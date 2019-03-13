Juan Herrera Sr. Share:







Mr Juan Herrera Sr, 77 yrs old, born March 30, 1941, in Lockhart Texas to Felipe and Meregilda Herrera, passed away on February 24, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter Donna Ritcher, sons John Herrera, Andy Herrera, Anthony Herrera, and Juan Herrera Jr.; Sisters Alejandra Garza, Nazaria Lopez, and Julia Cruz; Seven grandchildren and Ten great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday March 16th at 2:00 pm at the Lockhart Lions Club with the reception following afterwards.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Juan-Herrera-Sr