Irma Estella Nino, 63, beloved Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on March 25, 2020. She entered this world on August 26, 1956 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Martin Mojica, Sr. and Juanita Mojica.

She was preceded in death by her father, Martin Mojica, Sr. and a son, John Ray Nino.

Ms. Nino is survived by her mother Juanita Mojica; son Victor Nino, Jr.; son Rocky Nino; daughter Kristi Chavez; son Raul Tristan; sister Virginia Pardo; sister Trini Navarro; sister Connie Mojica; brother Martin Mojica, Jr.; sister Rita Martinez; sister Debbie Chavez; 8 Grandchildren.

Recitation of the rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home.

Due to COVID 19, the Nino family has requested your understanding during this time that the rosary will only be limited to immediate family only. We are limited to only 10 people at a time. The family would also like to thank those who expressed condolences. They appreciate your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time.

