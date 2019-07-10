Kenneth Ray Niemann Share:







Kenneth Ray Niemann of Lockhart, TX, passed away unexpectedly on June 26, 2019, at the age of 25.

Kenneth was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Niemann; father, Emil Niemann; two brothers James and Johnny Niemann, two sisters; Mizzte and Sandra Niemann, step-father, Joe Lee Burditt; long-time girlfriend Jennifer Herring, and a niece and nephew.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, AnnMarie Niemann, and great-grandmother, Anna Halle.

A visitation was held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm. A memorial service followed.

