Lady Lions trail Medina Valley in area series

By Miles Smith

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Lady Lions find themselves in a must-win situation after dropping Game 1 of their playoff series with the Medina Valley Lady Panthers Wednesday night at Judson High School.

The Lady Lions fell 4-1 to the Lady Panthers, who blew open a close game in the fourth inning when Madison Guerrero hit a two-run home run to power Medina Valley to the win over Lockhart, which managed just one run on a sacrifice fly by Marissa Camacho in the third inning.

The Lady Lions will play Game 2 of the series at 7 p.m. tomorrow night at Judson High School.

Medina Valley took a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Katie Burris led off the scoring with a sacrifice fly that scored Morgan Heinrich. Later in the inning, Jadelynn Manriquez reached on an error to score Guerrero.

Trailing 2-0, Lockhart got back into the game in the third inning, pulling within 2-1 on Camacho’s sacrifice fly, which sent Leah Herrera home for Lockhart’s only run of the game.

Alyssa Barrientez took the loss for the Lady Lions, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out three batters. Ashley DeCock got the win for Medina Valley, allowing just four hits and one earned run while striking out seven.

Herrera, Melicia Pereda, Mallory Henrich and Tori Escobedo each recorded hits for the Lady Lions.