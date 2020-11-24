Larry Ehrig Share:







Larry Ehrig was called by God, to be a farmer and rancher in Heaven on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born December 12, 1949 in Gonzales, Texas to parents Bert Otto Sr and Gerda Tieken Ehrig. He grew up on the family farm in Gonzales with siblings, Geraldine, Bert Otto Jr, Mary Lena and Steven Ehrig.

Larry began his lifelong calling in Agriculture as a young boy still in junior high working anytime he was not in school for farming families around Gonzales. Following graduation from Gonzales High School he continued to follow his passion working tirelessly in the field of Agriculture before eventually starting Ehrig Brothers with Burt and Steve Ehrig in 1976. That was a momentous year for Larry as it was the same year he married his best friend and love of his life, Norma Williams Ehrig on July 3, 1976 in the Lockhart First Baptist Church.

Anybody who knew Larry would describe him as honest, hardworking, strong and resilient. He demonstrated these characteristics every day of his life with every action he took. Whether it was working all day at one job and then working through the night building the family business or instilling the love of Agriculture and his work ethic into his two boys, Michael and Keeton, as well as he mentored along the way. Larry was also devoted to helping the younger generation find the love and passion for agriculture that he had through his work with the Gonzales County Youth Show serving years as a board member and volunteer. Finally, Larry never backed down from adversity, whether it was a broken-down tractor in the field or the physical struggles in the later years of his life, Larry always completed the job.

Behind every successful man is a strong and compassionate woman keeping the family together and making the house a home. This was the story for Larry with Norma, as she without hesitation supported him in every venture and lived her vows everyday with every fiber of her being.

Larry’s legacy continues, through his family, the younger generation he mentored and all the lives he touched as a devoted farmer and rancher within the agriculture community of Gonzales County and the surrounding areas. He is survived by his loving family; wife of 44 years, Norma Lee Williams Ehrig of Gonzales, sons and daughters-in-laws, Michael Caldwell Ehrig and Crystal of Gonzales, Keeton Otto Ehrig and Jessica of Salado, grandchildren, Elliott “Ellie” Grace Ehrig, Lawrence Rowdy Ehrig, and Otto Steven Ehrig, sisters, Geraldine Hadamek “Dan” of Beeville, Mary Lena Kosser of Gonzales, brothers, Bert Otto Ehrig, Jr. “Frances” and Stephen Brent Ehrig “Kathleen” all of Gonzales, brother-in-law, Ralph and Patty Williams of Lockhart and an Aunts, Gertrude Iley of Gonzales, Elenore Ehrig of Gonzales and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Mike Kosser.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the First United Methodist Church with the funeral service following in the church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Matt Pennington officiating. Interment will follow in the Gonzales Hermann Sons Cemetery. Pallbearers: Michael Ehrig, Keeton Ehrig, Morgan Mills, III, Will Lamprecht, Travis Flagg, Raul Martinez, Louis Guzman and Jose Guadalupe. Honorary pallbearers: Ellie Grace Ehrig, Lawrence Rowdy Ehrig, and Otto Steven Ehrig.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials to be sent to either the First United Methodist Church or the “Larry Ehrig Hardship Award” with the Gonzales County Youth Show. Larry believed in instilling his work ethic into younger generations and spent years involved with the Gonzales County Youth Show. Please send checks to PO BOX 1915 Gonzales, Texas 78629. Friends may sign and leave their condolences on the guestbook for Larry Ehrig by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com.

Due to current CDC, State and local mandates, protective measures regarding social distancing, limited attendance capacity, and use of personal protective masks will be required for the visitation, church service and graveside burial rite. Services are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home 906 St. Paul Gonzales, Texas 78629.

