford of Richland Springs. She is the youngest of 8 siblings. Nita is not the only one in her family to hit the century mark. A couple of her siblings also lived to be 100 or more.

In the early 1960’s, Nita moved to Lockhart. She married the love of her life, Buster. He was best known as “The Bread Man”. He faithfully delivered bread to Lockhart & the surrounding areas for 40+ years. Nita & her husband had 1 son, Gary. They celebrated over 50 years together before Buster passed away in 2001.

Nita worked in various jobs around Lockhart finally retiring from Lockhart State Bank as a teller for MANY years. Both Nita and Buster were devoted and active members of First Lockhart Baptist Church since moving to Lockhart. Nita remained active in various groups at FLBC until she could no longer physically attend.

At Golden Age Home Nita is known as a social butterfly. She walks the halls greeting people with an infectious smile and always has a compliment.