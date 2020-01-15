Post Register

James Tally Gabriel

James Tally Gabriel, age 75 of Red Rock, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Ascension Seton Hays Hospital. He was born October 30,1944 in San Antonio, TX, to Arthur Fred Gabriel and Iva Spivey Gabriel.
James worked with Southern Pacific Railroad as a foreman until his retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his daughter Jana Wieburg and husband Tomey of Bastrop, TX; brother Ernie Gabriel of Harper, TX; sister-in-law Barbara Gabriel of Harper, TX; grandchildren: Tomey and Addison Wieburg of Bastrop; Nephews Jack Gabriel of San Angelo, TX and Kelly Gabriel of Midland, TX; cousin Joni Gabriel Lockhart, TX.
A Graveside service was held Tuesday January 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM with the Rev. Joel Desman officiating at the Bateman Cemetery in Bastrop County.
