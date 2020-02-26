Lisa Christine (Parker) Reed Share:







1970 – 2020

Lisa Christine (Parker) Reed, age 50 of Alvin passed away on February 20, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1970 in Dover, Delaware to parents, Jimmy Parker and Connie Jephson Parker. Lisa moved from Nacogdoches over 25 years ago and had been an Alvin resident ever since. Lisa married Jason Reed in Danbury on June 21, 2008 on Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year.

Lisa absolutely loved her dogs and coloring in her free time. She also did makeup tutorials.

She was preceded in Heaven by her mother, Connie Jephson Parker; and her grandparents, Joe D. Jephson, Joyce Jephson, and Charles Parker.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Jason Reed of Alvin; her parents, Jimmy Parker and wife Carla of Lockhart; her children: Constance “Clare” Drew and husband Cody of Friendswood, Jon “Max” Norris of Alvin, and Devon Reed of Austin; her paternal grandmother, Ruth Parker; sisters: Jennifer Stalbaum and husband Robert, Erin Parker, Marcy Lind, Karen Bassett, and Terrie Loyd; aunt and uncles: Sandra Jephson Steubing and husband Jerry, Joe Jephson and wife Diane, Debbie Carr and husband Ben.

A Time of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Oak Park Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the Reed Family at www.frobergfuneralhomeatoakpark.com.

Arrangements made by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park.

