It is with great sadness that the family of Kathy Matthews announces her passing after a brief illness on Jan. 22, 2019 at the age of 66. Kathy will be remembered by her family and friends.

Children: Stacy Benavides and husband, Domingo Benavides; Laura Loveday, Roy Loveday and wife, Alisa Loveday.

Grandchildren: Keith and Cody Loveday, Avery Loveday and wife, Katie Loveday and great-grandchild MacKenzie Rae.

Special thanks to Heart to Heart Hospice, Jack Powell, Jamie and Annie Lozano for their caring of mom. There will be no funeral services as we had a celebration of life event.

Thank you to everyone involved with the event and all donations.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/obituaries/Kathy-Matthews