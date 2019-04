IN PHOTOS: OLD SETTLER’S MUSIC FESTIVAL Share:







Our cameras were firing at Old Settler’s Music Festival over the weekend in Tilmon, where the festival carried on at its new permanent home for the second consecutive year. While the weather ranged from sunny and warm to rainy to windy to cold throughout the weekend, plenty of music lovers of all ages hovered near the stages to hear a wide range of musicians perform. Photos by Miles Smith and Chris Dukes, Lockhart Post-Register