HCWC to host donation drive

LPR staff report

As part of I Live Here I Give Here’s eighth annual Amplify Austin Day, the Hays-Caldwell County Women’s Center will accept online donations over the course of 24 hours starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5th until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6th.

Local residents of Hays and Caldwell Counties are encouraged to participate in a friendly competition to see which town raises the most money over the 24-hour period of giving. Fundraising links to Buda, Dripping Springs, Kyle, Lockhart, Luling, San Marcos and Wimberley can be found in HCWC’s Amplify Austin website profile.

Donations will support children’s services provided by HCWC, which serves local victims of family violence, dating violence, sexual assault and child abuse from Hays and Caldwell counties. Additionally, St. David’s Foundation will donate $1.3 million in matching funds during the 24-hour period to 90 nonprofit grant partners, including HCWC.

Produced by I Live Here I Give Here, Amplify Austin Day will benefit 750 participating nonprofit organizations across seven Central Texas counties including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco with a goal of raising over $12 million—just shy of $11.2 million raised in 2019.

To make a donation and for more information about Amply Austin Day visit amplifyatx.org.