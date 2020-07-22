Jennifer (Jenner) Robuck Share:







Our beloved Jennifer (Jenner) Robuck of Lockhart, Texas died early Saturday morning in a fatal car accident while riding her bike. She was the apple of her dad’s (Michael Robuck, of Atlanta) eye, the rock of her mother’s (Veronika Taylor, of Austin) life and the precious love of her dear brother Shane Robuck, of Atlanta. Her very dear friend, Pat Roach, and her eight brothers and sisters (Sita, Seth, Lillian, Everett, Ella, Joseph, David, and Nicholas) mourn her sudden passing. She was predeceased by her beloved grandparents, Everett William “Cotton” and Myrtie Svoboda Robuck of Poth, Texas and Col. Vince and Virginia Taylor of Dripping Springs, Texas. Jennifer had numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout the nation who will deeply miss her adventurous spirit and her remarkable positivity.

Bezos and Tater, her trusty friends, will ache to take long walks with her and eat her tasty treats.

Jennifer was born in Austin, Texas. She was an honors student and swim team graduate of Austin High School, and graduated cum laude from Dickinson College in Carlisle, PA.

Jennifer was not only the sole proprietor of Made for Walking Cowboy Boots and Robuck Antiques in downtown Lockhart, she was one of the smartest, kindest people you would ever meet. As her cousin, John Williams says, “I will always remember her contagious smile and the sweet, soulful grace she gave everyone. I always looked up to her as a bright star with love and acceptance.”

The family will have a memorial service at a later date, when the COVID crisis permits.

Via con Dios, beautiful Jenner.

Arrangements are under the care of McCurdy Funeral Home.

