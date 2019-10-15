Kathleen Mary McCarty Share:







Kathleen Mary McCarty, 73, passed away October 2, 2019, near her home in Martindale, Texas, after succumbing to multiple medical issues.

Kathy was born August 6, 1946 in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. She found her way to a variety of places before spending the last six years in Martindale. She had a deep love of travel and was incredibly adventurous. Egypt, Brazil, and various cities across Europe are just a few of the places she visited.

Kathy held several occupations during her career: pharmaceutical representative, carnival operator, and project control manager. She had a vibrant career and life; however, nothing could match her passion for children. Kathy had three children, but anyone would say she raised much more than that. Her surviving children will delightfully reminisce about the vacations with ‘extra kids’ and they will fondly reflect on the moments when she would give up everything to help any child in need. She was a giver, and in that light, she gave to her beloved community of Martindale. She attended city council meetings and discussed local issues with fervor. She became a member of the Martindale Community Library Board, the Historic Commission, and the Parks Board. Any member of the Martindale community who knew Kathy will likely remember her baked goods, they were delicious!

Kathy is survived by her eldest son, Rossel Purcell, his wife Kim and their children: Madeline and Abigail Purcell; as well, her daughter, Catherine Blake and her children: Hannah and Boston Blake; as well, her brother, Tim Purcell.

Family and friends whose lives were touched by Kathy are invited to celebrate her life with us on October 19, 2019 at 10am at the Martindale Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers gifts may be made to the Martindale Community Library at http://www.martindalelibrary.org/donate

A reception/celebration will follow at the old bank in downtown Martindale, 404 Main Street. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/ kathleen-mary-mccarty