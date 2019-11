John Mark Stone Share:







John Mark Stone, Feb 26, 1972 – Nov 19, 2019, lost his battle with cancer Tuesday morning. He was the son of Gwen Stone and the late Mike Stone. Details will be forthcoming about a celebration of his life. He requested that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to your local animal shelter.

